Read full article on original website
Related
Hugh Grant Joins Kate Winslet in HBO's The Palace
Hugh Grant has joined the cast of The Palace. The HBO miniseries, helmed by Succession writer and executive producer Will Tracy, is set to star Kate Winslet, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Andrea Riseborough. Grant will appear in a guest capacity, and details for his character are currently being kept quiet. The...
Emily in Paris Takes on a Love Triangle & Life Choices in the Season 3 Trailer
Our leading lady has some big decisions to make in the Emily in Paris Season 3 trailer. It's been a year since Emily (Lily Collins) uprooted her American life and moved to Paris for her dream job, and now she's hit a complicated fork in the road. With big decisions regarding her love life and her career looming, Emily must make difficult choices and consider her future in Paris and beyond.
Harry & Meghan Reveals Premiere Date in Emotional New Trailer
Harry & Meghan will officially hit Netflix this month. After a teaser released last week revealed the series would be "coming soon", but today the streamer announced that the highly-anticipated docuseries would arrive on the platform this week. The "unprecedented and in-depth" documentary will see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - offer a look inside their love story and beyond.
Daisy Ridley to Lead Murder Mystery Series The Christie Affair
Daisy Ridley is taking her talents to the small screen. The Star Wars breakout will lead and executive produce the series adaptation of best-selling novel The Christie Affair. The script comes from Juliette Towhidi (Calendar Girls, Death Comes to Pemberley) and will be developed by Miramax TV, though it's not yet known where the series will air in the United States.
Mike Flanagan Spoils The Midnight Club's Canceled Season 2 in Lengthy Post
Mike Flanagan isn't letting The Midnight Club's cancellation keep him from resolving those Season 1 cliffhangers. Flanagan, who is also the mind behind series like The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass, took to Twitter to express his disappointment about Netflix's decision to cancel the show after one season. "I'm very disappointed that Netflix has decided not to pursue a second season of The Midnight Club," wrote Flanagan. "But as promised, here are the answers to the unresolved mysteries of Season 1 (along with our plans for Season 2)."
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Good Morning America Anchors Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Taken Off Air Amid Affair Drama
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are sitting out Good Morning America - at least for the time being. In the wake of their alleged romantic affair going public, ABC News President Kim Godwin reportedly informed staffers that the two would "be off air while network figures out how to best handle situation," and that their relationship had become an "internal and external distraction".
Man Offers Girlfriend to Live With Him Rent Free but Rescinds His Offer When His Friends Call Her a "Gold Digger"
50% of couples consider moving in together after one year. But the couple in this story waited three years to move in together. Unfortunately, their living situation didn't go well for long.
The White Lotus’ Penultimate Episode Is a Frustrating Tease
After five weeks of sexy intrigue, The White Lotus is suddenly stalling. Though “Abductions,” the penultimate episode of Season 2, still features sex and sadness, it’s mostly packed with overheated foreshadowing. And that’s really saying something, as the show has been thick with insinuation since the very first scene.
By Cutting Non-Elimination Legs, The Amazing Race Commits to Consequences
Season 34 of The Amazing Race is great not only because of what’s in the competition, but also because of what isn’t. For the first time, the producers have removed non-elimination legs, which has created some of the most nail-biting episodes in years. The entire reality competition genre could learn from this example.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 — Everything We Know So Far
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power concluded its record-breaking first season in October, expanding the world of J.R.R. Tolkien's beloved fantasy novels with a sprawling setting and impressive ensemble cast. The series has been confirmed to run for five seasons, and work on the next installment is well underway. "They knew from the beginning that was the size of the canvas," said co-showrunner J.D. Payne of the deal Amazon made with the Tolkien estate. "There are things in the first season that don’t pay off until Season Five. We even know what our final shot of the last episode is going to be."
