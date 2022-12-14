ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSYR NewsChannel 9

White Elephant gifts that people will actually want

By Reegan Domagala
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00UAGn_0jiGDb1u00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A favorite that many families, friends and workplaces love to do, white elephant! As Christmas inches closer, you might be scratching your head trying to figure out the best gift for the game.

No need to get scared silly! NewsChannel 9 has put together some of their favorite white elephant gift ideas!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q15mg_0jiGDb1u00
Credit: Puffin

Puffin Koozie

For people who love the outdoors and like to have a good laugh, this is a great gift for them!

Buy this can koozie called the Puffy from Puffin! It is definitely a great way to start a conversation and it will surely keep your can cool.

Order here from Puffin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hnVdI_0jiGDb1u00
Credit: Amazon

Coffee Mug Warmer

All those coffee lovers out there can keep their drinks nice and warm during the busy work hours.

This desk mug warmer even has an automatic on/off switch to make sure the temperature is perfect for coffee or tea.

Order here from Amazon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pw4bu_0jiGDb1u00
Credit: Amazon

We’re Not Really Strangers Card Game

For people who love getting to know others on a deep level, this is the perfect game for them.

The card game gives prompts that players must answer and at the end, you are sure to understand each other much more.

Order here from Amazon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37p3xd_0jiGDb1u00
Credit: Amazon

Milk Frother

Does your special someone love to make their own specialty coffee? Then they might want one of these!

This milk frother is sure to create the fluffiest, creamiest foam to top any cold brew or espresso.

Order here on Amazon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3itt4d_0jiGDb1u00
Credit: Barnes & Noble

Astrology Book

For the astrology lovers out there, this is a perfect book that talks about each zodiac sign in focus!

The book also provides instructions on how to create your own astrology chart to give you a deeper understanding of your own nature.

Order here on Barnes & Noble
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uYubR_0jiGDb1u00
Credit: The Cocktail Box Co.

Cocktail Kit

This cocktail kit from the Cocktail Box Co. makes three drinks so simple and perfect! Coming in many different varieties, you’ll have a cocktail ready in no time.

The kit includes a custom-designed bartender’s spoon and muddler, three cocktail picks and a hand-knit cocktail napkin for spillage.

Order here on The Cocktail Box Co.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40GYd5_0jiGDb1u00
Credit: Amazon

Indoor Smores Maker

It’s hard to be a smores lover all year round in Central New York when the cold weather hits, but not anymore!

This indoor concrete smores maker is perfect for a kid’s night! It uses bioethanol, which releases only a small amount of water vapor when it burns, so you don’t have to worry about smoke and ashes.

Order on Amazon here
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ldjy_0jiGDb1u00
Credit: Amazon

Electric Wine Opener

This sleek cordless electric bottle opener takes the cork out of wine bottles in seconds!

The product can open up to 30 bottles on a single charge with a simple push of a button. If you know someone who loves wine, this is the gift for them.

Order here on Amazon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34kIKm_0jiGDb1u00
Credit: Amazon

Wireless Bluetooth Microphone

This portable karaoke microphone lets you sing your heart out wherever you want!

Along with a Bluetooth speaker, and voice changer, this is perfect for singing, interviews, and even blasting music.

The microphone also has lights that go to the rhythm of the music that’s playing, which creates the ultimate aesthetic.

Order here on Amazon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zZaxk_0jiGDb1u00
Credit: REI CO-OP

Muscle Foam Roller

Roll out tight muscles with this environmentally conscious Trigger Point Performance GRID foam roller.

Perfect for all athletes, this roller has a 3D surface pattern that offers muscle repair assistance when they’re training hard.

Order here on REI CO-OP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eGqWg_0jiGDb1u00
Credit: REI CO-OP

Stanley Cup

This 40-oz. tumbler is perfect during gym workouts or extra-long car rides.

It has double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps drinks hot or cold. The Stanley cup estimates two days iced, 11 hours cold and seven hours hot. Plus it’s dishwasher-safe!

Order here on REI CO-OP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16uNkJ_0jiGDb1u00
Credit: Amazon

Holiday Squishmallow

Everyone should know by now that Squishmallows are the perfect gift for any kid, but honestly anyone!

Hermey the Elf from Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer is super soft, cuddly and quite literally adorable.

Order here on Amazon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mBQpI_0jiGDb1u00
Credit: Parks Project

National Parks Playing Cards

Any nature lover, who also loves games is sure to enjoy these sustainable playing cards from the Parks Project.

The Parks Project’s mission is to leave nature better than they found it. by protecting and preserving parklands for generations to come by educating, advocating, volunteering, and activating park supporters to get involved in conservation.

