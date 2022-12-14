Read full article on original website
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
EIA: E&P finances surpass pre-pandemic levels
US oil and gas explorers and producers have not only recovered financially from the pandemic-related downturn, but their financial standing has surpassed pre-COVID levels. The Energy Information Administration reported that third-quarter results for 50 E&P companies showed they used improved cash flow from operations to increase capital expenditures and grow shareholder returns. The report suggests capital expenditures could increase 35% compared to 2021 due to more drilling and increased drilling costs related to supply chain restraints.
Ford, China's CATL mull workaround for new U.S. battery plant with U.S.-Chinese tensions high
Ford and China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. are considering building a battery manufacturing plant in Michigan in a complex arrangement designed to reap new tax benefits without running afoul of U.S.-China political sensitivities. The state has emerged along with Virginia as a potential home of the multibillion-dollar facility, according...
Efforts to restructure Puerto Rico power company debt wobble
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s power company appears destined for an even longer bankruptcy than expected after several creditors rejected a new debt restructuring plan filed late Friday following years of failed negotiations. A federal control board that oversees the island’s finances filed a plan...
U.S. retail sales drop most in 11 months, missing estimates
U.S. retail sales fell in November by the most in nearly a year, reflecting softness in a range of categories that suggest some easing in Americans' demand for merchandise. The value of overall retail purchases dropped 0.6% last month after rising 1.3% in October, Commerce Department data showed Thursday. Excluding gasoline and autos, retail sales were down 0.2%. The figures aren't adjusted for inflation.
Stubbornly High Prices, a Way to Boost Savings and ‘Ticketmaybe’
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Wall Street traders and economic analysts cheered a fractional slowing in the increase of consumer prices this week. Read that again: a slowing in the increase. Fractional. So prices are rising, just not as fast. Barely. Once again, the Federal Reserve kicked interest...
Boeing closes in on big 737 max order from Tata's Air India
Boeing is closing in on an order for as many as 200 of its 737 Max jets from Air India Ltd.'s new owner Tata Group as the two sides race to wrap up talks before the year-end holidays, according to people familiar with the matter. The final deal is expected...
Carbon-removal startups win early backing from Stripe and Shopify
A new group of early-stage carbon-removal startups received pledges of $11.5 million from Stripe and Shopify as the Silicon Valley companies continue their effort to create a robust market for technologies that remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. This is the second batch of startups working on ways to sequester...
Elon Musk's Tesla share sales approach the $40 billion mark
Elon Musk sold another $3.58 billion worth of Tesla Inc. shares, bringing the total amount he's offloaded since late last year to almost $40 billion. The latest disposal of about 22 million shares this week coincided with Musk falling from the top spot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a position he'd occupied since September of last year. Tesla's market value also slumped below the half-trillion-dollar mark for the first time since November 2020.
