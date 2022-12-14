Read full article on original website
3 Jailed In Hopkins County On Felony Warrants
At least 3 people were jailed in Hopkins County on felony warrants over the past week, according to sheriff’s reports. Rowdy Lee Hargett was transferred by Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Ryan from Jordan Unit of Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Pampa, Texas at 8:45 a.m. Dec. 13, 2022, to Hopkins County jail. The 29-year-old was booked into Hopkins County jail at 4:44 p.m. Dec. 13, 2022, on two warrants first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child warrants. The offenses are alleged to have occurred on or about Sept. 17, 2017. Hargett’s bonds were recommended to be set at $100,000 per charge, according to arrest reports.
1 Jailed On Misdemeanor, 1 On Felony DWI Charge
Local officials arrested a man on a misdemeanor drunk driving charge and a woman on a felony DWI charge, in less than 24 hours in Hopkins County. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, near mile marker 126 on Interstate 30 for a traffic violation. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Chris Sorley responded to assist deputies with a driving while intoxicated investigation at the roadside. The driver, identified as Latosha Nicole Burdette of Texarkana, was found to be intoxicated, the trooper wrote in arrest reports.
Paris Police Report For Monday (Dec 12)
Owners reported a motor vehicle burglary in the 10-block of SE 24th in Paris Friday morning at 8:00. Someone entered their unlocked vehicle during the night and stole a pistol. The investigation continues. Coty Wayne Taylor. Paris Police arrested Coty Wayne Taylor, 25, of Paris, in the 300-block of SW...
Man Accused Of Smashing Golf Club, Pumpkin Against Vehicle His Wife Occupied
A 32-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused Friday of smashing a golf club and a pumpkin against the vehicle his wife was in during a domestic disturbance. Sulphur Springs Police Officers Zach Davis and Steven Lail responded around 6:45 p.m. Dec. 16 in the 1000 block of South Davis Street to a complaint of an active domestic disturbance. The female resident was reported to be locked in her vehicle but her husband was alleged to have just broken out the window; the woman was reported to be bleeding. While police were responding, dispatchers received additional information that the husband had returned inside the home, where a 4-year-old child was located.
Paris PD Enhanced Fireworks Enforcement
Paris Police will maintain a zero-tolerance position concerning fireworks in the city limits. Anyone possessing fireworks will be issued a citation with a maximum fine of $500.00, and officers will seize their fireworks. Furthermore, it’s illegal to have, manufacture, store, sell or use Fireworks within the City of Paris.
Shots fired at man on street, police say
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police said a man reported being shot at while standing on a sidewalk in Paris Sunday morning. Police said it happened in the 800 block of W Austin St. at 5:03 a.m. According law enforcement, an unidentified 59-year-old man said he was standing on the...
Warrant Issued For Oklahoma Woman
Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Bailey Lessly, a woman concerning a fatal crash in Durant. Lessly is still in the hospital recovering from injuries she received on Dec. 2. Melanie Ward, 50, died in the wreck, and her husband, Roberto Maldonado, was injured. When the hospital releases Lessly, they will arrest her for first-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence of alcohol with significant bodily injury.
Titus County Jail Bookings
Titus County arrested 24-year-old Clara A. Taylor of Pittsburg for Possession of a Controlled Substance and three misdemeanor warrants. She remains in jail without a bond.. Deputies arrested 36-year-old Alfredo Alvarez Martinez of Mt. Pleasant for Possession of a Controlled Substance. He is in jail without bond.
MPFD Report For Friday (Dec 16)
Thursday at 3:39, Mt Pleasant first responders worked a two-vehicle accident at 3768 on US 271 north with possible injuries. Also, a home caught fire around 10:00 Thursday night. It was at 659 on CR4825 and started in the kitchen.
Weapon in Denison bank robbery may be black powder pistol
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - There are still no arrests for Monday’s armed robbery of a Denison bank. Denison police shared photos and asked for help identifying the person who held up the Simmons Bank on 691. But what’s caught some eyes is the type of firearm the suspect is...
Denison woman arrested accused of assaulting an officer
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police arrested a woman after they say she ran from and kicked officers on Saturday. When officers responded to a disturbance call at the 1200 block of Bruce Drive, Daniela Quinones left the scene, according to police. Police said they located her, but she ran...
Two Sentenced In Hopkins County For Probation Violations
Sabrina Nicole Floyd of Como appeared in Hopkins County District Court. She pleaded true to violating her probation for abandoning or endangering child-criminal neglect by smoking marijuana and methamphetamine. The court sentenced her to one year in jail. Shaunta Danielle Bell pleaded true to violating the probation for the manufacture...
United Way Of Lamar County Donates For Warning System
The Lamar County Commissioners Court has received a donation of $29,995 from the United Way of Lamar County to purchase an emergency warning siren. The outdoor warning system will be in the Sanders Cove area of Pat Mayse Lake.
Paris Area Christmas Activities
The Paris Recreation Department and Healthcare Express are presenting memorable free Movies in the Park with Santa Saturday, Dec. 17, from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Bywaters Park. The featured movie will be “Polar Express.” Although the weather could be cold, free hot cocoa is available. Providence...
One Dead, One Injured In Lamar County Crash
A crash killed one person, and another sustained non-incapacitating injuries at about 5:20 Sunday morning. The preliminary DPS reports indicate a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Bryson Stee of Scroggins was southbound on US 271 in Deport when it crossed the center line and struck 24-year-old Virginia Raney of Bogata, who was northbound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. It is an ongoing investigation.
Woman dies in Lamar County crash
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Bogota woman died after a crash in Lamar County Sunday. The Texas Department of Public Safety said 24-year-old Virginia Raney died after a crash on US-271 near 4th Street. Troopers said Raney was traveling northbound on US-271 when a pickup truck, that was traveling...
Correction – New Hospital Coming To Red River County
The hospital is not owned by Dr. Hashmi. The building is owned by Amy Holding Company and the hospital is a separate entity. A new hospital for Red River County will begin on Saturday. The groundbreaking for what will be known as the Clarksville General Hospital, Heart and Vascular Institute at 3000 West Main St. in Clarksville will start at 11:00 am. The hospital’s first phase will be a 15-bed heart and vascular institute, and the second phase will be a 50-bed hospital.
No Tornadoes In Hopkins County
Hopkins County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Endsley told us that no tornadoes touched down during the storms Tuesday morning. There was, however, some rotation in the clouds over the Miller Grover area. As a result, it damaged one utility pole.
PISD Donation Received From First Federal Community Bank
Superintendent Paul Jones accepted a $3,890.18 check from First Federal Community Bank’s Paris Wildcat Spirit Card Program. Lisa Butler, Assistant Vice President of Deposit Services of First Federal, presented the check. When bank customers use their Wildcat Card as a credit card in a PIN-less transaction, First Federal sets...
Surveying the storm damage in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Lamar County residents are picking up the pieces after Tuesday's massive storm system tore through Texoma. A tornado ripped roofs from barns and homes and knocked over entire trees. The rural areas around Sumner, Texas, were hit especially hard, with pieces of debris thrown...
