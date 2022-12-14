Read full article on original website
CARTA to provide free services on Christmas Day
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Bus rides will be free to all riders on Christmas Day, according to the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA). “It’s our pleasure each year to help our riders make the most out of their holiday by offering free Christmas Day service as our gift to you,” CARTA Board Chairman Mike Seekings said. “On behalf of all of us here at CARTA, we’re wishing everyone a safe, happy and healthy holiday season.”
Colleton Medical Center gives back to the community
COLLETON, S.C. (WVIC) — On Friday, Colleton Medical Center got in the holiday spirit. The medical center provided Christmas meals to 22 local families. “Care Like Family isn’t something we simply say, it’s something we do,” said Jimmy Hiott, Colleton Medical Center CEO. “We were excited to hear the need for gifts had been met by our community. Our team still wanted to give back and decided to meet a different need and provide meals for 22 families. Every day I am amazed by the generosity of this amazing team that I am humbled to lead.”
The Charleston Place to host inaugural 'Miracle on Market Street' this weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — From Friday, December 16th to Sunday, December 18th, The Charleston Place is hosting its first-ever “Miracle on Market Street” event where they will close Market Street between King and Meeting Streets to transform it into a European-style holiday bazaar. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
Volunteers, businesses come together for Salvation Army Angel Tree distribution
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The hard work isn't over yet. There is one more day to get a large warehouse full of Angel Tree gifts to waiting families. Our community, like so many others, has too many folks struggling to get by. But the Salvation Army is helping to...
Mount Pleasant PD holds annual Shop with a Cop event
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Another round of sirens from a group of police vehicles ringing in something good for the holiday season here in the Lowcountry. “And he was ready for Shop with A Cop today,” one mom tells us. The woman says her son Ishmael got...
CCPL makes list of America's Star Libraries for third straight year
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For the third straight year, Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) has been ranked among the top libraries in the U.S. in Library Journal’s Index of Public Library Service. In its peer group CCPL received a five-star rating which is the highest star rating awarded...
City of Georgetown receives funding for sidewalks from state representative
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Georgetown has secured funding to bring sidewalks to three of its streets. State Rep. Carl Anderson (D-Berkeley, Georgetown, Horry) delivered $375,000 in earmarked funds to make the project happen. City officials say the money will be used to put in sidewalks on...
'Win for the community': 90 acres of land on Johns Island becomes permanently protected
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Ninety acres on Johns Island are now being protected. The Oakville-burden Creek area is right by the Charleston executive airport and was set to be turned into hundreds of homes. The Charleston County Aviation Authority, Lowcountry land trust and several other conservation groups came...
He's coming to town! Deputies to drive Santa around Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, I'm telling you why!. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office will drive Santa around the county to say hello on Monday, Dec. 19 and Tuesday, Dec. 20. Each morning, deputies will post a...
Deputies investigating anti-Semitic flyers found in Pawleys Island area
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating anti-Semitic flyers that were found in the Pawleys Island area Friday. The sheriff's office said the flyers, placed in plastic bags, were thrown from cars early Friday morning. Deputies responded and tried to remove materials from yards...
Condos damaged in fire on Daniel Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged four condos and displaced six residents from a Daniel Island complex Friday morning. Members of the Charleston Fire Department responded to the Pier View Condos on Pier View Street at around 11:30 a.m....
1 dead after Georgetown house fire: Coroner
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a house fire in the 3000 block of Walker Road in Georgetown Friday. The victim was identified as Patricia Brady, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death.
Woman injured after reported shooting in North Charleston, deputies say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting which left one person injured in the North Charleston area early Saturday. Deputies responded to a mobile home park at 4059 W. Montague Ave. around 2 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found a woman who reportedly showed up to a random doorstep with a gunshot wound.
'I have a bomb': Suspect in West Ashley bank robbery arrested
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The man accused of robbing a bank in West Ashley on Friday is now in custody. Laval Hazel, 36, is charged with entering bank with intent to steal. He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center Wednesday evening and given a $150,000 bond. On...
CCSD welcomes military veteran to lead facilities department
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District is proud to announce acquiring military veteran Steve Hammer as the Associate of Facilities Management. In 2021, Hamer served as CCSD's Emergency Programs Manager, overseeing the district's $163 million Federal COVID-19 relief funds, also known as the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER III).
Colleton Co. man convicted of murder in deadly shooting of software engineer
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The man accused of shooting and killing a Bluffton man in his home during a botched armed robbery in 2020 was convicted and sentenced to serve 40 years in prison on Friday, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office. Devante Lamont White, 28, of...
Owner of West Ashley market arrested in underage alcohol sales sting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The owner of a market in West Ashley is facing multiple charges in connection to the sale of alcohol to minors, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. Hussein Adbelmoteleb, 62, was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center Wednesday evening on...
Berkeley County Coroner's Office identifies victim in Red Bank Road Crash
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — On Friday, The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified the victim in the Red Bank Road crash that occurred on December 15th. The victim has been identified as Bryan Frye, a 41-year-old man from Goose Creek. On Thursday night, Frye was crossing Red Bank...
Charleston Co. Council votes to table request for sheriff's office pay increases
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Council voted Thursday evening to table a proposal that would allocate $3.8 million in funds to the sheriff's office until the new year. The proposal was approved by the Finance Committee earlier in the day. Sheriff Kristin Graziano says she is...
Dorchester Co. high school students take part in law enforcement stress simulation course
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Stress and adrenaline is something our law enforcement officers know well. Thursday, officers taught high schoolers at the Dorchester County Career and Technology Center just how difficult it can be to think in those stressful situation. While most students are tested on their ability...
