ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

NC girl found dead from fentanyl overdose, 2 arrested for giving her drugs

By Kallie Cox
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZObNX_0jiGGlox00

After a girl died of fentanyl overdose in September, Gaston County law enforcement began investigating how the juvenile obtained the laced pills that killed her.

Now, a 19-year-old and a 24-year old are charged with death by distribution.

Death by distribution is a felony charge in North Carolina in cases where someone sells an illegal drug to someone who dies in an overdose. It was signed into law by the North Carolina legislature in 2019 and carries a maximum sentence of nearly 20 years in prison.

But use of death by distribution criminal charges have been limited, an investigation by The Charlotte Observer earlier this year showed.

Only six cases out of 86 people charged with death by distribution in North Carolina in the last three years have reached a verdict, with the rest pending. Five of the six saw guilty verdicts. In the sixth case, the person charged pleaded guilty to a lesser crime, according to an analysis by the Observer.

Child fentanyl overdose in Gaston County

On Sept. 26 just before 7 a.m., officers with the Gaston County Police Department found an unconscious juvenile at a location on Kiser Road, near Bessemer City. That’s about 10 minutes from Gastonia.

Officers suspected then that the juvenile died of a drug overdose, the police department said in a Tuesday news release.

Police determined she died after taking fentanyl laced pills, and they identified two people who are believed to have supplied the drug, the department said.

Nicholas Gage Ivey, 19, of Spindale, and Deontae Jaquise Miller, 24, of Rutherfordton were arrested on Dec. 12, according to the release.

Ivey and Miller are charged with death by distribution, felony conspiracy, and felony conspiracy to sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances , according to the release. Both Miller and Ivey remain in jail and are each held on a $500,000 bond.

Death by distribution in North Carolina

Fentanyl overdose is becoming increasingly common in North Carolina, and fentanyl itself is the most common drug distributed in Charlotte because other drugs are laced with it, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officials say.

In 2021 in North Carolina, dying of an overdose was nearly two times more common than dying in a car accident. That’s even when traffic deaths in the state were at an all time 20-year high according to U.S. News and World Report.

There were 3,304 overdose-related deaths in 2021 — the overwhelming majority involved fentanyl — and 1,755 traffic deaths.

When someone overdoses on fentanyl, or any other drug, the person who gave them that drug can be charged with a crime. But, in North Carolina they likely won’t be. Police and court leaders say death by distribution cases are difficult to prosecute.

When the North Carolina legislature passed the law to make death by distribution a crime, their hearts were in the right place but the crime is difficult to prove, Lt. Sean Mitchell of the CMPD vice and narcotics unit told the Observer in a July interview.

To prove someone is responsible for death by distribution, police and prosecutors must show they sold the victim the illegal drug that killed them; the drug was responsible for the victim’s death; and, the victim didn’t have an underlying medical condition triggered by the drug, according to the law.

Death by distribution differs from a murder charge. With murder, there has to be actual malice — meaning someone wanted to kill someone. With death by distribution, the lesser charge, prosecutors need to show there was no malice.

Comments / 48

Darrin Leazer
3d ago

I am truly sorry to hear about her death, I honestly am. And I'm not saying that the guy's who gave her the pills, shouldn't spend the time in prison either. But' no one put a gun up to her head, and make her take them either. Every single day, people have a choice to stop and get help, that are drug addicts, but' most would rather stay on drug's and hurt those who care about them, by stealing and hurting their friends and family just to get another fix. They also have a choice to stop being around people who do drug's, and hang around people who don't do them. There's always a choice, it just depends on the person!

Reply(11)
30
American Patriot
3d ago

This is only gonna get worse and it's the doctors fault for flooding everyone with pain killers all those years causing addiction problems for most who took them for a length of time my former addiction to them included. I finally made myself quit 1.5 years ago when people started pressing fake pills with fentyl and I almost overdosed because of it. February while Mark the 1 year anniversary of my life long best friends death when he broke 2 years of sobriety and was sold the fake pills. Fentyl is gonna make the Crack epidemic of the 80s look like childs play

Reply(7)
17
Mark Fox
3d ago

M.Fox Many people overdose from that powerful drug called fentynol it is so strong that it doesn't take much to kill and it is mixed into other drugs to make powerful.

Reply
8
Related
WRAL

FBI, SBI search home of missing 11-year-old NC girl

The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius police say she was last seen at her home Nov. 23, but said her parents just reported her missing Thursday. The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius...
CORNELIUS, NC
FOX8 News

Deputies find almost 4 pounds of fentanyl at North Carolina home

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office found 3.6 pounds of fentanyl powder at a residence Wednesday. Deputies said they went to a residence in the Bostic/ Sunshine area and seized drugs that have a street value of $181,000. Investigators said the multiple arrests are forthcoming with both state and federal charges. […]
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
News19 WLTX

North Carolina deputy killed by hit-and-run driver identified

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while investigating a robbery early Friday morning, officials said. Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a robbery at a Fayetteville business when the crash occurred, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. As deputies returned from a canine track, one was hit by a vehicle as he was walking, officials said. The driver of the vehicle left the scene but was found nearby.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Man Convicted Of Running Meth Distribution Ring In Catawba And Burke Counties

Statesville: A man who was in prison in Georgia for incest was convicted Wednesday of coordinating a drug-running scheme from Atlanta to western North Carolina. 43-year old Alfonso Roman Brito was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine by a federal jury Wednesday after a three-day trial in Statesville, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

Rock Hill Man Charged by a Federal Grand Jury in Death of His Wife

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the death of his wife. A federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina has charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine with Interstate Domestic Violence Resulting in Death, use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence, obstruction of justice; and use of fire to commit domestic violence.
ROCK HILL, SC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Arizona man sentenced to more than 24 years in prison for fentanyl, methamphetamine trafficking in eastern North Carolina

A Phoenix, Arizona man was sentenced December 8, 2022 to 293 months in prison for trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Eric O’Neal, 54, pleaded guilty on July 27, 2022 to conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 40 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl, aiding and abetting.
PHOENIX, AZ
Queen City News

Georgia inmate convicted of coordinating meth deliveries from Atlanta to NC

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An inmate in Georgia was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine Wednesday after he was accused of coordinating shipments of the drug to North Carolina while he was in prison, according to U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Officials said that in 2019, multiple agencies conducted a joint investigation into a drug trafficking […]
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies seize 16K fentanyl pills from home in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said 16,000 fentanyl pills and other drugs were seized from a home Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, the Rutherford County “VICE” unit went to a home in the Bostic and Sunshine area to seize approximately 16,500 pills, which weighs 3.6 pounds, and 84.6 grams of pure fentanyl powder. The drugs have a street value of $181,000.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
20K+
Followers
347
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy