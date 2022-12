SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs saw their three-game win streak come to an end by losing to the Portland Trail Blazers, 128-112, at home. Keldon Johnson had 25 points and seven rebounds to lead the team while Doug McDermott added 14 points. Tre Jones finished with 10 points and six assists while Devin Vassell recorded 13 points off the bench.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO