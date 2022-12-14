ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeeland, MI

Holland Police Log December 15-16, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
Stolen Fire Truck Recovered; Suspect Arrested

WRIGHT TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 17, 2022) – On a snowy Saturday morning in northeast Ottawa County, a truly unusual occurrence took place. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matthew Wildfong, deputies were dispatched just before 11 AM to the area of 16th Avenue near Garfield Street north of Marne, in the area of the Serenity Point Recovery treatment center, on a report of a person that was damaging property there, including pulling fire alarms. Members of the joint Wright-Tallmadge Fire Department also responded to reset those pulled fire alarms.
Two Persons Hospitalized After Crash with Rapid Bus on M-45

TALLMADGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 17, 2022) – A Friday evening crash between a sedan and a Rapid mass transit bus between Allendale and Standale landed a Walker couple on hospital beds overnight. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to...
Tough Saturday for Hope Hoops; Lions Play Jets on Sunday

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 17, 2022) – Ty Lynas and Logan Willoughby each scored 17 points as Manchester downed the visiting Hope men on Saturday afternoon, 90-79. The Flying Dutchmen host North Central at DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland on Wednesday night, with broadcast time at 6:30 PM on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
Suspect Arrested After Police Standoff at Grand Haven Area Motel

GRAND HAVEN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 16, 2022) – One of the most distressing calls for law enforcement is when the men and women in blue or brown are asked to attend to a domestic situation. On Friday evening south of Grand Haven, such a call came from Ottawa County Central Dispatch to sheriff’s deputies, but fortunately for all involved, there were no injuries and a suspect was taken into custody.
Teen Arrested After Gun Fire from Parking Lot Skirmish

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 17, 2022) – An altercation among teens at a roller skating rink on Holland’s North Side on Friday evening ended in gunfire and an arrest. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Nicholas Knott, deputies were dispatched to the Home Roller Rink off of...
