Illinois State Senator Scott Bennett, who was "instrumental" in the state's recent changes to their SAFE-T Act crime bill, has reportedly died unexpectedly, according to the Associated Press.
Republican Senator Bob Rankin of Carbondale has announced his resignation from the Colorado State Senate according to the Colorado Senate Republicans.
Kansas Senator Gene Suellentrop, (R-Wichita), has announced his intention to step down from his seat in January.
DES MOINES, Iowa — A historic step in protecting same-sex and interracial marriages was made on Tuesday. With a stroke of a pen, President Joe Biden ensured federal recognition of marriage regardless of sex, race, ethnicity or national origin. Iowa legalized same-sex unions back in 2009. "Marriage is a...
Joni Ernst of Iowa was among the 12 Republican senators who supported the Respect for Marriage Act, which was signed into law Tuesday.
(The Center Square) – A new report lists the Land of Lincoln as the least tax-friendly state in the nation for middle-class families. The report was done by Kiplinger and ranked the 10 worst states for middle-class families when looking at the state's overall tax burden. "Sorry, Illinois, but...
(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union. Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work...
(The Center Square) – The farm bureau continues to ask for both sides of the political spectrum to work together for the sake of America’s agricultural livelihood. Agriculture has benefited from consistent support on both sides of the aisle, in Washington D.C. and at the Illinois statehouse. The Illinois Farm Bureau wants to keep it that way, Bureau President Richard Guebert Jr. told The Center Square.
GALESBURG — Members and supporters of local chapters of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers union (SMART) gathered in the rain Tuesday afternoon for a rally in Galesburg’s central park. The group of about 30 people included rail workers who assembled to raise awareness and show support for...