The White Lotus Season 3: Everything We Know So Far
The White Lotus Season 2 will soon come to a close, after offering another dazzling, occasionally dark installment of Mike White's award-winning drama. Season 1 racked up 10 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and Oustanding Supporting Actress for Jennifer Coolidge, and the second season has set the internet abuzz with each new episode. Season 2, which is currently airing, stars Coolidge, F. Murray Abraham, Meghann Fahy, Jon Gries, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Leo Woodall, and Will Sharpe.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Ellen DJ & SYTYCD Alum, Dead by Suicide
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and So You Think You Can Dance All-Star, has died. He was 40 years old. Boss' wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed he had died of suicide. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Allison said in a statement to People. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."
Orange Is the New Black Actor Brad William Henke Dead at 56
Brad William Henke, best known for playing corrections officer Desi Piscatella in Orange Is the New Black, has passed away. He was 56 years old. Henke reportedly died in his sleep on Monday, November 29, though a cause of death was not given. The Screen Actors Guild Award winner was also a former NFL player, having played for the Denver Broncos before injuries pushed him to retire in 1994.
Jennifer Coolidge Still Rules, But Tanya Is the Weak Link in The White Lotus Season 2
The second season of The White Lotus sees creator Mike White take the heightened comedy and social commentary of Season 1 to new and exciting places. The Sicilian location of the titular chain resort has provided the setting for a swath of new characters to engage in all manner of romantic and sexual entanglements, jealousies, and embitterments. In the midst of all of that is the season's only crossover character, Tanya McQuoid, who returns after breaking out in Season 1. As played to Emmy-winning perfection by Jennifer Coolidge, Tanya spent the first season mourning the death of her mother, tentatively branching out into romance, and cruelly (if only somewhat knowingly) stringing along Natasha Rothwell's Belinda with the offer of a business partnership.
Quentin Plair Gives the Chippendales Dancers Much-Needed Interiority in a Standout Episode
Spoilers ahead for the fourth episode of Welcome to Chippendales, “Just Business.”. With so much time and attention spent on the long-simmering feud between Chippendales founder Steve Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani) and choreographer Nick De Noia (Murray Bartlett), the dancers of Welcome to Chippendales have been relegated to the background, despite their bedazzled throngs and tearaway pants. That’s been the case throughout the first three episodes of Hulu’s limited series, but in Episode 4, “Just Business,” Quentin Plair’s Otis finally gets the showcase he, and the rest of the dancers, deserve, elevating the series from a Nanjiani-Bartlett two-hander into something much more expansive.
Betty Gilpin is a Nun on a Mission in the First Images from Mrs. Davis
Betty Gilpin is a nun who means business in the first images from Mrs. Davis. The Peacock series, helmed by Tara Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon) and Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, Lost, The Leftovers) sees determined nun Simone (Gilpin) go up "against an all-powerful Artificial Intelligence known as 'Mrs. Davis.'"
3 Burning Questions We Have After The White Lotus Season 2 Finale
So that’s who was floating in the sea. Despite a rocky penultimate episode, Season 2 of The White Lotus ended quite well: All the big mysteries were resolved, all the major themes resonated, and there was even a payoff with the porcelain heads. Even better, there was still some ambiguity. Every storyline left us with something to ponder, giving us room to interpret certain aspects of the show for ourselves. It’s a sophisticated trick, telling us enough to leave us satisfied while teasing us enough to keep us engaged.
HBO Max Debuts Trailer for Jason Momoa Rock Climbing Competition Series The Climb
HBO Max is taking the reality competition series to new heights. The streamer debuted the trailer for rock climbing competition show The Climb, created by Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and legendary rock climber Chris Sharma. Hosted by Sharma and world-renowned climber Megan Martin, each episode of the series "tasks the contestants with a new climbing discipline – from deep water soloing over the cliffs of Majorca, Spain, to traditional climbing on unsteady sandstone in Wadi Rum, Jordan."
Primetimer
Los Angeles, CA
37K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0