KFDM-TV
Indigenous leaders call on AT&T Stadium, UIL to not allow PN-G mascot during championship
TEXAS — The Coalition Against Native Mascots Texas has sent a letter saying, in part, that "Port Neches-Groves is perpetuating harmful native stereotypes, steadfastly refusing to change" Representatives from the Coalition Against Native Mascots (CANM) Texas and Southeast Texas Chapter Indigenous Peoples Movement (SETX-IPM) recently sent formal letters to...
As pandemic relief runs out, Texas hospitals at heightened risk of closure
Expenses for Texas hospitals have increased by over 20% since 2019, largely due to the rising costs of labor, medical supplies and drugs. (Courtesy Unsplash) It has been nearly three years since the last time a hospital closed in Texas, largely due to billions of dollars in federal funding that were used to support hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Texas Bill Would Ban Social Media For Kids Under 18
When Texas lawmakers return to Austin in January they will tackle a wide range of issues, including property taxes, securing Texas schools, securing the grid, border issues, and much more. But what about social media? Last session lawmakers went after the tech giants for silencing views on the right. This...
Shannon first in west Texas to join Mayo Clinic Care Network
Shannon CEO Shane Plymell said, "We're the first in west Texas to have this, to be part of the Mayo Clinic Care Network and we're the second in Texas as part of this network so we are very proud of that."
KSAT 12
Companies say they’re being denied Texas tax breaks as a state agency is overwhelmed with applications
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Days before the expiration of a state program that provides billions of dollars in property tax breaks to businesses moving to Texas, two companies have gone to court arguing they’re being frozen out from the last-minute savings due to an overwhelmed state agency.
Respect for Marriage Act benefits local couple
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law on Tuesday. It creates federal protection for same-sex marriages, but it does not require states to guarantee equal rights for same-sex couples. Vanessa Haas, of Sulphur Springs, married her wife Jessica almost two years...
Deadline soon for Texans to qualify for $10/month healthcare in federal plans
The deadline for open enrollment in Healthcare.gov is Thursday, Dec. 15 for plans that begin coverage on Jan, 1, 2023.
Texas is no longer an option to host billionaire Marc Lore's $400B "utopian smart city" coming in 2030
TEXAS - Former Walmart CEO and Minnesota Timberwolves owner Marc Lore is planning to build a "utopian smart city" that would rival the size of San Francisco by 2030. Lore proposed the idea last year, stating that he wants Telosa to serve as a global example of an ideal city.
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in Texas
“I’ve activated emergency response resources ahead of severe storms expected across Texas starting today & continuing into tomorrow.” Governor Abbott shared on Twitter Monday afternoon, letting Texans know that they should prepare for the winter front arriving overnight, affecting most of the state.
KSAT 12
‘Survivor’ winner is Texas man who pledged his entire $1 million prize to veterans
KINGWOOD, Texas – A Texas man named Mike Gabler just won “Survivor” season 43 and has announced that he will be donating his $1 million prize to veterans. Gabler, who is from a northeast Houston community called Kingwood, won the reality-competition television series and made the announcement during the after-show, according to People.
Texas Power Grid We Have A Problem: Incoming Colder Temps Could Cause Blackouts
The Texas Power Grid has been a talking point for many residents in the state. Ever since February of 2021, where the grid almost reached a point that would have caused many to not even have power for a longer time than expected. After that weather event, one major question was raised:
Governor Abbott Wants You to be Prepared for this Extremely Cold Winter Weather
The Almanac states this will be a cold winter in Texas. The coldest periods will be mid-January to mid-February. So, we’ve only seen the early mild cold temperatures so far. Recently, Texas governor Greg Abbott is getting ready for this winter and trying to avoid a relapse of the winter freeze of 2021 when about 3.4 million homes lost power. Snow is also expected during this timeframe.
cw39.com
Why is Texas’ water brown?
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Many of us are searching for a white Christmas this year, whether that be in the form of snow, or a personal preference, a white sandy beach with a crystal clear, blue ocean view. Both of those of options however, are rarely ever present in Texas.
Texas’ Only Lighthouse Shined for the First Time in 100 Years
Here's a fun fact about Texas, our state only has one lighthouse. So when you picture a lighthouse, I picture someplace in Maine. Waves crashing off of a coast, letting captains know. Hey, you're almost into port. I don't really think of Texas as a lighthouse state. For the obvious reason, not a lot of water surrounding our state. Except at the southern tip. That is where the only lighthouse in Texas stands today.
CPS refusing to answer questions after report details failures leading to death of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler
HOUSTON — Questions are mounting about how a 7-year-old boy died and how the warning signs of abuse were missed as the agency tasked with protecting him isn't giving any answers. Troy Khoeler, 7, was found dead in his adoptive parents' washing machine back in July. The adoptive parents,...
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Cities Ranked Among Happiest
Americans across the country have been flocking to North Texas lately. A recent study suggests they will be much happier doing so. Fintech company SmartAsset has ranked two North Texas cities among the happiest in the United States, with Frisco and Plano landing at fifth and sixth, respectively. New York-based...
12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to
Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
proclaimerscv.com
Two Unclaimed $1M Mega Millions Purchased in Texas Will Expire
Texas residents, check your lottery tickets. According to the Texas Lottery, two winning tickets for $1M Mega Millions from the lottery on July 29 have not yet been claimed. The two tickets were purchased in the cities of Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth. The first ticket was bought at RaceTrac #099,...
Scores from every 2022 Texas high school football state championship game
The University Interscholastic League's state title games began at the Dallas Cowboys' home stadium on Wednesday, and the week gridiron junkies yearn for continues with three games per day through Saturday.
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Food Bank Celebrates 40 Years
The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is celebrating its 40th year of helping those in need amidst inflation and high prices. Inflation has led more North Texans than ever before to turn to the food bank, Community Impact reported. NTFB’s senior communications manager, Jeff Smith, told Community Impact that North...
