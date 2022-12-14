ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eutaw, AL

AL.com

At least 2 tornadoes touched down in Alabama on Wednesday

Wednesday’s round of severe storms led to a string of tornado warnings across south and south-central Alabama. The National Weather Service offices took a look at storm damage today and have confirmed two tornadoes so far. The surveys are ongoing, and that number could rise. The weather service in...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Confirmed tornado touched down in Sumter County Wednesday

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. — A confirmed tornado touched down in Sumter County Wednesday. The National Weather Service (NWS) reported a supercell thunderstorm moved into Sumter County at about 3 p.m. and produced an EF-1 tornado. The twister touched down in the southwestern portion of the county. The EF-1 tornado...
SUMTER COUNTY, AL
alabamawx.com

Only Two Counties Remain in Original Tornado Watch; Continues Until 8 pm

NWS Birmingham continues the TORNADO WATCH until 8 pm tonight for Dallas and Perry counties in Central Alabama. Hale and Marengo counties have been removed as the threat of severe storms for those counties have ended for tonight. Category: Alabama's Weather, ALL POSTS, Severe Weather. About the Author (Author Profile)
PERRY COUNTY, AL
AL.com

PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation

PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa prepares for biggest road project in recent memory

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s being billed as the largest road project in recent memory for Tuscaloosa. City officials say the talk to expand McWrights Ferry Road is no longer still being talked about, but is now becoming a reality. Work begins in earnest in February and it will...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
alabamanews.net

City Leaders Aim to Transform Downtown Selma

The city of Selma is working to improve the quality of life for residents. And support economic growth and tourism — by transforming its downtown. How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time. And that’s the strategy city leaders are using — to try and transform downtown Selma.
SELMA, AL
WTVM

2 Selma women charged with theft, eluding police in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Police arrest two Selma women on multiple warrants in Auburn. Authorities say, on Dec. 9, officers arrested 20-year-old Aliah Janel Rand and 25-year-old Davida Roshonda Hall on third-degree theft of property and attempting to elude a police officer. The arrest stemmed from reports of a theft...
AUBURN, AL
mytrpaper.com

Painter found guilty in Fayette Co. Court

Andy Hamlin, 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney, announced that a guilty verdict was returned in Fayette County Circuit Court during the trial of a former probation officer. Michael Steven Painter, 51, was convicted of custodial sexual misconduct and use of official position of office for personal gain. A sentencing hearing...
CBS 42

Man arrested in connection to Greene County homicide

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials are currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the county Friday. According to an ALEA press release, the homicide occurred at the TJ & J Grocery and Deli store located in the 12000 Block of Alabama State Route 14 in […]
GREENE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Two Alabama starters set to play in Sugar Bowl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - With bowl game opt outs more common in college football, two of Alabama’s appear set to play in the Crimson Tide’s Sugar Bowl matchup against Kansas State. Head coach Nick Saban told ESPN that he doesn’t expect to have any players opt out of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Lane Kiffin hilariously spots Nick Saban’s plane on a recruiting trip

Nick Saban’s push to reset the culture and win his seventh national championship at the University of Alabama starts by finishing the 2023 recruiting class strong. He looks to lock up another top-ranked signing class, and one of his former assistants knows it. Lane Kiffin, Alabama’s former offensive coordinator...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

