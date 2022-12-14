Read full article on original website
Irritated Tom Brady Claps Back At Report QB Alters Buccaneers’ Game Plan
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Thursday took exception when asked whether he critiques and changes the offensive game plan last-minute. The San Francisco Chronicle’s Mike Silver, after the Buccaneers loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14, published a column expressing just that. Silver wrote how Brady held meetings with skill-position players before games and made changes to Tampa Bay’s game plan without the knowledge of offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.
49ers Clinch NFC West Division
For the first time since the 2019-20 campaign, the San Francisco 49ers are NFC West Division champs. San Francisco clinched its 21st division title in franchise history and a spot in the postseason following a 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. The win improved the 49ers to 10-4 as Kyle Shanahan’s group currently holds the No. 3 seed in the NFC, behind the Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) and Minnesota Vikings (10-3).
Patriots Activate Christian Barmore, Put Starting Offensive Lineman On IR
While the New England Patriots are dealing with several injuries, they will get one key defensive reinforcement back when they face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Patriots activated defensive tackle Christian Barmore off injured reserve Saturday, clearing the path for him to suit up for the first time since a Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns. Barmore missed the last seven games due to a knee injury.
Raiders Reportedly Not Allowed To Do This Kickoff Wrinkle Vs. Patriots
The Raiders showcased an apparent loophole on kickoffs last Thursday, but they might have to find another quirk to exploit. Las Vegas lost to the Rams at SoFi Stadium in Week 14, but during the game, it tried to put Los Angeles in a disadvantageous position as best as it could. Despite being indoors, the Raiders utilized a holder on Daniel Carlson’s kickoffs. Typically, someone is needed to hold the ball on a kickoff in the event there is poor weather. But special teams coordinator Tom McMahon used a holder because it apparently provides more hang time on Carlson’s kicks.
Does Tom Brady Alter Game Plans? Bucs Coordinator Addresses Report
Tom Brady is not going behind anyone’s back in pursuit of an improved game plan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich shared Thursday. And while that notion having to be addressed might come as a surprise to some, Leftwich needed to provide those answers given a recent report which stated the 45-year-old quarterback was doing just that.
Deion Sanders leaves for Colorado on sour note as Jackson State loses perfect season in wild Celebration Bowl
Deion Sanders' last game as the coach at Jackson State didn't disappoint. The 2022 Celebration Bowl was a back-and-forth affair between the Tigers and NC Central, and the Eagles made one more play to win 41-34 in overtime. Despite coming into the game as a two-score underdog, NC Central brought...
How Dolphins, Ravens Losses Impact Patriots’ Playoff Picture
The Buffalo Bills inched closer to clinching an AFC East crown Saturday night, but in the process, they also improved the New England Patriots playoff picture. The Bills earned a 32-29 win in the final seconds over the Dolphins at a snowy Highmark Stadium, which puts Miami in New England’s sights.
Patriots Rule Out Three Starters For Pivotal Matchup With Raiders
The Patriots will be shorthanded Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. New England on Friday ruled out three starters for its pivotal Week 15 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders: cornerback Jalen Mills, offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn and wide receiver DeVante Parker. The Patriots also listed six players as questionable, including running back Damien Harris, receiver Jakobi Meyers and running back Rhamondre Stevenson.
Matt Ryan On Wrong Side Of Yet Another Epic Comeback
For Matt Ryan, being a part of a 28-3 collapse by the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI will always be a stain on his résumé. And Saturday, the veteran quarterback was on the wrong side of yet another epic comeback, which in all likelihood will stick with Ryan for the rest of his career and beyond as well.
Nine Mostly Random Thoughts On Patriots’ Unique Tucson Trip
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Patriots predictably and understandably stayed out West between their games against the Cardinals and the Raiders. But they didn’t take up residence in Phoenix or Las Vegas for a week. No, they headed southeast of Phoenix on a two-hour desert drive to Tucson, home...
Jim Montgomery Fine With Brad Marchand’s OT Penalty
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins blew a two-goal lead in the final 12 minutes of regulation to lose to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night. It was a frustrating finish for everyone in the B’s locker room, but perhaps no one more than Brad Marchand. Marchand, who...
Mixed Reactions For Bettors After Vikings’ Historic Comeback Vs. Colts
The Vikings completed the largest comeback in NFL history after beating the Colts in overtime, but there were mixed reactions for those who bet on the Saturday game. Indianapolis went up 33-0 at halftime after a disaster of a first half from Minnesota. Teams that have led by 30 or more points are 1,548-1-1 since 1930, according to NFL Network broadcast.
Jeremy Swayman Had Terrific Reaction To Almost Scoring Goalie Goal
Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman thought this was his opportunity to try it with just over a minute left in Boston’s 4-2 win Saturday over the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden. Swayman gathered the puck behind Boston’s net and with Columbus having already pulled goalie Danil Tarasov, he unleashed...
NFL: AFC Playoff Scenarios Going Into Week 14
The top-seeded Buffalo Bills (10-3) can clinch a postseason berth with a win over the Miami Dolphins (8-5) on Saturday night (8:15 p.m. ET/NFL Network). The Phins won their previous meeting, 21-19 in Week 3, in one of the wackiest games of the 2022 season. The Bills out-gained the Dolphins...
UNLV Hires Bobby Petrino as Offensive Coordinator
Bobby Petrino is back in the FBS. ESPN.com reports that Petrino has been hired as offensive coordinator at UNLV. The 61-year-old had spent the past three seasons as head coach of the Missouri State Bears, compiling an 18-15 record, including two playoff berths. One of college football’s brightest offensive minds, Petrino will look to improve a UNLV offense that averaged just 352.4 yards per game last season. Before his time at Missouri State, Petrino enjoyed successful tenures at Arkansas (2008-11) and Louisville (2014-18). While with the Cardinals, Petrino coached and developed Heisman Trophy winner and future NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and led Louisville to a 36-26 mark over five seasons.
How Rex Ryan Became Infamous Figure In Patriots-Jets Rivalry
No great sports rivalry is complete without a good villain. They need to be easily hateable, of course, but also oddly compelling. That’s a role Rex Ryan was happy to play. For six seasons from 2009 to 2014, Ryan was the head coach of the New York Jets. From the day he was hired until the day he was let go, he remained brash, unapologetic and full-on obsessed with beating Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.
Patriots Return? Julian Edelman Opens Up About Potential NFL Comeback
Julian Edelman has been retired since the end of the 2020-21 season, but the 36-year-old could make an NFL comeback next season. The Patriots legend was on 98.5 The Sports Hub from Las Vegas ahead of New England’s game against the Raiders. Edelman revealed three teams have contacted him about a potential NFL return.
Bills Fans Throw Snowballs At Dolphins Wideout Tyreek Hill
Buffalo Bills fans are known for breaking tables and throwing all sorts of objects on the field, which they did Saturday night with the Miami Dolphins visiting Highmark Stadium. Bills Mafia targeted star Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill, hurling plenty of snowballs in his direction after he couldn’t come up with...
Jets Go Back To Zach Wilson Vs. Lions; Mike White Not Cleared
Zach Wilson, just a couple of weeks after being benched, now gets a chance to save the day for the Jets. Wilson will start for New York on Sunday in a massive Week 15 game against the Detroit Lions. The second-year quarterback gets the call after Jets doctors wouldn’t clear Mike White for contact after he suffered a ribs injury last week in a loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Bill Belichick Recalls Brilliance Of Davante Adams From Patriots-Raiders Practices
TUCSON, Ariz. — When the Patriots and Raiders met for joint practices last August, many who were there, including players, left with the same takeaway: Davante Adams is incredible. To say that Adams dominated New England over the course of the two practices in Las Vegas would be a...
