Texas State

Texas Bill Would Ban Social Media For Kids Under 18

When Texas lawmakers return to Austin in January they will tackle a wide range of issues, including property taxes, securing Texas schools, securing the grid, border issues, and much more. But what about social media? Last session lawmakers went after the tech giants for silencing views on the right. This...
Companies say they’re being denied Texas tax breaks as a state agency is overwhelmed with applications

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Days before the expiration of a state program that provides billions of dollars in property tax breaks to businesses moving to Texas, two companies have gone to court arguing they’re being frozen out from the last-minute savings due to an overwhelmed state agency.
Respect for Marriage Act benefits local couple

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law on Tuesday. It creates federal protection for same-sex marriages, but it does not require states to guarantee equal rights for same-sex couples. Vanessa Haas, of Sulphur Springs, married her wife Jessica almost two years...
Governor Abbott Wants You to be Prepared for this Extremely Cold Winter Weather

The Almanac states this will be a cold winter in Texas. The coldest periods will be mid-January to mid-February. So, we’ve only seen the early mild cold temperatures so far. Recently, Texas governor Greg Abbott is getting ready for this winter and trying to avoid a relapse of the winter freeze of 2021 when about 3.4 million homes lost power. Snow is also expected during this timeframe.
Why is Texas’ water brown?

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Many of us are searching for a white Christmas this year, whether that be in the form of snow, or a personal preference, a white sandy beach with a crystal clear, blue ocean view. Both of those of options however, are rarely ever present in Texas.
Texas’ Only Lighthouse Shined for the First Time in 100 Years

Here's a fun fact about Texas, our state only has one lighthouse. So when you picture a lighthouse, I picture someplace in Maine. Waves crashing off of a coast, letting captains know. Hey, you're almost into port. I don't really think of Texas as a lighthouse state. For the obvious reason, not a lot of water surrounding our state. Except at the southern tip. That is where the only lighthouse in Texas stands today.
North Texas Cities Ranked Among Happiest

Americans across the country have been flocking to North Texas lately. A recent study suggests they will be much happier doing so. Fintech company SmartAsset has ranked two North Texas cities among the happiest in the United States, with Frisco and Plano landing at fifth and sixth, respectively. New York-based...
12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to

Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
Two Unclaimed $1M Mega Millions Purchased in Texas Will Expire

Texas residents, check your lottery tickets. According to the Texas Lottery, two winning tickets for $1M Mega Millions from the lottery on July 29 have not yet been claimed. The two tickets were purchased in the cities of Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth. The first ticket was bought at RaceTrac #099,...
North Texas Food Bank Celebrates 40 Years

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is celebrating its 40th year of helping those in need amidst inflation and high prices. Inflation has led more North Texans than ever before to turn to the food bank, Community Impact reported. NTFB’s senior communications manager, Jeff Smith, told Community Impact that North...
