Man upset about pizza order fires shot in argument with manager, police say
A Stroudsburg man was jailed on attempted homicide and related charges after allegedly firing a shot from a handgun during a confrontation over a fast-food order. Stroud Area Regional police say they were called for the incident at 8:42 p.m. Friday at Little Caesars Pizza on Washington Street in East Stroudsburg.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police accuse teacher at Third Street Alliance in Easton of assaulting child
EASTON, Pa. - A teacher at the Third Street Alliance in Easton is being accused of assaulting a 17-month-old child. Kelsey Taylor, 31, of Bethlehem, is being charged with endangering the welfare of children and simple assault, according to court paperwork. An Easton Police Department officer received a Child Welfare...
Man charged with trafficking meth, fentanyl
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging a man they say distributed 50 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl in August. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, John Bartel, 63, of Pottsville, was indicted by a federal grand jury for methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking. Investigators say Bartel possessed narcotics with intent to distribute more […]
Fugitive wanted in two states arrested in Luzerne County
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man in Luzerne County considered an “armed and dangerous” fugitive wanted in Maryland and Indiana. According to the Butler Township Police Department, officers saw a driver committing a traffic violation around 2:20 a.m. Thursday and stopped the driver in the 400 block of North […]
7 inmates charged with distributing meth in Monroe County prison
Editor’s Note: We have updated this article to include an accurate photo of Chelsea Simons. The previous image of Simons was sent in error by the district attorney’s office. MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office says they are charging seven inmates after an investigation revealed they used and spread methamphetamine in […]
Woman Thrown, Robbed At Bucks Cannabis Dispensary: Police
Authorities in Bucks County are searching for the suspect who mugged a woman outside a marijuana store. The victim was walking near Liberty Cannabis at 4201 Neshaminy Boulevard in Bensalem at around 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 when an unknown man threw her into the store window, township police said.
sauconsource.com
Man Accused of Assaulting Coworker at Restaurant
A man is facing charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threats after police say he pointed a gun at a coworker’s head and hit the coworker with it during a dispute at the Iron Mule restaurant on S. Delaware Drive (Rt. 611) in Williams Township Wednesday. In a news...
Man faces life in prison for gun and drug charges
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man faces life in prison after a grand jury indicted him on drug trafficking, firearm, and lying to a federal agent charges. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Ernesto Richards, 46, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday for […]
Man allegedly shoots Little Caesars manager after not receiving order
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man is locked up in Monroe County after allegedly firing shots at another man over a pizza. According to police, William Pabon called Little Caesars Pizza along Washington Street in East Stroudsburg twice on Friday night to complain about not receiving his order. Investigators...
WOLF
Two women wanted for theft and assault
DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Two women are wanted by Dickson City Police for allegedly stealing from a store and assaulting an employee. Officials say they were involved in a retail theft at Macy's and when they were approached by Asset Protection. At this point, police say they...
Man faces homicide by vehicle counts in crash that killed Lehigh County man
A 20-year-old Allentown man is charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and several related counts after a nearly yearlong investigation into a three-vehicle crash Dec. 19, 2021, in Upper Macungie Township that took the life of a 47-year-old township man, authorities report. John Fifield at 6:26...
wrnjradio.com
Man arrested in burglary of Sussex County home
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man has been charged in connection with the burglary of a Vernon Township home that took place in November, according to police. On Wednesday, November 23, a resident from the Scenic Lakes section of the township reported that his house...
Suspects wanted in $1.7K theft at the Crossing Outlets
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in identifying suspects allegedly involved in a theft at the Crossing Outlets. According to Pocono Township Police Department, on December 11 around 6:30 p.m., the two women pictured are suspects in a shoplifting investigation at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Tannersville. Officers say the […]
Man hit co-worker with a gun at a Pa. restaurant: police
A man pulled a gun on a co-worker and then attacked her Wednesday afternoon in a Northampton County restaurant, Pennsylvania State Police said. Kendall Brantley, 48, of Easton, is facing five charges, including a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Brantley was arraigned Thursday morning and sent to Northampton County Prison in lieu of 10% of $100,000 bail.
wrnjradio.com
Sussex County man pleads guilty after crash leads to discovery of fentanyl, 4-ANPP
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man arrested for drugs after a motor vehicle crash is pleading guilty, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Joseph Scabet, 39, of Branchville Borough pled guilty to third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and careless driving on Dec....
Suspected serial killer from Luzerne County facing homicide charges in Michigan
BATTLE CREEK, Mich — A man who pleaded guilty to killing two women in Pennsylvania was extradited to Michigan to face a first-degree murder charge in the slaying of a pregnant woman who disappeared more than 17 years ago. Harold David Haulman III was charged Wednesday in Calhoun County...
WOLF
Six suspects wanted for theft at convenience store
LANSFORD, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — Multiple people are wanted for a theft at a convenience store in Lansford. Lansford Police say six people are wanted in connection to the incident. Details are limited at this time, but security camera footage shows the suspects entering and walking around the facility....
Man charged with pushing a baby causing brain bleed
LAKE TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging a man they say pushed a one-year-old and caused the victim to have a brain bleed. According to the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, on December 12 around 11:30 a.m. officers responded to an unresponsive 1-year-old. The baby was transported to the hospital and was operated […]
Man arrested after picking up 46 pounds of weed in Pa., authorities say
A 52-year-old New York City man was arrested Monday in the Bethlehem area after picking a shipment containing 46 pounds of marijuana, the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office reports. Another law enforcement agency told an attorney general’s agent who works out of Allentown on drug cases that the shipment was...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged for trespassing at Hackettstown church
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A homeless man has been charged for allegedly trespassing at a Hackettstown church, according to police. On December 12, at around 9:44 a.m., police responded to St Mary’s Church of Assumption, located at 305 High Street, in reference to a male sleeping in a pew, police said.
