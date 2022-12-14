A state civil rights watchdog has levied two more charges of discrimination against the Grand Rapids Police Department, officials announced Wednesday, claiming officers mistreated two children on the basis of race in 2018. Juanita Ligon filed a pair of complaints on behalf of her children, leading to a Michigan Department of Civil Rights investigation. The state agency says that in 2018, Grand Rapids police officers unlawfully discriminated against two Black boys, both 11 years old at the...

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO