Rocky’s Ace Hardware fundraiser for pets this holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Customers at Rocky’s Ace Hardware stores in Greater Springfield are getting the opportunity to assist animal adoption at the Thomas J. O’Connor adoption center in East Longmeadow. Rocky’s uses their time honored approach to raising its donation fund with its “round up for pets” fundraiser rounding off the price tag to the next dollar.

“So if you have a purchase that comes to $17.20, here in East Longmeadow we help the Thomas J. O’Connor adoption center. We collect all the money, and give it to the Thomas J. O’Connor adoption center so they can do something beneficial for the animals to be adopted,” Dewayne Kelly, Rocky’s Store Manager East Longmeadow told 22News.

Rocky’s activates this “round up for pets” fundraiser every year at this time, helping the animal adoption centers find a good home for the animals they’ve been caring for.

Rocky’s locations that are taking part in the fundraiser include the Island Pond Road and Liberty Street stores in Springfield and the stores in Agawam, East Longmeadow, Westfield, Ludlow, Palmer, and South Hadley. Local shelters that will be benefiting from the year round-up include the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control & Adoption Center, Concerned Citizens for Animals, The Homeless Cat Project, Agawam Friends of Homeless Cats, Second Chance Animal Shelter, Dakin Pioneer Valley Humane Society, and Westfield Animal Shelter.

“Animals add a lot of joy to our lives all year long, and we wanted to do something for those who have not yet found their forever homes,” said Rocky’s Ace Hardware President Rocco Falcone. “Our local shelters rely on community support to provide animals in transition with the love and care they desperately need.”

“We are proud to continue our support for local animal shelters,” Falcone said. “We are grateful for the services they provide and look forward to another successful campaign thanks to the generosity of our customers.”

