Winston County, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Water rescue at Wolf Creek in Walker County

The Oakman Fire Department conducted a water rescue at Wolf Creek in Walker County Thursday morning. Video of the incident was provided to ABC 33/40. The man seen in the boat is Captain Jeris Crump with the Oakman Fire Department. Crump can be seen making his way over to a...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman City Council passes emergency response ordinance

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Council on Monday passed Ordinance 2023-11 to regulate the City’s emergency response resources. Due to specific call demands by individuals needing mobility assistance as opposed to emergency services, the new ordinance, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023, will permit three non-emergency calls per home per year before a $50 an hour fee is levied.   City Attorney Luke Satterfield said responding to non-emergency calls for lift assists, false alarms, etc. spreads the city’s first responders thin in the event of true emergencies. The call volume in a typical year runs between 800-900 calls. Last year,...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 16

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.   GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear   Cullman County Sheriff’s Office   No report  Cullman Police Department   Incidents   December 14  domestic violence-3rd degree; Ward Ave. SW  December 15  theft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $154  Arrests   No arrests to report.  Hanceville Police Department   Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.   Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.  
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Marshall County Commission passes school sales tax

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Commission passed a 1-cent sale tax increase after weeks of negotiations on Wednesday. According to our news partner at The Advertiser-Gleam, this increase was first proposed by Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley in October. The sales tax is at nine cents in cities versus five cents in Marshall County.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Meet Mollie, the new Huntsville Hospital safety dog

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville Hospital is starting a K9 program, and their first officer already has her paws on the ground. Mollie Teal, German Shepherd with, is the new Public Safety Dog working to keep Huntsville Hospital’s Downtown campus safe and secure for patients. She’s trained more than 300 hours and can detect narcotics and other substances and needs as they come.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama plant fined $925K for pollution violations

A company owned by the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is paying a $925,000 fine to an Alabama health agency, after it shut down a coke plant it said was leaking polluting gases. Under a consent decree approved Wednesday by a state court judge, Bluestone Coke will pay...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

I-65 N traffic in Limestone Co. diverted to AL-53 after early morning crash

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A crash involving an overturned commercial vehicle has northbound lanes of I-65 in Limestone County blocked on Friday morning. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency(ALEA) Sgt. Jeremy Burkett, the crash occurred around 3:40 a.m. on Dec. 16. The northbound lanes of I-65 near mile marker 365 are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL

