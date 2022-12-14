ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenexa, KS

Lenexa PD arrests 20 people, recover $8k in stolen property

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zh516_0jiGDC9r00

LENEXA, Kan. — Police targeted thieves shoplifting from Lenexa stores, arresting nearly two dozen suspects and recovering $8,000 in stolen property last week.

Lenexa police used officers and employees from its K9 Unit, Bike Unit, Communications and Patrol Units.

The officers flooded high-density shopping areas near West 95th Street and Quivira Road from Dec. 6 -10.

Lawrence police investigate 2 robberies in same building 8 days apart

Officers took 20 people into custody during the special operation. The suspects are accused of everything from theft and possession of stolen property to drug charges.

The department also recovered three firearms.

Lenexa police says it will continue to work to find the people responsible for crimes like these through normal investigations as well as special operations like this one.

