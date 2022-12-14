Kudos to Manteo High School center Kaleb Spencer, who according to coach Timmy Charity, became the first basketball player in school history to record a triple double in a game. The 6’6” junior scored 20 points, pulled down 13 rebounds and blocked an astonishing 11 shots as Manteo defeated Holmes in a Dec. 13 home game by a score of 59-47. “This kid impresses us more and more every game. He truly works hard on and off the court,” Charity said after the contest.

MANTEO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO