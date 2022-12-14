Read full article on original website
Shirley C. Sawyer of Elizabeth City, December 14
Shirley Cowell Sawyer, age 93, of Elizabeth City, NC, died on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield, NC. Born in Pasquotank County, NC, on May 28, 1929, to the late Edward and Pattie Cartwright Cowell, she was the widow of Linwood Sawyer. Miss Shirley was a faithful member of Ramoth Gilead Baptist Church. She was well known for her chocolate layer cakes and Sunday family lunches.
Martha Jean Allen of Point Harbor, December 12
Martha Jean Allen of Point Harbor, died at Spring Arbor Assisted Living in Kill Devil Hills, NC December 12, 2022 at the age of 86. “Jean” as she was best known was born August 14, 1936 in Webster County, Mississippi. Jean was a serious scholar and a stand-out...
Kids, candy and Santa at Manteo Airport Sunday; but illness cancels the C-54’s appearance
Children who show up at the Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo on Sunday, Dec. 18 will get their Christmas-season candy drop treats – cupcakes, candy attached to parachutes and soft-drinks — as well as a visit with Santa. What they won’t get, unfortunately, is the iconic C-54 cargo plane flying in the skies above the airport dropping those parachutes with candy.
Manteo boys and girls teams defeat First Flight, remain unbeaten on the season
The Manteo High School boys and girls basketball teams both extended their perfect 2022-2023 season records with home court wins over archrival First Flight on Dec. 15. The first meeting of the season between the Manteo and First Flight boys basketball teams did not disappoint. The Dec. 15 contest held at Manteo, was a great game, especially in a back-and-forth fourth quarter.
Dare County Land Transfers
Page Arthur W from Sitz Brenda B/013843001—Lot 215 Sec 4 Hatt Colony/$170,000/Vacant Residential. Sunda Christopher L from Barto Richard/014822265—Bld Site 37 Kinnakeet Shrs Ph 22/$75,000/Vacant Residential. Colington. Carr Clifton M Jr from Second Wind Builders/019023000—Lot 102 Sec B Col Harbour/$369,900/Improved Residential. Tomlinson Jonathan W from Colington Pointe...
Duck Coastal Resiliency Project delayed for a year
The Town of Duck announced on Dec. 16 that its $2.8 million Coastal Resiliency Project, initially scheduled for late fall and winter of 2022-2023, has been moved back a year, until 2023-2024. The project, along the stretch of Duck Rd. (NC 12) and the Currituck Sound, is intended to improve...
Spencer makes Manteo history with triple double
Kudos to Manteo High School center Kaleb Spencer, who according to coach Timmy Charity, became the first basketball player in school history to record a triple double in a game. The 6’6” junior scored 20 points, pulled down 13 rebounds and blocked an astonishing 11 shots as Manteo defeated Holmes in a Dec. 13 home game by a score of 59-47. “This kid impresses us more and more every game. He truly works hard on and off the court,” Charity said after the contest.
