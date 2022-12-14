By Tom Dodge Sports Editor OPELOUSAS – Eunice was trailing by two points in the final minute before Tyshun Joseph nailed a three pointer and later added a free throw to help lift the No. 6 Bobcats to 59-57 upset win over No. 3 Beau Chene in the opening game of the St. Landry Parish basketball tournament. It was a battle from the opening tip as buckets by Joseph and Tylon Cooper helped the Bobcats…

EUNICE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO