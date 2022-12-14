The lake effect snow from Saturday has almost completely cleared out, although some lingering pockets of flurries are persisting through the overnight hours into early Sunday morning. Some lake effect snow will remain along the Michigan/Indiana state line until around midnight, while leftover system snow along the southern half of Michiana will dissipate by Sunday AM. With the (temporary) departure of the snow, Michiana will be left with overcast skies and sub-freezing temperatures for the next 24-48 hours. Winds will be relatively light and variable, resulting in overall quiet but chilly conditions for the rest of the weekend heading into the work week.

MICHIANA, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO