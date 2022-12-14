ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, CT

NBC Connecticut

Police Identify Suspect, Seize Vehicle in Connection to Derby Hit-and-Run

Police have identified a suspect and seized a vehicle in connection to a hit-and-run in Derby earlier this week. Investigators said a vehicle hit a pedestrian on Division Street near the railroad crossing around 9:20 p.m. on Thursday. The driver then took off. The person who was hit was taken...
NBC Connecticut

Derby Police Search For Hit-and-Run Driver

Police are looking for the driver of a car that hit and critically injured a pedestrian in Derby Thursday night. It happened around 9:20 p.m. on Division Street near the railroad crossing, according to police. The driver took off, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital where he...
WTNH

Pedestrian hit by car, seriously injured in West Hartford Center

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A person is in serious condition after they were hit by a car in West Hartford Center Saturday afternoon. The West Hartford Police Department responded to the accident near 20 S. Main St. just after 1 p.m., and police and fire personnel provided emergency medical care to the pedestrian on-scene. […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Shelton News: Car Rollover Into Building

2022-12-18@1:00am–#Shelton CT– Report of a rollover accident into a building of the 400 block of River Road. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
SHELTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

State Police Cruiser Involved in Hartford Crash

Investigators are looking into what led up to a crash Thursday evening in Hartford. It happened around 7 on Jennings Road near the Exit 33 ramp and involved a State Police cruiser. An ambulance did respond to the scene, but it the extent of injuries are not yet known. Additional...
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Escapee Recaptured

#Bridgeport CT– Earlier this morning at approximately 0803hrs the Bridgeport Police were standing by with a female arrestee at Bridgeport Hospital. The arrestee fled the area and building but was again apprehended quickly following a very brief foot chase. She was transported back to the hospital for treatment and then transported to Police HQ for booking. No reported injuries to police nor party in custody. An alert was sent out at 1127hrs to document the additional charge. This is still an active case.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Milford police launch investigation into officer after woman was allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend she had a protective order against

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Milford officer is under investigation after police said he potentially failed to quickly gather more information in order to obtain an arrest warrant for a man who then went on to allegedly kill his ex-girlfriend last week. Ewen DeWitt, 42, is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, 40-year-old Julie Minogue, with […]
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu seminar for the Bristol Police Heroes Fund

BRISTOL, CT. (WFSB) - Bristol Sergeant Alex Hamzy would’ve turned 35 on Friday. He and Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte were killed on October 12. Before he died, Hamzy trained at a martial arts studio called Ascension Athletics. It is located on 99 Farmington Avenue in Bristol. That gym is now...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Man convicted of murdering 28-year-old Hartford man

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford State’s Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott announced that Antoine Keaton, 30, has been convicted of the murder of a Hartford man on Friday. Keaton’s conviction stems from the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Anthony Wright. Wright was shot multiple times in close range on Main Street in Hartford on July 12, 2019. […]
HARTFORD, CT
News 12

Police: 2 Connecticut men arrested on fentanyl trafficking offenses

Two men from Connecticut are among five people charged with fentanyl trafficking offenses. Mario Pascual-Aquino, of Torrington, and Juan Gonzalez-Reyes, of Hartford, were arrested, according to police. Police say they have been investigating a Hartford-based drug trafficking organization. Arrests were made after a search of a residence in Hartford. Both...
HARTFORD, CT

