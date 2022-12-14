Read full article on original website
Illinois bill defines these guns as ‘assault weapons’
A measure being debated at the Illinois statehouse defines dozens of semi-automatic pistols, shotguns and rifles as “assault weapons.” House Bill 5855 from state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, is being debated in a House committee this week. If passed, the measure would prohibit anyone under 21 from getting a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card unless they are enlisted in the armed services. The bill would also prohibit the sale and possession of any magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Among other provisions include extending gun-related...
Lawsuit: Governor threatened retaliation for records request
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former state senator says he was threatened by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham through an emissary with “escalating consequences” if he did not withdraw a request by his law firm for public records concerning the administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a lawsuit filed this week.
Arizona secretary of state seeks investigation of Republicans who balked at certifying election
The Arizona Secretary of State's Office on Friday asked state and local prosecutors to investigate and take enforcement action against two Republican officials who had balked at certifying their county's election results by the legal deadline.
New Mexico hospital sued over billing, overcharging issues
New Mexico State Attorney General Hector Balderas said evidence against the medical center has been piling up for years.
SD prosecutors drop all charges against Indigenous activist
SIOUX FALLS S.D. (AP) — South Dakota prosecutors have dropped all charges against the head of an Indigenous-led advocacy organization stemming from a protest during then-President Donald Trump’s visit to Mount Rushmore, the group announced Tuesday. NDN Collective President Nick Tilsen was among those arrested July 3, 2020,...
KELOLAND TV
Dead inmate wanted to sue S.D. Women’s Prison
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that the personal representatives of a woman who died in a state prison tried to uphold a request in her will. The justices publicly released the unanimous opinion Thursday rejecting her brother’s legal challenge. Bonnie J. Pease...
Montana judge to governor: Turn over records for review
A Montana district court ordered Gov. Greg Gianforte to turn over internal office records for its review and possible release, dismissing much of his argument the documents could be withheld from the public due to “executive privilege.” In 2021, plaintiff Jayson O’Neill sued the Governor’s Office after it denied his request to see “Agency Bill […] The post Montana judge to governor: Turn over records for review appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Judge rejects vaccine choice law in health care settings
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A person’s choice to decline vaccinations does not outweigh public health and safety requirements in medical settings, a federal judge ruled in a Montana case. U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy last week permanently blocked a section of law the state said was meant to...
Hunting Authorities Charge Wyoming Politician with Reckless Endangerment
A Wyoming state representative candidate has been charged with misdemeanor reckless endangerment related to a morning elk hunt. On Nov. 30, the Park County Sheriff’s Office charged two-time state representative candidate Nina Webber with misdemeanor reckless endangerment after she shot in the direction of a home, according to the Powell Tribune.
