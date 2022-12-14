ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros Analyst Shares A Shocking Reality For Fans

The Houston Astros have been a player development wonder for nearly a decade now. They were a rebuilding team before 2015, but dominated the second half of the 2010s and the early part of the 2020s. The recipe for success has not been spending huge amounts of money: it’s savvy...
The Crawfish Boxes

Oops! All Astros: Raimy Rodriguez

This offseason, we’re looking at the 316 men who spent some time at some level of the Houston Astros system. Raimy Rodriguez is a six-foot-one, 185 lb. right-handed pitcher from Puerto Plata, DR. Born on July 16, 2005, he signed his first professional deal with the Astros on January 15, 2022. He was assigned to the DSL Astros Orange on June 3, 2022.
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

