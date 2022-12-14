Read full article on original website
Deputies: Minor arrested for firing gun at roller rink near Holland
No one was injured when a shot was fired at a roller rink near Holland Friday night.
17-year-old Kalamazoo shooting victim dies in hospital
KALAMAZOO, MI – A 17-year-old shot at a Kalamazoo apartment complex has died. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety first reported the teen was hospitalized after being shot Friday, Dec. 16, at Interfaith Homes located in the Northside neighborhood, near the intersection of West Paterson Street and Woodward Avenue.
Grand Rapids police face new complaints of racial bias from Michigan civil rights watchdog
A state civil rights watchdog has levied two more charges of discrimination against the Grand Rapids Police Department, officials announced Wednesday, claiming officers mistreated two children on the basis of race in 2018. Juanita Ligon filed a pair of complaints on behalf of her children, leading to a Michigan Department of Civil Rights investigation. The state agency says that in 2018, Grand Rapids police officers unlawfully discriminated against two Black boys, both 11 years old at the...
Glock switch, drug investigation leads to charges against 11 Michigan men; 1 suspect still on the run
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A multi-state investigation involving drugs and switches that turn handguns into automatic weapons led to charges against 11 Michigan men. Five of the men were arrested Thursday when about 200 law enforcement officers conducted search warrants in Benton Harbor, Grand Rapids, and St. Joseph, Mich., as well as Port St. Lucie, Fla. Fiver others were already in custody, and one man is still on the run.
Fire department vehicle stolen while on call in Marne
A fire department vehicle was stolen Saturday morning in Marne and driven to Grand Rapids.
Person arrested for stealing Ottawa Co. fire truck
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was arrested for disorderly conduct and stealing a fire vehicle, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. The incident started around 11 a.m. Saturday at 15146 16th Avenue in Marne, where deputies found a man damaging property and pulling fire alarms. When the fire...
Concern mounts over missing mother of 8 in West Michigan
Family and friends of a West Michigan mother of eight are growing increasingly concerned after she went missing almost a week ago and her car was found abandoned.
Jury awards $6.4 million to family of man found unresponsive at Kent County Jail
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A federal jury has awarded $6.4 million to the family of a man who died in 2018 after being found unresponsive in the Kent County Jail. Lawyers for the family of Wade Jones say he was not properly treated for alcohol withdrawal and contracted jail nursing staff failed to get him help in time.
Life sentences too severe for men in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot, defense attorneys say
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Federal prosecutors are seeking life sentences for Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The defendants’ attorneys called for lesser punishment and dispute prosecutors’ contention that the two played leadership roles in the 2020 plot. Rather, an FBI informant led the way.
FOX 17 obtains internal documents in KDPS police chief investigation
Nearly four months ago, Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley was placed on administrative leave, due to harassment allegations.
Police investigating 'suspicious' house fire that killed 2 in Allendale
ALLENDALE, Mich. — Two people are dead after an Allendale home caught on fire Saturday evening, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The incident took place shortly after 6 p.m. on in Mt. Blanc Lane. Officials say that when the Allendale Township Fire Department arrived, the house was...
Portage police investigating ‘suspicious’ death of infant
The Portage Department of Public Safety is looking into the "suspicious" death of an 18-month-old.
Teen hospitalized after shooting on Kalamazoo’s Northside
A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Kalamazoo’s Northside, police said.
11 charged in ring involving gun switches
An investigation with several law enforcement agencies across Michigan led to almost a dozen individuals being charged Thursday morning with various felonies.
Feds charge multiple Michigan men tied to illegally converting handguns to fully automatic
Federal authorities have charged multiple Michigan men allegedly tied to selling or distributing illegal devices used to convert handguns from semi-automatic to fully automatic. U.S. attorneys and Federal Bureau of Investigation agents on Thursday, Dec. 15 said that 11 men have been charged as part of a ring that involved...
11 men charged in drug trafficking, firearms crimes
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Mark Trotten, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, joined by multiple federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement for a press conference sharing the results of an investigation that culminated in search warrants being executed, numerous arrests being made, and charges filed against 11 people.
Police: No explanation for disappearance of Portage mom of 8
Police are growing increasingly worried as they search for a mother of eight who has been missing since Saturday.
Counties begin completing Prop 2, 3 recount
Weeks after the Michigan Board of State Canvassers approved procedures for planned recounts for Proposal 2 and Proposal 3, some selected counties have completed their recounts.
House fire in Kalamazoo being investigated as suspicious
KALAMAZOO, MI – A house that caught fire Wednesday night is being investigated by Kalamazoo public safety officials as being suspicious. The fire caused significant damage to the house.
Shooting near Southside neighborhood, no suspects
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Neighbors in the Kalamazoo community were quiet Thursday, after shots were heard in the Southside neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Burr Oak Street and South Rose Street around 7:45 p.m. School: Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for...
