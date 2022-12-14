Kwanzaa begins Monday, December 26, and ends Sunday, January 1. Celebrate Kwanzaa 2022 in Detroit with bigger and brighter events! Kick off the end of the year with the world’s largest Kinara that’s coming to Campus Martius in downtown Detroit as part of an all-new Kwanzaa event. Kwanzaa is celebrated in Detroit! The Motor City warmly welcomes the seven-day celebration, which is surrounded by both modern and traditional treasures.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO