U.S. begins buying back oil for strategic petroleum reserve -official
WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Department said on Friday it will begin buying back oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, the first purchase since this year's record 180 million barrel release from the stockpile.
Energy watchdog finds fossil fuel plant shutdowns creating long-term vulnerabilities to US electric grid
The annual long-term assessment of the nation's grid from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation showed that much of the country is facing widespread shortfall risks.
Drivers are stuck in limbo as world’s oil supply reshuffles
NEW YORK (AP) — At a gas station outside New York City, retired probation officer Karen Stowe was faced with a pump price she didn’t want to pay. She bought groceries from the convenience store instead, planning to buy cheaper gas elsewhere. “The price is so high, people...
Electric vehicles could be banned in this country amid energy crisis
The nonessential use of electric vehicles could soon be banned in Switzerland.
Oil execs rip Biden admin's 'completely inaccurate,' 'flat-out lie' about US energy production
United Refining CEO John Catsimatidis and American Energy Alliance President Tom Pyle call out Biden policies that limit U.S. oil production and supply.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Biden May Be About to Sign Off on a Huge Alaska Oil Drilling Project
The Willow project would produce 180,000 barrels of oil a day. Biden seems poised to allow it to move forward, despite pushback from environmental groups.
U.S. Energy Department to spend $3.7 billion on carbon removal
Dec 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy on Tuesday agreed to commit $3.7 billion to finance projects to remove planet-warming carbon from the atmosphere and meet the nation's goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
Tree Hugger
US to Ban Refrigerants With High Global Warming Potential
In a warming world, more people are buying air conditioners, and heat pumps are touted as a tool for getting off fossil fuels. But there's a problem: Many of them are filled with refrigerants that are serious greenhouse gases. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is proposing a ban on refrigerants with high global warming potential (GWP) by 2025.
CNBC
Oil drops by over $2 per barrel, bogged down by recession fears
Oil fell by more than $2 per barrel on Friday, swept up in a wider rout in global equities on fears of a looming recession, after central banks across Europe and North America signaled they will continue to battle inflation aggressively. Brent crude futures fell by $2.17, or 2.7% to...
KSAT 12
Report: World's coal use creeps to new high in 2022
BERLIN – Coal use across the world is set to reach a new record this year amid persistently high demand for the heavily polluting fossil fuel, the International Energy Agency said Friday. The Paris-based agency said in a new report that while coal use grew by only 1.2% in...
Biden administration boating proposal would be 'greatest regulatory overreach' of its kind, critics warn
A proposed Commerce Department rule that would restrict speed to 10 knots or 11.5 miles per hour for all boats over 35 feet is being called over-restrictive.
rigzone.com
USA Energy Sec Offers Olive Branch to Oil Industry
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm extended an olive branch to the oil and gas industry, telling executives at a meeting in Washington that she recognizes fossil fuels will be around for a long time, even as the Biden administration works to transition away from them to cleaner alternatives. “We are eager...
Electric vehicles confront the leap to the mass market
DETROIT, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The past year was sobering for investors who poured money into Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) and rival electric vehicle startups that hoped to emulate Tesla CEO Elon Musk's success.
Wood burning stoves and the harm done by inflating the risk of nuclear power
Your article on the harmful effects of burning wood (‘Eco’ wood burners produce 450 times more pollution than gas heating – report, 8 December) highlights a broader problem with risk management in public health. Very different values are placed on human life, depending on the specific risk.
Adding EVs to U.S. biofuels law is environmental agency's 2023 task
NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Biden administration could change the nation's biofuel blending law next year to offer lucrative credits to electric vehicle manufacturers like Tesla, a major rewrite that the oil industry criticizes as subsidizing the EV industry.
The world's biggest chipmaker is making a multi-billion dollar investment in the US even though it'll cost way more to make chips there. Here's why it decided to do it anyway.
TSMC's founder said chip production in the US would be an "expensive exercise in futility." But now, the company is building its second factory there.
U.S. West Coast power and natgas prices soar on extreme cold
Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. West Coast power and natural gas prices have almost tripled over the past couple of weeks and are on track to hit annual multi-year highs as freezing weather and snow blankets parts of California, and gas pipeline outages and constraints limit flows into the region.
CNBC
Central banks around the world have now given the markets a clear message — tighter policy is here to stay
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that despite recent indications that inflation may have peaked, the fight to wrestle it back to manageable levels is far from over. On Thursday, the European Central Bank followed suit, also opting for a smaller hike but suggesting it would need to raise rates "significantly" further to tame inflation.
Biz groups say Biden independent contractor rule clashes with federal law
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Business groups have told the Biden administration that its proposal to limit U.S. companies' use of independent contractors is not in line with federal wage law, previewing legal challenges that are likely to come once the rule is finalized.
