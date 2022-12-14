ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFMZ-TV Online

Police accuse teacher at Third Street Alliance in Easton of assaulting child

EASTON, Pa. - A teacher at the Third Street Alliance in Easton is being accused of assaulting a 17-month-old child. Kelsey Taylor, 31, of Bethlehem, is being charged with endangering the welfare of children and simple assault, according to court paperwork. An Easton Police Department officer received a Child Welfare...
EASTON, PA
WBRE

Man charged with trafficking meth, fentanyl

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging a man they say distributed 50 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl in August. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, John Bartel, 63, of Pottsville, was indicted by a federal grand jury for methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking. Investigators say Bartel possessed narcotics with intent to distribute more […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Fugitive wanted in two states arrested in Luzerne County

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man in Luzerne County considered an “armed and dangerous” fugitive wanted in Maryland and Indiana. According to the Butler Township Police Department, officers saw a driver committing a traffic violation around 2:20 a.m. Thursday and stopped the driver in the 400 block of North […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

7 inmates charged with distributing meth in Monroe County prison

Editor’s Note: We have updated this article to include an accurate photo of Chelsea Simons. The previous image of Simons was sent in error by the district attorney’s office. MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office says they are charging seven inmates after an investigation revealed they used and spread methamphetamine in […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Man Accused of Assaulting Coworker at Restaurant

A man is facing charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threats after police say he pointed a gun at a coworker’s head and hit the coworker with it during a dispute at the Iron Mule restaurant on S. Delaware Drive (Rt. 611) in Williams Township Wednesday. In a news...
WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Man faces life in prison for gun and drug charges

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man faces life in prison after a grand jury indicted him on drug trafficking, firearm, and lying to a federal agent charges. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Ernesto Richards, 46, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday for […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

Two women wanted for theft and assault

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Two women are wanted by Dickson City Police for allegedly stealing from a store and assaulting an employee. Officials say they were involved in a retail theft at Macy's and when they were approached by Asset Protection. At this point, police say they...
DICKSON CITY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Man arrested in burglary of Sussex County home

VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man has been charged in connection with the burglary of a Vernon Township home that took place in November, according to police. On Wednesday, November 23, a resident from the Scenic Lakes section of the township reported that his house...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
WBRE

Suspects wanted in $1.7K theft at the Crossing Outlets

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying suspects allegedly involved in a theft at the Crossing Outlets. According to Pocono Township Police Department, on December 11 around 6:30 p.m., the two women pictured are suspects in a shoplifting investigation at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Tannersville. Officers say the […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Man hit co-worker with a gun at a Pa. restaurant: police

A man pulled a gun on a co-worker and then attacked her Wednesday afternoon in a Northampton County restaurant, Pennsylvania State Police said. Kendall Brantley, 48, of Easton, is facing five charges, including a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Brantley was arraigned Thursday morning and sent to Northampton County Prison in lieu of 10% of $100,000 bail.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Six suspects wanted for theft at convenience store

LANSFORD, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — Multiple people are wanted for a theft at a convenience store in Lansford. Lansford Police say six people are wanted in connection to the incident. Details are limited at this time, but security camera footage shows the suspects entering and walking around the facility....
LANSFORD, PA
WBRE

Man charged with pushing a baby causing brain bleed

LAKE TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging a man they say pushed a one-year-old and caused the victim to have a brain bleed. According to the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, on December 12 around 11:30 a.m. officers responded to an unresponsive 1-year-old. The baby was transported to the hospital and was operated […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Man charged for trespassing at Hackettstown church

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A homeless man has been charged for allegedly trespassing at a Hackettstown church, according to police. On December 12, at around 9:44 a.m., police responded to St Mary’s Church of Assumption, located at 305 High Street, in reference to a male sleeping in a pew, police said.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ

