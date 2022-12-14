ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

The Center Square

Illinois bill defines these guns as ‘assault weapons’

A measure being debated at the Illinois statehouse defines dozens of semi-automatic pistols, shotguns and rifles as “assault weapons.” House Bill 5855 from state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, is being debated in a House committee this week. If passed, the measure would prohibit anyone under 21 from getting a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card unless they are enlisted in the armed services. The bill would also prohibit the sale and possession of any magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Among other provisions include extending gun-related...
ILLINOIS STATE
KELOLAND TV

Dead inmate wanted to sue S.D. Women’s Prison

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that the personal representatives of a woman who died in a state prison tried to uphold a request in her will. The justices publicly released the unanimous opinion Thursday rejecting her brother’s legal challenge. Bonnie J. Pease...
PIERRE, SD
Daily Montanan

Montana judge to governor: Turn over records for review

A Montana district court ordered Gov. Greg Gianforte to turn over internal office records for its review and possible release, dismissing much of his argument the documents could be withheld from the public due to “executive privilege.” In 2021, plaintiff Jayson O’Neill sued the Governor’s Office after it denied his request to see “Agency Bill […] The post Montana judge to governor: Turn over records for review appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

