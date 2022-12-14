ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Harbor, FL

Tampa Bay Publix sells 2 winning lottery tickets totaling $16M

By Rachel Tucker
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qN0e9_0jiGGhI300

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa Bay-area residents became millionaires this week after buying winning lottery tickets from the same Publix grocery store.

According to the Florida Lottery, the Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor is on a hot streak after selling winning tickets to two people, two days in a row.

Florida lawyer claims $15 million top prize from Publix scratch-off ticket
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JEIu6_0jiGGhI300
Ryan Doddridge claims prize on behalf of Doddridge Law Winners Trust. (Credit: Florida Lottery)

On Monday, an attorney from New Port Richey became the first person to claim the $15 million top prize from the Florida 300X the Cash Scratch-off game since its launch earlier this year. Ryan Doddridge, 42, claimed the prize on behalf of the Doddridge Law Winners Revocable Trust, as a one-time payment of $10,430,000.

The 300X The Cash game, first launched in September, offers four top prizes of $15 million, which means there are three still up for grabs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WatFg_0jiGGhI300
Octavia Wright’s winning lottery ticket. (Credit: Florida Lottery)
Pinellas County woman turns $50 into $1 million with Publix lottery ticket

A woman from Palm Harbor claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash game on Tuesday. The Lottery said Octavia Wright, 41, received her winnings as a one-time payment of $820,000.

Those who play the 500X The Cash Game have the chance to win a top prize of $25 million, the largest offered by the Lottery’s scratch-off games. The odds of hitting the $25 million jackpot are 1-in-21,419,145, while the overall odds of winning the game are 1-in-4.50.

The Publix that sold the winning tickets will get a $30,000 bonus commission for the first winner and a $2,000 commission for the second.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

WFLA

Man takes home millions off Florida Mega Millions lottery ticket

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 42-year-old man is going home a multi-millionaire after claiming a $2 million prize from the from the July 29 Mega Millions drawing. According to the Florida Lottery, Nekevie Guilford, 42, of Clio, Alabama claimed his $2 million prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. His winning Quick Pick ticket successfully matched […]
CLIO, AL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Chain Restaurants that are Open for Christmas in Florida and Don't Require Reservations

Sometimes, it seems that you've no sooner finished shopping for, preparing, and cleaning up after a huge meal on Thanksgiving when you are expected to do it all over again for Christmas Day. For some, that doesn't sound like a desirable proposition. Many people would rather just focus on enjoying the holiday and allowing someone else to prepare and then clean up after the holiday meal.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Coke Florida opens new $10 million facility to better serve associates, customers, and the community of Pinellas County

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome associates, local elected officials, and community partners to its new St. Petersburg Sales and Distribution Center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005895/en/ Coca-Cola Beverages Florida’s $10.2 million Sales and Distribution Center is now open in St. Petersburg, FL. (Photo: Business Wire)
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

What are the Best Places in Florida to Retire on Only a Social Security Check in 2022?

Photo byVisitCentralFL, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. While we'd all like to think we'll be able to save enough money for a comfortable retirement, things don't always go according to plan. Sometimes, unexpected emergencies, expenses, or commitments mean that we can't save as much as we'd hoped. So we have to rely heavily on social security checks for our income after retirement.
FLORIDA STATE
