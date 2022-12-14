Read full article on original website
Salem burglary: Police look to identify liquor store armed robbery suspect
SALEM, Conn. (WTNH) — Salem police are looking to identify a suspect seen robbing a liquor store on Friday. State police responded to an armed robbery at Gardner Lake Liquors on Old Colchester Road just after 6 p.m. Police found that around 6:13 p.m., a white man wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt and holding a […]
Police identify suspect in Derby hit-and-run that left victim in critical condition
DERBY, Conn. — A pedestrian remains hospitalized in critical condition as Derby police are working to find the driver who struck him and drove off earlier this week. Police were called to Division Street near the railroad crossing around 9:20 p.m. Thursday for a report of a pedestrian struck by a car. The vehicle drove away from the scene.
Know Him? Police Asking For Help Identifying Yaphank Armed Robbery Suspect
Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted for the alleged armed robbery of a gas station. The robbery took place in Yaphank around 2:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 2 at the Speedway located at 80 Horseblock Road. According to Suffolk County Police, the man,...
NBC Connecticut
Police Identify Suspect, Seize Vehicle in Connection to Derby Hit-and-Run
Police have identified a suspect and seized a vehicle in connection to a hit-and-run in Derby earlier this week. Investigators said a vehicle hit a pedestrian on Division Street near the railroad crossing around 9:20 p.m. on Thursday. The driver then took off. The person who was hit was taken...
Roxbury man accused of stabbing 68-year-old woman after offering to help unload groceries
A Roxbury man accused of assaulting a 68-year-old woman after offering to help her with groceries and assaulting another woman days later was arraigned in Roxbury Municipal Court Friday. Ranlee Flores, 34, was arraigned on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, assault...
NBC Connecticut
Derby Police Search For Hit-and-Run Driver
Police are looking for the driver of a car that hit and critically injured a pedestrian in Derby Thursday night. It happened around 9:20 p.m. on Division Street near the railroad crossing, according to police. The driver took off, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital where he...
25-Year-Old From Branford Killed In 2-Vehicle New Haven Crash
A crash between a box truck and a Volvo left a 25-year-old Connecticut man dead. The crash took place in New Haven around 1 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 16 at the intersection of Trumbull Street and Orange Street. According to Officer Scott Shumway, of the New Haven Police Department, officers...
Fairfield County Man Nabbed With Gun, Drugs After Cops Receive Tip, Police Say
A Fairfield County man was busted for alleged possession of a gun and drugs after police received a tip that led to surveillance.The incident took place in Norwalk on Tuesday, Dec. 13.The Norwalk Police Department received information on Tuesday that a resident was armed with a handgun and was sell…
Pedestrian hit by car, seriously injured in West Hartford Center
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A person is in serious condition after they were hit by a car in West Hartford Center Saturday afternoon. The West Hartford Police Department responded to the accident near 20 S. Main St. just after 1 p.m., and police and fire personnel provided emergency medical care to the pedestrian on-scene. […]
East Hartford mayor asks public to help ‘save Christmas’ after Grinch steals donations
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It seems that the Grinch has visited East Hartford. Every year, Rick Bollash of East Hartford puts up a Christmas display on Oak Street. While it’s free to come by and see the display, Bollash asks for non-perishable food items or monetary donations to benefit the East Hartford Food Bank. […]
DoingItLocal
Shelton News: Car Rollover Into Building
2022-12-18@1:00am–#Shelton CT– Report of a rollover accident into a building of the 400 block of River Road. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Police identify victim in Torrington tractor-trailer crash
The victim has been identified as Mahamadou Keita, from Pennsylvania.
Cop placed on leave in Milford axe killling
A police officer who took a woman’s complaint has been placed on leave following the Milford axe murder of the woman, a mother of three children.
NBC Connecticut
State Police Cruiser Involved in Hartford Crash
Investigators are looking into what led up to a crash Thursday evening in Hartford. It happened around 7 on Jennings Road near the Exit 33 ramp and involved a State Police cruiser. An ambulance did respond to the scene, but it the extent of injuries are not yet known. Additional...
Officials: Milford man killed in New Haven crash
It happened Friday afternoon at the intersection of Trumbull and Orange streets in New Haven.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Escapee Recaptured
#Bridgeport CT– Earlier this morning at approximately 0803hrs the Bridgeport Police were standing by with a female arrestee at Bridgeport Hospital. The arrestee fled the area and building but was again apprehended quickly following a very brief foot chase. She was transported back to the hospital for treatment and then transported to Police HQ for booking. No reported injuries to police nor party in custody. An alert was sent out at 1127hrs to document the additional charge. This is still an active case.
Milford police launch investigation into officer after woman was allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend she had a protective order against
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Milford officer is under investigation after police said he potentially failed to quickly gather more information in order to obtain an arrest warrant for a man who then went on to allegedly kill his ex-girlfriend last week. Ewen DeWitt, 42, is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, 40-year-old Julie Minogue, with […]
Eyewitness News
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu seminar for the Bristol Police Heroes Fund
BRISTOL, CT. (WFSB) - Bristol Sergeant Alex Hamzy would’ve turned 35 on Friday. He and Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte were killed on October 12. Before he died, Hamzy trained at a martial arts studio called Ascension Athletics. It is located on 99 Farmington Avenue in Bristol. That gym is now...
Man convicted of murdering 28-year-old Hartford man
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford State’s Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott announced that Antoine Keaton, 30, has been convicted of the murder of a Hartford man on Friday. Keaton’s conviction stems from the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Anthony Wright. Wright was shot multiple times in close range on Main Street in Hartford on July 12, 2019. […]
News 12
Police: 2 Connecticut men arrested on fentanyl trafficking offenses
Two men from Connecticut are among five people charged with fentanyl trafficking offenses. Mario Pascual-Aquino, of Torrington, and Juan Gonzalez-Reyes, of Hartford, were arrested, according to police. Police say they have been investigating a Hartford-based drug trafficking organization. Arrests were made after a search of a residence in Hartford. Both...