Order here on the Parks Project Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Three restaurants fail health inspection: November 27 – December 3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of November 27 to December 3. Three food services failed their inspections: Hungers for Hope @ Twin Rinks Hungers for Hope @ Twin Rinks had six violations, one being in critical condition. Critical violation: Improper hot […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Trader Joe’s Christmas Must-Haves

(WSYR-TV) — It’s the Holiday season, which means Christmas is right around the corner! Spend it with the people you love all while enjoying Christmas must-haves from Trader Joe’s! Gingerbread Coffee Start the morning off in your favorite cozy sweater while sipping cinnamon goodness with the Trader Joe’s Gingerbread coffee! Made of 100% Arabica beans […]
MARYLAND STATE
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Missing: Can you help find this woman?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Can you help State Police find this woman? State Police is searching for 59-year-old Susan C. Mills. Mills was last seen at approximately noon on Monday, December 12, leaving her residence on Halfway Road in the town of Elbridge. Susan is 5 foot 5 inches tall, 130 pounds, with blue eyes and […]
ELBRIDGE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Woman stabbed in hand in Syracuse this morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department responded to a stabbing incident in the early morning of December 15. At around 6:19 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, Officers responded to a stabbing call at the Eastwood Homes Apartments in Syracuse. When Officers arrived at the apartment located at 381 Fobes Avenue in Syracuse, they […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

“It was hard coaching today:” SU Head Coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following win to Cornell

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse won its fifth straight game on Saturday, beating in-state rival Cornell 78-63. Joe Girard led the Orange with 19 points. Jesse Edwards logged his sixth double-double of the season by contributing 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Orange improves to 8-4 on the season. Cornell drops to 7-3. Syracuse returns […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

25 Christmas cookie recipes for the Holiday season

STACKER (WSYR-TV) — It’s time to play some Christmas songs and get baking some delicious Holiday cookies. After all, nothing adds a little sweetness to the season quite like a fresh plate of sugar cookies or a warm yule log. The practice of baking cookies specifically for Christmas dates back to the 16th century, which […]
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Armed robbery in Town of Clay driveway

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An armed robbery occurred in the driveway of a Town of Clay home on Tuesday evening, December 13, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies tell NewsChannel 9 that the suspect approached the victim as he was getting out of his vehicle in the 1200 block of Allen Road. A handgun […]
CLAY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Tucker has declared for the NFL Draft

SYRACUSE, N.Y (WYSR-TV) – There has been speculation all year that Syracuse star running back Sean Tucker would leave at the end of this season. Earlier today, he put the phrase “2023 NFL Draft” to his Instagram bio. He also posted in his Instagram story that an announcement was coming soon. Just a short time […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

New Burger King open in DeWitt: Ribbon cutting ceremony Friday

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s finally here! The brand-new Burger King in DeWitt opened on Saturday, December 10 and will host a public ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, December 16. CenterState CEO is hosting the ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Burger King location on 3414 Erie Boulevard East in DeWitt at 10:00 a.m. Carrols Corporation, […]
DEWITT, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fire destroys Camden DPW building and all its equipment

CAMDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Village of Camden DPW building and all of its equipment inside has been deemed a total loss after a fire Tuesday morning. Fire investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire but the Village of Camden Deputy Mayor says investigators have determined the fire was accidental. The 911 […]
CAMDEN, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Christmas movies loved by NewsChannel 9

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The best way to spread Christmas cheer is by watching holiday movies for all to hear! Are you looking for a movie to watch this holiday season? Well, NewsChannel 9 has some in store for you! Below is a top ten list, in no particular order, of Christmas movies loved by […]
WSYR NewsChannel 9

C-NS girls pick up road win at Bishop Ludden

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The C-NS girls basketball team picked up a 73-54 win at Bishop Ludden on Saturday afternoon. The Northstars trailed by two points after the first quarter, but turned it on in the second, outscoring the Gaelic Knights 19-8. Sydney Nesci was one of four C-NS players in double figures, pouring in […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse CB Duce Chestnut has entered the transfer portal

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Tuesday night the Syracuse football team losing a star player to its secondary. Sophomore cornerback Duce Chestnut announcing on social media that he’s entered the transfer portal. https://twitter.com/BallgameDuce/status/1602838872152756224/photo/1 Chestnut becomes the ninth Syracuse player to enter the portal since the regular season ended. In his two seasons at Syracuse he tallied […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Superintendents answer what factors go into taking a snow day

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Superintendents across Central New York are monitoring the snow conditions to determine whether to close or not. They say there are several things that factor into that decision. Tom Colabufo, Superintendent for Central Square Central School District says he constantly monitors the radar and is in contact with other Superintendents in […]
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
954K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy