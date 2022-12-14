ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

KCCI.com

Republican senator censured for her support of Respect for Marriage Act

DES MOINES, Iowa — A historic step in protecting same-sex and interracial marriages was made on Tuesday. With a stroke of a pen, President Joe Biden ensured federal recognition of marriage regardless of sex, race, ethnicity or national origin. Iowa legalized same-sex unions back in 2009. "Marriage is a...
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

Illinois named worst state for the middle class

(The Center Square) – A new report lists the Land of Lincoln as the least tax-friendly state in the nation for middle-class families. The report was done by Kiplinger and ranked the 10 worst states for middle-class families when looking at the state's overall tax burden. "Sorry, Illinois, but...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Central Illinois company's workers vote to oust union

(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union. Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois Farm Bureau urges bipartisanship on new farm bill

(The Center Square) – The farm bureau continues to ask for both sides of the political spectrum to work together for the sake of America’s agricultural livelihood. Agriculture has benefited from consistent support on both sides of the aisle, in Washington D.C. and at the Illinois statehouse. The Illinois Farm Bureau wants to keep it that way, Bureau President Richard Guebert Jr. told The Center Square.
ILLINOIS STATE
Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

