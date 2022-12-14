ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo Gazette

17-year-old Kalamazoo shooting victim dies in hospital

KALAMAZOO, MI – A 17-year-old shot at a Kalamazoo apartment complex has died. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety first reported the teen was hospitalized after being shot Friday, Dec. 16, at Interfaith Homes located in the Northside neighborhood, near the intersection of West Paterson Street and Woodward Avenue.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Grand Rapids police face new complaints of racial bias from Michigan civil rights watchdog

A state civil rights watchdog has levied two more charges of discrimination against the Grand Rapids Police Department, officials announced Wednesday, claiming officers mistreated two children on the basis of race in 2018.  Juanita Ligon filed a pair of complaints on behalf of her children, leading to a Michigan Department of Civil Rights investigation. The state agency says that in 2018, Grand Rapids police officers unlawfully discriminated against two Black boys, both 11 years old at the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Glock switch, drug investigation leads to charges against 11 Michigan men; 1 suspect still on the run

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A multi-state investigation involving drugs and switches that turn handguns into automatic weapons led to charges against 11 Michigan men. Five of the men were arrested Thursday when about 200 law enforcement officers conducted search warrants in Benton Harbor, Grand Rapids, and St. Joseph, Mich., as well as Port St. Lucie, Fla. Fiver others were already in custody, and one man is still on the run.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

11 men charged in drug trafficking, firearms crimes

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Mark Trotten, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, joined by multiple federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement for a press conference sharing the results of an investigation that culminated in search warrants being executed, numerous arrests being made, and charges filed against 11 people.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WWMTCw

Shooting near Southside neighborhood, no suspects

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Neighbors in the Kalamazoo community were quiet Thursday, after shots were heard in the Southside neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Burr Oak Street and South Rose Street around 7:45 p.m. School: Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
