penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 27 - Dec. 10. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 28. Riley...
themainewire.com
Open Investigation: Assault Charges Filed in Bangor High School Beating: Bangor PD
The Bangor Police Department said Thursday assault charges have been filed against a Bangor High School student who assaulted another student on school grounds in October and the attack is still under investigation. A Bangor PD spokesman declined to say whether the assault was being investigated as a hate crime...
28-Year-Old Arrested After he Crashed Brand New Truck Through Augusta State Airport Gates
According to a press release from Augusta Deputy Police Chief, Kevin Lully, a 28-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following an apparent slew of crashes. Reports indicate that the driver, 28-year-old Corey Adams, had recently purchased a 2023 Toyota Tundra. He then reportedly was involved in a crash in the area of Meadow Road. When police arrived on the scene of the crash, the driver fled.
foxbangor.com
Man arrested after alleged altercation involving a gun
GLENBURN — A man is in custody after an incident in which the alleged victim says a gun was pointed at him. According to Penobscot County Sheriff’s Corporal Ryan Fitch, a man called 911 to report someone had pointed a gun at him during a physical altercation. Deputies...
Maine AG: Fatal shooting of man in East Blue Hill justified
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Attorney General Aaron M. Frey has determined that Hancock County Sheriff's officials and a Maine State Police corporal were justified when they shot and killed 27-year-old Peter Pfister in East Blue Hill in June. In a letter Wednesday to Maine State Police Lt. Col. Brian...
WMTW
Commercial plow truck catches fire during Maine storm
ORLAND, Maine — A large commercial plow truck caught fire while cleaning roads in Hancock County Saturday. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Firefighters...
penbaypilot.com
UPDATED: MVA at Old County, Rte. 17 intersection lands vehicle on its side
ROCKLAND — A motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Maverick Street and Old County Road, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, remains under investigation. However, preliminary reports by the Rockland Police Department indicate that one vehicle was attempting to turn at a time when another vehicle was also in motion.
Maine Woman Arrested, Charged With Drug Trafficking After Meth, Fentanyl Found in Her Home
With drug crimes on the rise, not just around the country but here in Maine, it is becoming even more difficult for federal and local law enforcement officials to keep up with it all. It seems like every time we turn around, there is another drug bust in Maine to report on. Out Maine police and drug enforcement officials are working overtime and doing a great job to keep this awful stuff off of our streets.
wabi.tv
Stillwater Bridge closure Thursday night in Old Town
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A traffic note for those traveling in Old Town Thursday night. The Maine DOT is closing the Stillwater Avenue Bridge in Old Town from approximately 10:00 p.m. until 4:00 a.m. Friday. It’s being done so the Old Town Water District can secure a water pipe that is hanging underneath the bridge.
themainewire.com
Bangor High School Student Violently Assaults Another Student as Adult Bystanders Watch: VIDEO
UPDATE: Bangor Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Jason McAmbley said in an email that assault charges were filed against the attacker in the video. “It is still an active case,” he said. McAmbley declined to say whether the attack was being treated as a hate crime or a bias incident.
observer-me.com
D-F Police Department’s Hill graduates from Maine Criminal Justice Academy
VASSALBORO — On Friday, Dec. 16, 62 cadets graduated from the Basic Law Enforcement Training Program at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro. The class includes Cole J. Hill from the Dover-Foxcroft Police Department. The 18-week intensive residential training program teaches and trains cadets to deal with the...
Infamous Abandoned House In the Middle of Hampden Finally Torn Down
If you're from Hampden, you know exactly what I'm talking about. If you're not from Hampden, there's still a chance you know what I'm talking about. I'm talking about the house that's been sitting empty for god-knows-how-many-years, but nothing done with it. It's been developed around for decades, leaving people to wonder how it always escaped what little "gentrification" Hampden has experienced.
wabi.tv
Snow persists for inland areas while snow mixes with rain along the coastline.
Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. The trough moves northward today and remains nearly stationary over far eastern Maine, this will allow snow showers to continue for northern and far eastern Maine. Snow wraps around the back of the system as...
themainewire.com
Public School Worker Who Began Secret Gender Transition on 13-Year-Old Maine Girl Has Conditional License
A public school worker at Great Salt Bay Community School who coached a 13-year-old girl into a gender transition without telling her parents has only a conditional license to practice social work in Maine, The Maine Wire has learned. Amber Lavigne, the mother of the young girl, revealed at a...
WGME
Former Maine police chief pleads guilty to arson, other charges
GREENVILLE (WGME) -- A former Greenville police chief pleaded guilty to several charges, including arson and burglary, according to the Kennebec Journal. Jeffrey Pomerleau, 54, worked for the Augusta Police Department for 17 years before becoming the Greenville police chief. The charges of arson and burglary are followed by minor...
wabi.tv
Snow wraps around the back of the system as it continues to push east
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A first alert weather day is in effect for inland areas tonight through Sunday morning. A low-pressure system continues to work its way up and along the coastline today, producing widespread snowfall. Winter weather advisories and warnings are in place across interior and northern locations. Snow eventually tapers off for Bangor and areas south by tomorrow morning, snow will continue to linger in northern Maine through Monday morning. Additional snow accumulations across the state will range from a trace to 2″ for Bangor toward Augusta and along the coastline. An additional 3-6″ for areas north of Bangor, and an additional 6-8″ for the crown of Maine. Snow consistency is very wet and slushy, continue to shovel in increments so your not bearing all the weight all at once. Overnight lows drop into the upper 20′s and lower 30′s .
wabi.tv
Body of missing 71-year-old Maine woman found in water
ST. GEORGE, Maine (WMTW) - The body of a missing Saint George woman was found by a Maine Game Warden and search team Friday morning. Authorities say 71-year-old Francine Laporte was found around 10 a.m. in the water on the shore of Long Cove, off States Point Road. Laporte’s body...
townline.org
LEGAL NOTICES for Thursday, December 15, 2022
The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the estates noted. The first publication date of this notice December 15, 2022. If you are a creditor of an estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by his name, a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-C M.R.S.A. §3-80.
Ellsworth American
Gordon Earl Westhaver
Gordon Earl Westhaver, “Gordy,” 91, died Nov. 20, 2022, at home. He was born May 6, 1931, the son of Clayton and Edna (Urquhart) Westhaver. He grew up on a farm in Elmsdale, Nova Scotia. After his two brothers and father passed in the war, they sold the farm and moved to Newton, Mass., and then to Ellsworth.
penbaypilot.com
State Board of Property Tax Review upholds Thomaston refusal to reduce Walmart’s property assessment
AUGUSTA — Walmart’s appeal to the State Board of Property Tax Review after the Town of Thomaston denied a property tax abatement request failed Dec. 15 following two days of hearings in Augusta. Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust had petitioned the state board after the Thomaston Board of...
