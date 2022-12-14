Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Semi nearly slams into deputy helping vehicle in ditch in Marathon County
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the first snowstorm of the season out of the way, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is reminding travelers how quickly road conditions can change. On Wednesday evening, a deputy with the agency was responding to a car in the ditch along Highway...
wearegreenbay.com
‘I’m not going back to jail’: Shawano man arrested after crime spree, high-speed chase in northern Wisconsin
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Shawano man, who had a Probation Warrant for his arrest was taken into custody after a crime spree that included a high-speed chase in northern Wisconsin. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began on Wednesday afternoon when officers received information about...
merrillfotonews.com
Fire heavily damages 8th Street apartment in Merrill
On Dec. 5, 2022, at 11:21 p.m., the Merrill Fire Department (MFD) was dispatched to an apartment at 1210 E. 8th St. in Merrill for a report of a structure fire, with the caller saying her couch was on fire. Engine 61, Truck 63, and Medic 62 responded immediately with...
WJFW-TV
Oneida Co. suspect now in custody
CASSIAN (WJFW) - The suspect on the run, has been captured and is in custody. Cody J. Huebner, 32, was wanted by police after the Minocqua Police Department attempted to make contact with him this afternoon. Huebner fled in a vehicle and a pursuit began. After stealing another car, Huebner took off on foot into the woods with a gun.
WSAW
Vehicle slides into Wausau squad during crash response
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is urging drivers to slow down after a squad was struck while responding to an accident Wednesday morning. The slide-in happened while the officer was assisting another driver on Highway 51 near Stewart Avenue in Wausau. The driver lost control on the ice.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Man who fled into the woods in northern Wisconsin taken into custody
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who was believed to be armed and dangerous in Oneida County has reportedly been taken into custody. Authorities say that 32-year-old Cody Huebner is in custody. There was no information on if he will face any charges. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office wanted people to know there are still deputies in the area looking for evidence.
WSAW
UPDATE: Scene Cleared on Highway 29 West
EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - UPDATE: The scene has been cleared on Highway 29 West. All lanes are back open in both directions as of 2:53 a.m. The left lane of Highway 29 traveling westbound is closed due to a semi-trailer truck in a ditch. According to WisDOT, the crash happened at Mile Marker 145 in Edgar.
merrillfotonews.com
2022 preliminary gun deer hunt harvest statistics
On the heals of the 2022 gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released preliminary statistics related to the harvest, number of hunters, and safety during the season. Preliminary license sales. As of 11:59 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, sales for gun, bow, crossbow,...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Common Council Approves Changes to Fee Schedule for Services Provided by Marshfield Fire and Rescue
After a thorough review by the City of Marshfield Fire and Rescue staff and the City's Finance, Budget and Personal Committee (FBP), the Marshfield Fire and Police Commission (FPC) and the Common Council recently approved changes to the fee schedule for services provided by the Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department.
WSAW
State is in crisis mode to prevent further fatal fire deaths
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department is reminding Wisconsin residents to practice fire safety in their homes. At this point in time, the Wisconsin fire service is in crisis mode to prevent any further fire deaths, according to a news release. The prompt follows fatal fires...
spmetrowire.com
Portage Co. DA secures stalking conviction against repeat offender
A Stevens Point man this week was convicted on charges of stalking and bail-jumping following a one-day jury trial.
Wausau area births, Dec. 14
Joseph Peters and Rebecca Gwidt announce the birth of their son Jett Joseph, born at 8 a.m. Dec. 9, 2022. Jett weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces.
WJFW-TV
Price County woman who tried to swim across the Flambeau River to evade police has pleaded no contest
PHILLIPS (WJFW) - A Price County woman who tried to swim across the Flambeau River in 2019 following a police chase has pleaded no contest to multiple charges. Winter Mitcham, 44, was arrested following a police chase in Aug. 2019. Mitcham was charged with four felony counts from an August...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Common Council Hears Update Regarding 2022 Central Wisconsin State Fair
The Marshfield Common Council heard an update regarding the 2022 Central Wisconsin State Fair. Dale Christensen, Executive Director of the Central Wisconsin State Fair, stated they were on a record pace for attendance this year, but the weather acted up towards the end of the fair. When it was all said and done, they had around 54,000 visitors to the fair compared to around 50,000.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Winter Weather Conditions Bring Power Outages, Downed Branches
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Freezing rain and ice moving through Central Wisconsin have caused numerous power outages through the WPS service area. Outages have been reported in the Schofield, Knowlton, Marathon City, and Mosinee areas. The number of customers impacted in each incident ranges from a handful to around...
Wausau area obituaries December 14, 2022
Andrew Gerald Dallman went to Heaven on December 9, 2022 at his home in Weston at the age of 48 after fighting a hard battle with an unexpected heart condition before meeting his Heavenly Father. Andy was born on May 4, 1974 in Schofield, Wisconsin to Gerald and Shirley Dallman....
Winter storm warning issued for Wausau
A winter storm is expected to dump nearly a foot of snow in Wausau and Marathon County Wednesday into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm warning will take effect at noon Wednesday and extend until 9 a.m. Thursday. Between 7 and 11 inches of snow, combined with a layer of ice, will make travel hazardous.
Wausau draft agreement for downtown condos draws criticism over bridge costs
Wausau officials on Tuesday amended an agreement for a downtown condominium plan to clarify that the city will have no obligation to maintain or operate a pedestrian bridge as part of the project. But Wausau’s Community Development Director, Liz Brodek, said if the walkway is built, eventually it will be...
WSAW
Ice, wind knock out power to thousands in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - About 12,000 customers woke up without power Thursday morning due to weather-related outages. As of 1:30 p.m. power was restored to about 2,000. And by 3:30 p.m., just more than 8,000 were without service. “Our crews are responding to and repairing scattered power outages caused by...
wxpr.org
Winter Storm Warning: National Weather Service warns of storms this week as some schools close
Updated 12/14/22 8:00 AM: The Wisconsin DOT is reporting ice-covered roads across the Northwoods Wednesday morning. Slippery stretches are being reported in Central Wisconsin. The Wisconsin DOT is urging drivers to give themselves extra on the roads this morning. As the icy portion of this storm tappers off this morning,...
