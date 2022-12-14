ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHAM) — Reports circulated Friday morning that missing St. John Fisher University student Kenneth DeLand Jr. has called his parents from Spain. ABC News reports one of its producers in France heard from the prosecutor in Paris, who said DeLand made the call and told his parents he is in Spain. The prosecutor's office was expected to release a full statement soon.

