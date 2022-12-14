Read full article on original website
At least 2 tornadoes touched down in Alabama on Wednesday
Wednesday’s round of severe storms led to a string of tornado warnings across south and south-central Alabama. The National Weather Service offices took a look at storm damage today and have confirmed two tornadoes so far. The surveys are ongoing, and that number could rise. The weather service in...
Confirmed tornado touched down in Sumter County Wednesday
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. — A confirmed tornado touched down in Sumter County Wednesday. The National Weather Service (NWS) reported a supercell thunderstorm moved into Sumter County at about 3 p.m. and produced an EF-1 tornado. The twister touched down in the southwestern portion of the county. The EF-1 tornado...
New perspectives on the active shooter threat hoax at a Tuscaloosa County high school
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - An update on those fake school threats that spread across Alabama earlier this week and caused chaos for students and parents. WBRC has confirmed officers believe one of the calls came from overseas. It’s not what anyone wants to hear, but according to the National Association...
Only Two Counties Remain in Original Tornado Watch; Continues Until 8 pm
NWS Birmingham continues the TORNADO WATCH until 8 pm tonight for Dallas and Perry counties in Central Alabama. Hale and Marengo counties have been removed as the threat of severe storms for those counties have ended for tonight. Category: Alabama's Weather, ALL POSTS, Severe Weather. About the Author (Author Profile)
PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation
PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
Tuscaloosa prepares for biggest road project in recent memory
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s being billed as the largest road project in recent memory for Tuscaloosa. City officials say the talk to expand McWrights Ferry Road is no longer still being talked about, but is now becoming a reality. Work begins in earnest in February and it will...
City Leaders Aim to Transform Downtown Selma
The city of Selma is working to improve the quality of life for residents. And support economic growth and tourism — by transforming its downtown. How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time. And that’s the strategy city leaders are using — to try and transform downtown Selma.
Northport Police charge bank teller with multiple counts of theft
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s hard to imagine - you look at your checking account balance and notice some of your money is missing, disappearing at an alarming rate. That’s apparently what happened at a bank in Tuscaloosa County and police have made an arrest. It’s a very...
Alabama man wins extra Christmas cash, wins $55,000 jackpot in Mississippi Lottery
An Alabama man has some extra Christmas cash with the $55,000 dollar prize he won in the Mississippi Lottery. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the man won the prize in Dec. 10 drawing of the Mississippi Match 5 game. The player, from Carrollton, Alabama, matched all five numbers with one...
No Shots Fired Or Injuries Reported After Fight in Tuscaloosa’s University Mall
Contrary to some internet rumors swirling, no shots were fired and no one was injured in a fight at Tuscaloosa's University Mall Thursday afternoon. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers were called to the mall on McFarland Boulevard around 12:50 p.m. about a group of people fighting there.
Northport Regions Bank Teller Accused of Stealing $70,000 From Birmingham Accounts
A bank teller in Northport has been arrested and accused of stealing around $70,000 from customer accounts, according to court documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread. Police in Northport say that on November 2nd, a corporate security officer with Regions Bank filed a report concerning employee theft from the financial institution.
Argument at Columbus shopping center sent one person to the hospital and another behind bars
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An argument turned violent at a shopping center in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened Monday at the Gateway Shopping Center. According to police, Ladarius Smith, 18, hit a car with a baseball bat and Alvin Jones Jr., 44, struck Smith with...
2 Selma women charged with theft, eluding police in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Police arrest two Selma women on multiple warrants in Auburn. Authorities say, on Dec. 9, officers arrested 20-year-old Aliah Janel Rand and 25-year-old Davida Roshonda Hall on third-degree theft of property and attempting to elude a police officer. The arrest stemmed from reports of a theft...
Miss Alabama has eyes on the prize: ‘I’m ready to show Miss America what Team Alabama can do’
Lindsay Gaines Fincher is a vision in red and a knockout in houndstooth. Her wardrobe for Miss America harks back to her past at the University of Alabama, and it’s easy to imagine Fincher letting loose with a “Roll Tide!” as she struts her stuff on a national stage.
Painter found guilty in Fayette Co. Court
Andy Hamlin, 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney, announced that a guilty verdict was returned in Fayette County Circuit Court during the trial of a former probation officer. Michael Steven Painter, 51, was convicted of custodial sexual misconduct and use of official position of office for personal gain. A sentencing hearing...
Man arrested in connection to Greene County homicide
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials are currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the county Friday. According to an ALEA press release, the homicide occurred at the TJ & J Grocery and Deli store located in the 12000 Block of Alabama State Route 14 in […]
Alabama Football: Tide commit slams door and possible flip
The last weekend for Alabama Football to lock down recruits is in progress. The Alabama Crimson Tide already has the No. 1 2023 class, based on any rankings that matter. Holding on to the 25 verbal commits and adding another five or so future players is what matters. Coaches across...
Two Alabama starters set to play in Sugar Bowl
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - With bowl game opt outs more common in college football, two of Alabama’s appear set to play in the Crimson Tide’s Sugar Bowl matchup against Kansas State. Head coach Nick Saban told ESPN that he doesn’t expect to have any players opt out of...
Lane Kiffin hilariously spots Nick Saban’s plane on a recruiting trip
Nick Saban’s push to reset the culture and win his seventh national championship at the University of Alabama starts by finishing the 2023 recruiting class strong. He looks to lock up another top-ranked signing class, and one of his former assistants knows it. Lane Kiffin, Alabama’s former offensive coordinator...
