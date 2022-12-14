ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Snow should be on the way

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, and western Mackinac Counties. Heavy lake effect snow...up to 6 inches...is expected thru Saturday morning. Snow showers today. Light for most of northern Michigan, but anywhere near Lake Michigan you could get several inches of additional snow. Highs today...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
WNDU

First Alert Forecast: Light Lake Effect Snow Overnight

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered lake effect snow showers will continue overnight, mainly for areas in SW Michigan and along the Indiana Toll Road. Snow accumulations will be light. Temps will dip so we will need to watch for some slick spots on the roads. Low of 23 degrees. Winds W 10-15 mph.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc57.com

The weekend finishes quietly, but snow and wind are on the way

The lake effect snow from Saturday has almost completely cleared out, although some lingering pockets of flurries are persisting through the overnight hours into early Sunday morning. Some lake effect snow will remain along the Michigan/Indiana state line until around midnight, while leftover system snow along the southern half of Michiana will dissipate by Sunday AM. With the (temporary) departure of the snow, Michiana will be left with overcast skies and sub-freezing temperatures for the next 24-48 hours. Winds will be relatively light and variable, resulting in overall quiet but chilly conditions for the rest of the weekend heading into the work week.
MICHIANA, MI
98.7 WFGR

Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend

It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Winter weather hits northern Michigan

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for all of northern Michigan today. This is mainly a travel advisory. Watch for slippery patches on the roads. Strong wind may contribute to slower travel speeds. A mix of rain, sleet, and snow has moved thru the state. Roads are wet and could be icy. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Outlook for Christmas Day: Cold, likely white

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Weather forecast models suggest Christmas Day in West Michigan will be very cold, and possibly snowy. A large bend in the jet stream is projected to allow Arctic air to spill all the way to the Deep South. Some of the coldest air may be parked over our part of the country just a couple of days before Christmas Day.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

25,000 left without power following gusty winds, freezing rain in Michigan

Winter weather conditions have left thousands without power Thursday, Dec. 15, throughout Michigan, mainly affecting the West Side of the state. As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Consumers Energy is reporting 506 power outages, leaving 25,103 customers without power. The power outages are scattered throughout the state, with most of them located north of Mt. Pleasant in the Lower Peninsula’s western half.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Will Mid-Michigan see a white Christmas?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The National Weather Service defines a white Christmas as one inch or more of snow on the ground. The big question is will our area see a white Christmas?. Mid-Michigan hasn’t had much luck as of late with a white Christmas. In fact, Dec. 25, 2021...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Latest on Outages: 45,000 Without Power

We’re tracking power outages right now across Northern Michigan. According to PowerOutage.us, 43,716 people are without power across the Northern Lower Peninsula and parts of the UP. Currently, Clare County has the greatest number of outages with 8,115 of its residents without power-that’s around 30% of its population.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan in a messy storm tonight and Thursday, most of us stay on warm side

The powerful storm west of Michigan is going to send us an array of various precipitation forms. Here’s what you can expect across the differing weather sectors of Michigan. Rain will be the precipitation for most of us in the highly-populated area of the southern half of Michigan. The rain will start this afternoon over southwest Lower Michigan and move into eastern Lower overnight.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Boyne Mountain to replace ski lifts in 2023

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Boyne Mountain Resort has announced the next step in its Renaissance 2.0 plan. It's part of a project to make guest enhancements through 2030. Another story: World's longest timber-towered suspension bridge opens at Boyne Mountain. Two ski lifts at the resort will be replaced in...
Detroit News

More than 27K without power after high winds whip through Michigan

More than 20,000 are without power after winds as high as 50 mph blew through portions of Michigan. DTE Energy reported that 6,439 customers were without power at 11:40 a.m. Thursday while Consumers Energy had 474 outages affecting 21,773 people. A large DTE outage between Clinton Township and Sterling Heights...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy