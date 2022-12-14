The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power concluded its record-breaking first season in October, expanding the world of J.R.R. Tolkien's beloved fantasy novels with a sprawling setting and impressive ensemble cast. The series has been confirmed to run for five seasons, and work on the next installment is well underway. "They knew from the beginning that was the size of the canvas," said co-showrunner J.D. Payne of the deal Amazon made with the Tolkien estate. "There are things in the first season that don’t pay off until Season Five. We even know what our final shot of the last episode is going to be."

9 DAYS AGO