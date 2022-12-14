Read full article on original website
Jeremy Swayman Had Terrific Reaction To Almost Scoring Goalie Goal
Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman thought this was his opportunity to try it with just over a minute left in Boston’s 4-2 win Saturday over the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden. Swayman gathered the puck behind Boston’s net and with Columbus having already pulled goalie Danil Tarasov, he unleashed...
Taylor Hall Feels ‘Lots To Correct’ For Bruins After Loss To Kings
The outcome didn’t tip in the favor of the Boston Bruins on Thursday night as they lost to the Los Angeles Kings in a shootout at TD Garden. And even if the Bruins came out on the winning side, forward Taylor Hall believes Boston still would have been left unsatisfied.
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Blue Jackets Lines, Pairings
The Bruins look to get back in the win column Saturday when they welcome the Columbus Blue Jackets to TD Garden for a matinee showdown. Boston is coming off a shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings in a game where the power play broke down and frustrations boiled over. The Blue Jackets have lost two straight and sit at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division.
Bruins Notes: Boston Continues Home, Third Period Dominance
The Blue Jackets made it a tough game, but the Bruins stepped up in the third period. Boston beat Columbus, 4-2, at TD Garden on Saturday. The win kept the Black and Gold’s home points streak alive as the B’s moved to 16-0-2 on home ice. This season’s team surpassed the 2019-20 Bruins’ home points streak. The 18 points for the 2022-23 Bruins are second in franchise history behind the 1973-74 Bruins, who had a points streak of 21.
Patrice Bergeron Honored By Bruins For 1,000 Point Milestone
Patrice Bergeron is a team-first person, but Saturday afternoon was all about the Bruins captain. Bergeron was honored in a pregame ceremony prior to Boston’s puck drop against the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden for reaching 1,000 career points — which all came with the Bruins — Nov. 21 against the Tampa Bay Lightning when he assisted on Brad Marchand’s goal in the 5-3 win.
Malcolm Brogdon Calls Out Celtics’ Effort In Startling Loss To Magic
Throughout Friday’s stunning loss to the Orlando Magic at TD Garden, the Boston Celtics routinely hoisted up 3-pointers and watched them clang off the rim. Boston had its second-worst shooting night from beyond the arc this season against the Magic, hitting just 23.9% (11-for-46) of their attempts from deep. The only showing that was worse came in a recent defeat earlier this week to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Daisuke Matsuzaka Had Funny Advice For New Red Sox Masataka Yoshida
Daisuke “Dice-K” Matsuzaka arrived in Boston in December of 2006 after signing a much-talked-about contract with the Red Sox sporting a heavy winter coat. The now-retired pitcher saw it as a good investment and it was top of mind when he passed along sound and funny advice to fellow countryman and newly signed Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida.
Taylor Hall Nets Goal, Assist In Bruins Victory Over Blue Jackets
The Boston Bruins are back in the win column. The Back and Gold defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-2, at TD Garden on Saturday afternoon. Taylor Hall was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game, and delivered with a goal and an assist in the victory over the Blue Jackets.
How Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker Honored Bruins Captain Patrice Bergeron
Happy Patrice Bergeron Day. Boston is celebrating its captains accomplishment of reaching 1,000 career points. The 37-year-old became the fourth player to reach the feat after tallying an assist on a Brad Marchand goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 21. Bergeron will get a chance to celebrate his milestone in front of Bruins fans and with his family in attendance.
Byron Dafoe Approves Of Linus Ullmark’s Winter Classic Mask, Pads
Linus Ullmark knew exactly what he wanted to do when it came to his Winter Classic helmet when the Bruins take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park. The Boston netminder paid homage to Andy Moog and Byron Dafoe and took fans through the thought process in honoring two goalies who wore Black and Gold before him.
Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Top Struggling Blue Jackets At Home
The Boston Bruins bounced back with a win on home ice over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday afternoon as they continue to lead the league in points with 50 and improve to a 24-4-2 record on the year. Before the action was underway, captain Patrice Bergeron was honored for...
Jim Montgomery Sees Plenty Areas For Improvement From Bruins
Boston Bruins bench boss Jim Montgomery isn’t talking like a coach whose team currently owns the best record in the NHL. While the Bruins improved to 24-4-2 Saturday with a 4-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on home ice, Montgomery felt like there was a lot to be desired from Boston’s performance.
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho Will Miss Both Games This Weekend
Sebastian Aho won’t play Saturday or Sunday for the Carolina Hurricanes, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes’ official website reports. Aho is dealing with a lower-body injury that will cost him at least five games. The Hurricanes have yet to place him on injured reserve, so they must believe he will make it back to the team in the short term. The Canes haven’t had a problem with Aho out of the lineup, as they have won the first three games he has missed. That said, it’s likely more the defense and goaltending, as they have only scored seven goals in those contests.
Jim Montgomery Remains Man Of Mystery With Bruins Goalies
Jim Montgomery is an open book about a lot of things but not when it comes to who’s starting in net for the Bruins. Oftentimes Boston’s head coach is tight-lipped about whether Jeremy Swayman or Linus Ullmark will lead the Bruins out on the ice for their game, and it was more of the same Thursday after practice at Warrior Ice Arena.
Blue Jackets Without Key Players For Game Vs. Bruins
Boston College hockey alum Johnny Gaudreau leads the Columbus Blue Jackets into Boston on Saturday afternoon as they take on the Bruins at TD Garden. The Blue Jackets are looking to turn things around after a 3-5-0 this month, averaging four goals allowed per game. For more, check out the...
Celtics Rule Out Jayson Tatum Vs. Magic For ‘Personal Reasons’
After dropping an ugly loss against bottom-of-the-barrel competition Friday night, the Boston Celtics seek a bounce-back win without the presence of star Jayson Tatum on Sunday. However, the absence isn’t injury-related. Instead, Tatum will miss his second game of the season due to personal reasons, which the Celtics announced on...
Red Sox Radio Broadcast Will Feature Less Joe Castiglione, More Lou Merloni
Joe Castiglione has been calling Boston Red Sox games on WEEI for 40 years, but will enter Year 41 in a reduced capacity. Audacy announced Castiglione will be in the booth for 81 games in 2023, a move the longtime play-by-call broadcaster — who began in 1983 — says will allow him to spend more time with his family.
Bruins Wrap: Disastrous Stretch Leads To Shootout Loss Vs. Kings
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins lost another home shootout Thursday night, falling, 3-2, to the Los Angeles Kings at TD Garden. The Bruins fell to 23-4-2, while the Kings improved to 16-12-5. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins have been the best third-period team in hockey...
Why Former Celtic Disagrees With Marcus Smart’s DPOY Award
Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus had a brief tenure with the Boston Celtics that you might’ve forgotten if you didn’t pay close attention. However, he’s proven to be both an efficient and loyal teammate with his debatable take. Celtics’ Marcus Smart was awarded NBA Defensive Player...
NBA Rumors: Ex-Celtic Gordon Hayward Close To Returning From Injury
Former Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward yet again is going through another injury-riddled season. The 13-year NBA veteran has been sidelined for the last nine games due to a left shoulder injury, but reportedly could make his return to the court Friday night when the Charlotte Hornets take on the Atlanta Hawks.
