Elon Musk sold another $3.58 billion worth of Tesla Inc. shares, bringing the total amount he's offloaded since late last year to almost $40 billion. The latest disposal of about 22 million shares this week coincided with Musk falling from the top spot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a position he'd occupied since September of last year. Tesla's market value also slumped below the half-trillion-dollar mark for the first time since November 2020.

2 DAYS AGO