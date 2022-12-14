Read full article on original website
Former QB Chris Simms doesn't think Eagles' Jalen Hurts is much better than his backup Gardner Minshew
In his third NFL season, Jalen Hurts has emerged as an MVP candidate, helping catapult the Philadelphia Eagles to a 12-1 record, the best in the NFL. However, former quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms doesn't believe Hurts' value is at the level of the league's elite passers.
Nick Bosa and the 49ers the Latest Victims of the NFL's Horrible Roughing the Passer Calls
VIDEO: 49ers screwed by horrible roughing the passer call on Nick Bosa.
Las Vegas Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr Week 15 Update
The Las Vegas Raiders are desperate for a win this weekend versus the New England Patriots, and QB Derek Carr discusses it.
NBC Sports
Purdy cracks awesome one-liner on Kittle in postgame interview
Brock Purdy showed a little jokester side of his personality Thursday night, as the 49ers' rookie quarterback becomes more comfortable as the starter. After leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Purdy and George Kittle appeared on "TNF Nightcap," where the 22-year-old poked fun at the veteran tight end.
Colin Cowherd Reveals His New Super Bowl Prediction
The football world is starting to believe the San Francisco 49ers can make a run with their third-string quarterback. After losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot, the 49ers were left with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy as their starter. In his first two games, Purdy led San Francisco to wins over the Miami Dolphins and a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
CBS Sports
Deion Sanders leaves for Colorado on sour note as Jackson State loses perfect season in wild Celebration Bowl
Deion Sanders' last game as the coach at Jackson State didn't disappoint. The 2022 Celebration Bowl was a back-and-forth affair between the Tigers and NC Central, and the Eagles made one more play to win 41-34 in overtime. Despite coming into the game as a two-score underdog, NC Central brought...
tigerdroppings.com
Injured Russell Wilson Seen Hitting The Tables At Casino
When you can't play, go gamble. Injured Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson was recently spotted hitting the tables at a casino...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022
Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
NBC Sports
Purdy humbly credits Jimmy G, Lance for success as 49ers' QB
Brock Purdy is humble and wise beyond his years. After the 49ers' 21-13 NFC West-clinching win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field, the rookie quarterback was asked how great it felt to record a victory over Tom Brady in his first career start last Sunday at Levi's Stadium, followed by beating the Seahawks to win the NFC West just four days later.
CBS Sports
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Disappoints on nine targets
Diggs recorded five receptions on nine targets for 60 yards in Saturday's 32-29 win over Miami. Diggs led Buffalo with nine targets, though he managed only 6.7 yards per target. His biggest gain of the day came on a 20-yard catch early in the second quarter, but he was otherwise limited to short areas of the field. Diggs will remain the most consistent part of the Buffalo offense which gives him a safe floor of production, but he has failed to reach 100 receiving yards in each of his last five games, and he's also reached 90 yards just once in that span.
Seahawks fans share reactions to humiliating home loss to 49ers
Some Seahawks fans seem to be taking last night’s loss to the 49ers better than others. Here’s what fans are tweeting about following another home loss.
Packers' playoff hopes need a big assist from 49ers on Thursday night
Thursday night’s matchup between the NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers and the playoff-hopeful Seattle Seahawks is a big one in terms of the postseason chances of the Green Bay Packers. And Matt LaFleur’s team should be big fans of the 49ers – who beat the Packers in the postseason...
Las Vegas Raiders Wide Receiver Davante Adams Week 15 Update
The Las Vegas Raiders are desperate for a win this weekend versus the New England Patriots, and WR Davante Adams discusses it.
'I have a concussion': 49ers' Charvarius Ward acknowledges injury after win vs. Seahawks
ESPN's Nick Wagoner reported late in the contest that Ward had been cleared from the concussion protocol and could return to the field. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said following the game that he "didn't feel totally right" about putting the 26-year-old back in, so he decided to keep him out of action.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Geno Smith: Solid numbers in loss
Smith completed 31 of 44 passes for 238 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions while adding an 18-yard rush on his one attempt in the Seahawks' 21-13 loss to the 49ers on Thursday night. He also committed a fumble that was recovered by Seattle. Smith's final numbers were adequate...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Isn't playing Sunday
Head coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Hendrickson (wrist) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports. As expected, Hendrickson is now slated to miss his first contest of the 2022-23 campaign as a result of the fractured wrist he suffered last weekend versus the Browns. Per Jay Morrison of The Athletic, Hendrickson won't be placed on injured reserve, meaning his next opportunity to take the field now comes Week 16 against the Patriots. Joseph Ossai is now anticipated to fill Hendrickson's vacated starting defensive end spot, while both Cameron Sample and Jeff Gunter are candidates to receive rotational snaps behind Ossai and Sam Hubbard.
CBS Sports
49ers' Charvarius Ward: Suffers head injury
Ward exited Thursday's 21-13 win over the Seahawks due to a head injury, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ward exited the game while being evaluated for a concussion. He was formally cleared to return but remained on the sideline with his helmet in his hand. While it's positive he avoided a concussion diagnosis, Ward's practice status will be worth monitoring heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Commanders.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Absent for another practice
Hinton (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice. For the second day in a row, the Broncos were missing two of their top three receivers due to hamstring injuries, as Courtland Sutton also sat out. Considering Sutton was withheld from last week's loss to the Chiefs while Hinton played 59 snaps in the contest, the latter may have better odds of suiting up this Sunday against the Cardinals. Before the Broncos decide on either wideout's status for the Week 15 games, they'll see if Sutton and Hinton can log some sort of practice activity Friday.
CBS Sports
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Quiet night in win
Aiyuk brought in two of four targets for 19 yards in the 49ers' 21-13 win over the Seahawks on Thursday night. Even with Deebo Samuel (knee) sidelined, Aiyuk filled only a modest role in the 49ers' latest victory. However, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy spread the ball around to six targets overall, and the George Kittle-Christian McCaffrey trio handled the heaviest pass-catching workload among them. Aiyuk could have a larger role in a Week 16 home matchup a week from Saturday versus a Commanders secondary that's given up some chunk plays through the air this season.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Calais Campbell: Suffers knee injury Saturday
Campbell suffered a knee injury during Saturday's 13-3 loss to the Browns, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Campbell recorded three total tackles (one solo) before suffering the knee injury in the second half. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but the veteran defensive lineman will presumably undergo testing, and more information should be available in the coming days.
