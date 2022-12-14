ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
merrillfotonews.com

Fire heavily damages 8th Street apartment in Merrill

On Dec. 5, 2022, at 11:21 p.m., the Merrill Fire Department (MFD) was dispatched to an apartment at 1210 E. 8th St. in Merrill for a report of a structure fire, with the caller saying her couch was on fire. Engine 61, Truck 63, and Medic 62 responded immediately with...
MERRILL, WI
WJFW-TV

Oneida Co. suspect now in custody

CASSIAN (WJFW) - The suspect on the run, has been captured and is in custody. Cody J. Huebner, 32, was wanted by police after the Minocqua Police Department attempted to make contact with him this afternoon. Huebner fled in a vehicle and a pursuit began. After stealing another car, Huebner took off on foot into the woods with a gun.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Vehicle slides into Wausau squad during crash response

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is urging drivers to slow down after a squad was struck while responding to an accident Wednesday morning. The slide-in happened while the officer was assisting another driver on Highway 51 near Stewart Avenue in Wausau. The driver lost control on the ice.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Man who fled into the woods in northern Wisconsin taken into custody

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who was believed to be armed and dangerous in Oneida County has reportedly been taken into custody. Authorities say that 32-year-old Cody Huebner is in custody. There was no information on if he will face any charges. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office wanted people to know there are still deputies in the area looking for evidence.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
WSAW

UPDATE: Scene Cleared on Highway 29 West

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - UPDATE: The scene has been cleared on Highway 29 West. All lanes are back open in both directions as of 2:53 a.m. The left lane of Highway 29 traveling westbound is closed due to a semi-trailer truck in a ditch. According to WisDOT, the crash happened at Mile Marker 145 in Edgar.
EDGAR, WI
merrillfotonews.com

2022 preliminary gun deer hunt harvest statistics

On the heals of the 2022 gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released preliminary statistics related to the harvest, number of hunters, and safety during the season. Preliminary license sales. As of 11:59 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, sales for gun, bow, crossbow,...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WSAW

State is in crisis mode to prevent further fatal fire deaths

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department is reminding Wisconsin residents to practice fire safety in their homes. At this point in time, the Wisconsin fire service is in crisis mode to prevent any further fire deaths, according to a news release. The prompt follows fatal fires...
MARSHFIELD, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Common Council Hears Update Regarding 2022 Central Wisconsin State Fair

The Marshfield Common Council heard an update regarding the 2022 Central Wisconsin State Fair. Dale Christensen, Executive Director of the Central Wisconsin State Fair, stated they were on a record pace for attendance this year, but the weather acted up towards the end of the fair. When it was all said and done, they had around 54,000 visitors to the fair compared to around 50,000.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Winter Weather Conditions Bring Power Outages, Downed Branches

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Freezing rain and ice moving through Central Wisconsin have caused numerous power outages through the WPS service area. Outages have been reported in the Schofield, Knowlton, Marathon City, and Mosinee areas. The number of customers impacted in each incident ranges from a handful to around...
MOSINEE, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries December 14, 2022

Andrew Gerald Dallman went to Heaven on December 9, 2022 at his home in Weston at the age of 48 after fighting a hard battle with an unexpected heart condition before meeting his Heavenly Father. Andy was born on May 4, 1974 in Schofield, Wisconsin to Gerald and Shirley Dallman....
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Winter storm warning issued for Wausau

A winter storm is expected to dump nearly a foot of snow in Wausau and Marathon County Wednesday into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm warning will take effect at noon Wednesday and extend until 9 a.m. Thursday. Between 7 and 11 inches of snow, combined with a layer of ice, will make travel hazardous.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Ice, wind knock out power to thousands in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - About 12,000 customers woke up without power Thursday morning due to weather-related outages. As of 1:30 p.m. power was restored to about 2,000. And by 3:30 p.m., just more than 8,000 were without service. “Our crews are responding to and repairing scattered power outages caused by...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy