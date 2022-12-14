Tampa Bay Publix sells 2 winning lottery tickets totaling $16M
PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa Bay-area residents became millionaires this week after buying winning lottery tickets from the same Publix grocery store.
According to the Florida Lottery, the Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor is on a hot streak after selling winning tickets to two people, two days in a row.Florida lawyer claims $15 million top prize from Publix scratch-off ticket
On Monday, an attorney from New Port Richey became the first person to claim the $15 million top prize from the Florida 300X the Cash Scratch-off game since its launch earlier this year. Ryan Doddridge, 42, claimed the prize on behalf of the Doddridge Law Winners Revocable Trust, as a one-time payment of $10,430,000.
The 300X The Cash game, first launched in September, offers four top prizes of $15 million, which means there are three still up for grabs.Pinellas County woman turns $50 into $1 million with Publix lottery ticket
A woman from Palm Harbor claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash game on Tuesday. The Lottery said Octavia Wright, 41, received her winnings as a one-time payment of $820,000.
Those who play the 500X The Cash Game have the chance to win a top prize of $25 million, the largest offered by the Lottery’s scratch-off games. The odds of hitting the $25 million jackpot are 1-in-21,419,145, while the overall odds of winning the game are 1-in-4.50.
The Publix that sold the winning tickets will get a $30,000 bonus commission for the first winner and a $2,000 commission for the second.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 2