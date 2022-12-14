COLLETON, S.C. (WVIC) — On Friday, Colleton Medical Center got in the holiday spirit. The medical center provided Christmas meals to 22 local families. “Care Like Family isn’t something we simply say, it’s something we do,” said Jimmy Hiott, Colleton Medical Center CEO. “We were excited to hear the need for gifts had been met by our community. Our team still wanted to give back and decided to meet a different need and provide meals for 22 families. Every day I am amazed by the generosity of this amazing team that I am humbled to lead.”

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO