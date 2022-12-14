Read full article on original website
KLFY.com
90 plus: The Simmons celebrate nearly 70 years of marriage
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – In Opelousas, Eddie Simmons and his wife Gertrude have been married for 69 years. Eddie is 90 years old and his wife is 88. “You were almost 21. I married four days before I made 19,” Gertrude said. The Simmons told News 10 that...
Eunice News
Fontenot earns district honor
Mitch Fontenot, principal at Eunice High School, is named the 2022-2023 District High School Principal of the Year. Fontenot, no stranger to receiving recognition, was named a state semi-finalist for Louisiana Principal of the Year in 2021. He has also won parish titles multiple times in the past years. Fontenot has 33 years experience in education. He is on his 14th year as principal at Eunice…
kalb.com
Alexandria man struck, killed by firetruck
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Police Department (APD), Alexandria Police Traffic Reconstruction Officers are currently investigating a traffic-related death that happened near the intersection of Lee Street and Masonic Drive. On Friday night, around 11:32 p.m., APD responded to the 2500 block of Lee Street in reference...
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for November 28 – December 16
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for November 28 – December 16. Sulphur, Louisiana – On December 16, 2022, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the...
Eunice News
4 condemnations approved
Four condemnations were approved by the Eunice Board of Aldermen at their Tuesday meeting. Three other properties are on their way for Show Cause hearings next month. The Show Cause is to decide on condemnation. Approved for condemnation were: — 241 E. Oak Ave. owned by Lawrence Vallery; — 410 Pierrotti St., owned by Ebony Willis; — 720 Carron St., owned by Mack Frank; and — 731 Carron St., owned…
KPLC TV
City of Lake Charles holiday trash schedule
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles City Hall and all other services of the Department of Public Works will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas Holiday and will resume regular working hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Offices will also be closed on Monday, Jan....
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 15, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec 15, 2022. Hayes Andrew Trout Jr., 41, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug. Cheryl Denise Brinkman, 38, Shepherd, TX: Stalking, terrorizing. Kendall Leo Grison, 22, Lake Charles: Contempt...
Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler on LA 12 After Being Struck by Utility Pole
Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler on LA 12 After Being Struck by Utility Pole. Allen Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana Driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Allen Parish, Louisiana, on December 16, 2022, after a 1991 Peterbilt truck failed to stop in time and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe that had stopped to make a left turn. Powell was properly secured in the vehicle, but was fatally injured in the crash and declared deceased at the scene.
Louisiana State Police investigate two separate fatal crashes 45 minutes apart
The Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop D is investigating two fatal accidents in Allen Parish that happened 45 minutes apart on Dec. 16.
Eunice News
Bobcats stun Gators in parish opener
By Tom Dodge Sports Editor OPELOUSAS – Eunice was trailing by two points in the final minute before Tyshun Joseph nailed a three pointer and later added a free throw to help lift the No. 6 Bobcats to 59-57 upset win over No. 3 Beau Chene in the opening game of the St. Landry Parish basketball tournament. It was a battle from the opening tip as buckets by Joseph and Tylon Cooper helped the Bobcats…
KPLC TV
2023 Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Events
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras Day in Louisiana is February 21st, but the events begin more than a month before! We’ll keep updating this list with events as they come in. If you have an event you’d like added to the calendar, email us at news@kplctv.com. Happy Mardi Gras!
Eunice News
St. Landry Parish Sheriff's arrests
The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. December 16 Denton Robert Bourque, 39, 400 block of Bo Grand Road, Port Barre. Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Eugene Barnaba, 19, 900 North Market Street, Opelousas. Simple burglary, resisting an officer. Arrested by Opelousas Police. Michael John Trahan, 52, 1640 block of Frilot Street,…
Louisiana restaurant destroyed by hurricane reopens and inspires community
Reta Durgan’s restaurant in Lake Charles, Louisiana, was destroyed by a Category 4 Hurricane in 2020 but she decided to open a new drive-thru in her childhood home earlier this year. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson visited Mama Reta and shares her story of resilience.Dec. 16, 2022.
KPLC TV
CHRISTUS Health physicians honored for commitment to care and service
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -– Two Southwest Louisiana CHRISTUS Health physicians were honored for leadership and outstanding service in the Lake Charles community. CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital named Tyson E. Green, DPM, the 2022 Dr. John Greene Martin Compassionate Care Award recipient. Green is a foot and ankle specialist at the Center for Orthopaedics.
Eunice News
Eunice Police radio dispatch logs
The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. December 15 00:32 Suspicious person in a yard in the 800 block of LSUE Drive. 07:06 Stolen phone and clothes in the 400 block of Acadia. 07:32 Stolen vehicle in the 800 block of South Beulah. 08:29 Down at City Lake where subject is fishing. Lake is closed. 09:24 Stand by with John R. Young in the 300 block of…
Eunice News
Eunice Police arrests
The following are arrests by Eunice Police. December 15 Mia Chantel Roy, 37, 600 block of 2nd Street, Eunice. Courtesy booking for Acadia Parish. Joseph Bertrand, 63, 1500 block of Jacob Road, Eunice. Contempt of court. Bryson Bertrand, 31, 200 block of Eula Street, Eunice. Probation warrant. Logan Bertrand, 25, 100 block of Rodney Street Eunice. Domestic abuse battery.
WFAA
Aledo grabs Texas state record 11th championship with win over College Station
ARLINGTON, Texas — Aledo is one of Texas' powerhouse programs, and they've just added another state title to their crowded trophy case. The Bearcats won their 11th UIL State Championship, the most in Texas high school football history, after beating the College Station Cougars in the 2022 5A-D1 title game, 52-14.
KPLC TV
‘We will protect Christmas at all costs’: DeRidder police catch the Grinch green-handed
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - Oh, the Who-manity! If there’s anything we hate, hate, hate, double hate, loathe entirely, it’s someone trying to steal Christmas cheer. The DeRidder Police Department stopped such a suspect Friday morning. The make-believe drama started when the Grinch was allegedly seen terrorizing children and...
Eunice News
Festivals Acadiens et Créoles Legacy Series features D.L. Menard
Festivals Acadiens et Créoles will hold its monthly Legacy Series featuring The Legacy of Doris Leon (D.L.) Menard, one of the most influential musicians in contemporary Cajun music. Guest artists joining this month’s event include Reggie Matte, Terry Huval and Luke Huval. The free monthly series celebrates local legends who have made, and continue to make, an impact on our cultural community…
KPLC TV
BPSO searching for 2 suspects in forced entry burglaries
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects accused of committing two forced entry residential burglaries. Both incidents occurred in the Magnolia Church Road area in the afternoon hours of December 16, BPSO said. The suspects are described as two black males,...
