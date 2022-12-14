Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Snow should be on the way
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, and western Mackinac Counties. Heavy lake effect snow...up to 6 inches...is expected thru Saturday morning. Snow showers today. Light for most of northern Michigan, but anywhere near Lake Michigan you could get several inches of additional snow. Highs today...
Snow update: Lake effect to intensify for West Michigan, up to 5 more inches in some areas
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - If you’ve already shoveled the driveway or gotten the snowblower out once today, you might need to do that again tonight or early tomorrow. The National Weather Service has issued a forecast update, saying lake effect snowshowers are now expected to intensify tonight and into Sunday morning in some areas of West Michigan.
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Light Lake Effect Snow Overnight
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered lake effect snow showers will continue overnight, mainly for areas in SW Michigan and along the Indiana Toll Road. Snow accumulations will be light. Temps will dip so we will need to watch for some slick spots on the roads. Low of 23 degrees. Winds W 10-15 mph.
abc57.com
The weekend finishes quietly, but snow and wind are on the way
The lake effect snow from Saturday has almost completely cleared out, although some lingering pockets of flurries are persisting through the overnight hours into early Sunday morning. Some lake effect snow will remain along the Michigan/Indiana state line until around midnight, while leftover system snow along the southern half of Michiana will dissipate by Sunday AM. With the (temporary) departure of the snow, Michiana will be left with overcast skies and sub-freezing temperatures for the next 24-48 hours. Winds will be relatively light and variable, resulting in overall quiet but chilly conditions for the rest of the weekend heading into the work week.
Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend
It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
Lake-Effect Snow Continues To Pile Up In West Michigan!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As of 11 p.m. Friday night, snowfall reports of 2-5 inches have already come in from around West Michigan, with the highest report so far being 5 inches as measured in Ludington. The bad news for those planning to hit the roads over the weekend, more snow is on the way!
Updated snowfall reports from this weekend's lake effect snow event
Lake effect snow continues to drop on West Michigan communities. Winter Weather Advisories last through Sunday morning as well.
UpNorthLive.com
Winter weather hits northern Michigan
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for all of northern Michigan today. This is mainly a travel advisory. Watch for slippery patches on the roads. Strong wind may contribute to slower travel speeds. A mix of rain, sleet, and snow has moved thru the state. Roads are wet and could be icy. The...
WWMT
Outlook for Christmas Day: Cold, likely white
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Weather forecast models suggest Christmas Day in West Michigan will be very cold, and possibly snowy. A large bend in the jet stream is projected to allow Arctic air to spill all the way to the Deep South. Some of the coldest air may be parked over our part of the country just a couple of days before Christmas Day.
Michigan’s current winter weather advisories don’t cover enough counties
Snow shower areas are going to expand across Michigan this afternoon and last through the weekend. At this moment on Friday morning, the coverage of winter weather advisories probably doesn’t adequately cover the area or length of time of substantial snow. Here are the winter weather advisories for Michigan...
Cold air and snow chances pour into Michigan
Expect high temperatures to gradually decrease over the next 7 days with snow and wind coming in as well. Minor accumulations are expected this weekend with more the following week.
25,000 left without power following gusty winds, freezing rain in Michigan
Winter weather conditions have left thousands without power Thursday, Dec. 15, throughout Michigan, mainly affecting the West Side of the state. As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Consumers Energy is reporting 506 power outages, leaving 25,103 customers without power. The power outages are scattered throughout the state, with most of them located north of Mt. Pleasant in the Lower Peninsula’s western half.
Cold temperatures and some snow move into Michigan
A quick spike into the 40s is likely Thursday before the first of two major cool downs moves in. Some areas will experience a few isolated snow showers into Friday before flurries into the weekend
Wind gusts up to 50 mph, icy roads possible with incoming storm
MLive Meteorologist Mark Torregrossa has explained how today’s incoming storm will bring in rain as part of the first wave, but is also expected to send a messy wintry mix over parts of central and northern Lower Michigan. The National Weather Service is also cautioning people about high winds...
WILX-TV
Will Mid-Michigan see a white Christmas?
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The National Weather Service defines a white Christmas as one inch or more of snow on the ground. The big question is will our area see a white Christmas?. Mid-Michigan hasn’t had much luck as of late with a white Christmas. In fact, Dec. 25, 2021...
Latest on Outages: 45,000 Without Power
We’re tracking power outages right now across Northern Michigan. According to PowerOutage.us, 43,716 people are without power across the Northern Lower Peninsula and parts of the UP. Currently, Clare County has the greatest number of outages with 8,115 of its residents without power-that’s around 30% of its population.
Michigan in a messy storm tonight and Thursday, most of us stay on warm side
The powerful storm west of Michigan is going to send us an array of various precipitation forms. Here’s what you can expect across the differing weather sectors of Michigan. Rain will be the precipitation for most of us in the highly-populated area of the southern half of Michigan. The rain will start this afternoon over southwest Lower Michigan and move into eastern Lower overnight.
UpNorthLive.com
Boyne Mountain to replace ski lifts in 2023
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Boyne Mountain Resort has announced the next step in its Renaissance 2.0 plan. It's part of a project to make guest enhancements through 2030. Another story: World's longest timber-towered suspension bridge opens at Boyne Mountain. Two ski lifts at the resort will be replaced in...
Detroit News
More than 27K without power after high winds whip through Michigan
More than 20,000 are without power after winds as high as 50 mph blew through portions of Michigan. DTE Energy reported that 6,439 customers were without power at 11:40 a.m. Thursday while Consumers Energy had 474 outages affecting 21,773 people. A large DTE outage between Clinton Township and Sterling Heights...
