California State

KTVZ

Amazon warehouse workers in UK vote to go on strike

Amazon warehouse workers at a facility in the United Kingdom plan to go on strike, their union confirmed to CNN on Friday, in a move that’s being billed as a first for the company’s workers in the country. The GMB union, which represents workers in a range of...
TODAY.com

KTVZ

The world is burning more coal than ever before, new report shows

The global energy crisis caused by Russia’s war on Ukraine has pushed global demand for coal — the most polluting of all fossil fuels — to a record high in 2022, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday. Demand for coal is set to grow 1.2%...
KTVZ

The couple who cycled the world on a tandem bicycle

On December 1, Laura Massey-Pugh and Stevie Massey, both from the UK, cycled through a blizzard into Brandenburg Gate in Berlin approximately 180 days after setting off on a journey to become the fastest cyclists to circumnavigate the world on a tandem bicycle. The husband and wife team, who began...
KTVZ

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ could be a ‘life saver’ for China’s cinemas

James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” has premiered in China, 13 years after the original film took the country by storm. It’s expected to be a shot in the arm for the world’s second-biggest film market, which has been battered by the country’s stringent zero-Covid policy.
KTVZ

Giant aquarium housing 1,500 fish bursts in Berlin, injuring 2 people

A 46-foot-high aquarium that was home to around 1,500 exotic fish burst Friday morning, injuring at least two people and sending a flood of water and debris onto a nearby street, police and firefighters in central Berlin have said. The AquaDom aquarium is located in the foyer of a Radisson...
KTVZ

Malaysia landslide kills 19 campers and leaves more than 14 missing

A landslide killed at least 19 people while they slept at a campsite in Malaysia early on Friday, state media reported citing the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department, as search teams scoured thick mud and downed trees for 14 people still missing. The landslide in Selangor state, on the outskirts...

