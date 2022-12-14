Read full article on original website
Corydon Times-Republican
Kate Hudson more 'honest' after Matt Bellamy split
Kate Hudson more 'honest' after Matt Bellamy split. Kate Hudson says her split from Muse frontman Matt Bellamy - the father of her 11-year-old son Bing - caused her to "be honest" about her life.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
Prince Harry says he is 'ashamed' of how he reacted to Meghan Markle's suicidal thoughts: 'I dealt with it as institutional Harry as opposed to husband Harry'
On Netflix's "Harry & Meghan," Harry said he "hates" himself for the way he initially responded to the situation.
Corydon Times-Republican
Jennifer Cooldige thanks Ariana Grande for reviving her career
Jennifer Cooldige thanks Ariana Grande for reviving her career. Jennifer Coolidge credits Ariana Grande with reviving her career after she cast her in her music video for 'Thank U Next.'
Corydon Times-Republican
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mum unable to use words to describe feelings about his suicide
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mum unable to use words to describe feelings about his suicide. Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mum says she is unable to use words to describe her feelings about his suicide.
Corydon Times-Republican
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are 'having fun together'
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are 'having fun together'. Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been dating over recent months, and she thinks the Hollywood star is "very sweet".
Corydon Times-Republican
'The glitter wore off': Kelsea Ballerini knew marriage wasn't working
'The glitter wore off': Kelsea Ballerini knew marriage wasn't working. Kelsea Ballerini knew for a long time her marriage to Morgan Evans wasn’t working but initially expected them to recapture their spark.
