Fort Collins, CO

Colorado Sunshine: CSU promotes Emily Kohan to coach Rams volleyball

By Paul Klee paul.klee@gazette.com
 3 days ago
Courtesy of CSU Athletics

Emily Kohan is the new volleyball coach at Colorado State.

Rams athletic director Joe Parker made it official Tuesday, promoting Kohan from associate head coach. She's spent seven years on the staff.

“In the end, Emily’s experience with our team, the championship culture that has been established around it, and her love and familiarity with the importance of community support and engagement were all powerful indicators that she was the right person for this opportunity," Parker said.

Kohan replaces Tom Hilbert, who retired after 26 years leading the Rams.

Kohan, a Swink native who has helped CSU to four Mountain West titles in her seven seasons, called the promotion “a dream opportunity.”

A fan meet-and-greet with Kohan is scheduled for 3:30 pm Friday at the OCR Field Club at Canvas Stadium. Everyone’s invited.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com.)

