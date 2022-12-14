Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
13 Deals at All-Time Low Prices That Make Great Gifts (and Arrive Before Christmas)
If you've still got a few folks to check off your holiday gift list after the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, you can nab some of the year's best prices if you know where to look. Sales are continuing on a bunch of popular products and, in some cases, you can pick items up at their best prices ever even if you missed out late last month.
Men's Health
Amazon Coupons Sale 2022: How to Save Even More on (Almost) Everything
LIKE EVERYONE these days, we’re a little Amazon obsessed. Not only do they make it easy to shop for almost everything, but they typically offer some of the best prices around too. So, we were pretty stoked to learn recently that there’s a way to score even better prices on almost everything the mega-etailer has to offer. Interested? Here’s how.
CNET
This Magnetic Apple Keyboard Case for iPad Is Worth Every Penny
This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone. I wrestled with the idea of buying an iPad, but once I did, I never looked back. A big chunk of that credit goes to the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio case I got alongside my iPad 11. Sure, the list price of the case is $179, but for me, it's been worth every cent.
Digital Trends
You won’t believe how cheap this 65-inch QLED 4K TV is today
If you’re looking to upgrade your home theater setup, there are few things better than a big 65-inch TV to bring the proverbial big screen to your home. While they do tend to cost quite a bit, there are some great 65-inch TV deals going around, like this one from Walmart on the onn. TV. You can grab it for just $398 rather than the $568 it usually goes for, which is a nice $170 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a 65-inch TV.
Phone Arena
The mighty fast M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro is up to a jaw-dropping $500 off
Apple changed the tablet game with the introduction of the M1 iPad Pro but it was too pricey for most people. Fret not because Woot has got your back and is selling the bigger model for nearly $500 off in refurbished state. If you'd rather buy a brand new model, Amazon has marked down the 12.9-inch 256GB model by $283.
New Echo Dot Doubles as a Wi-Fi Extender and Is 44% Off
Yes, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report unveiled the fifth-generation Echo Dot in Sept. 2022 and it saw a sharp discount for Black Friday. But now in December and ahead of the holidays, it's once again over 40% off. The standard Dot in Deep Sea Blue, Glacier White, or Charcoal...
Walmart is practically giving away Magic Bullet blenders for $20 at its holiday sale today
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Personal blenders make great holiday gifts. Or you can treat yourself to this Magic Bullet personal blender to get a...
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra suddenly looks like a rapid Android phone upgrade
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra processor, display, storage and more have all been confirmed
CNET
How CNET Tests Phones
Phones are much more than communication devices; they're our gateway to the internet. They've become the center of our daily lives, housing our personal information, work essentials, personal memories and enabling us to reflect our personalities online. That's why CNET conducts rigorous tests to help you find the right phone for your budget and needs.
CNET
SpaceX Shares Eye-Popping, Top-Down View of Fiery Starship Engine Test
I don't startle easily, but I felt my eyes widen when I clicked play on a short video shared by SpaceX on Twitter on Thursday showing its Starship spacecraft getting peppy. I've seen blazing static-fire engine tests before, but I hadn't seen one from this perspective, looking straight down from above.
Apple Christmas sale: The best holiday deals on iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch and more
Finding great deals in the Apple Christmas sale is a brilliant way to save money on gifts for loved ones (or yourself) this holiday season. With just 11 days to go until the big day, time is running out to get that perfect present. But the good news is there's some amazing offers to be had, all of which can still be delivered in time for Christmas.
insideevs.com
Tesla Model Y Finally Gets Track Mode Via Latest Holiday Update
The Tesla Model Y in Performance guise is getting the much-awaited Track Mode, two years after its introduction, and many promises later. The track-focused mode is available now via Tesla’s latest over-the-air holiday software update, which also includes other feature improvements and changes, such as Apple Music integration, Steam integration on Model S&X vehicles, and new, longer custom light shows that can be scheduled up to ten minutes in advance.
Digital Trends
Save $200 on this 85-inch Samsung TV (other sizes and financing available)
Imagine watching Christmas rom-coms and festive favorites on a brand-new 4K smart TV this holiday season. That dream can become a reality as we’ve found one of the best TV deals around, with up to $200 off a Samsung TU7000 4K Smart TV right now. The 85-inch TU7000 4K TV is just $1,300, down from $1,500, saving a massive $200. There are others sizes available, too, so whatever screen size you’re after, you’ll enjoy great savings.
Running behind on holiday shopping? Snag one of these last-minute tech gifts under $50
If you're still on the hunt for great gadget gifts, take comfort in knowing there's still some cool tech that won't break the bank.
CNET
Dell G15 and Dell G16 Review: Two Budget Gaming Laptops, Just an Inch Apart
For the past few years, the 15-inch Dell G15 has been one of my go-to recommendations for a budget gaming laptop. Not as fancy as an Alienware, not as grimly utilitarian as an Inspiron. And especially for parents of tweens/teens who want a first gaming laptop, my G15 recommendations have been well-received.
Digital Trends
You’ll be surprised how affordable this 75-inch QLED TV is
Want to view festive movies and play the latest games on a big screen this holiday season? Check out one of the best TV deals around, right here. You can get this 75-inch Vizio M7 Series 4K QLED TV for $698 right now. You’re saving a whopping $300 off the usual $998 price, which is impressive indeed. We have no doubt this deal’s going to fly off the shelves, so you’ll need to move fast if you want to grab it!
CNET
Wi-Fi Suddenly Slowing Down? This May Be the Problem
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Is your internet suddenly moving slowly? It could be due to an outdated router or a less-than-ideal router location. Your connection issues may need only an easy fix, like upgrading to a mesh network (which also has to be set up in the right spot) or simply restarting your modem and router. But if you've already attempted many of the tried-and-true methods and your internet speeds are still subpar, the issue might be something your internet service provider is intentionally doing: bandwidth throttling.
The Apple TV 4K Just Got Even Smarter
Make no mistake about it, the latest Apple TV 4K is one of our favorite streamers on the market. It’s best for folks within the Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report ecosystem, but boasts plenty of power and provides access to all the major streaming services. Making it even sweeter is that the entry-level model is $123.51 from $129.99 on Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report.
Phone Arena
Here's a limited-time chance to score a decent discount on Apple Watch Ultra
This year's Apple Watch Ultra - a spruced-up version of sorts of the Watch Series 8 with a special emphasis on outdoorsy features - is on sale for a limited time. Geared at serious adventurers and sports enthusiasts but equally appealing to regular folk because of LTE connectivity, attractive selection of apps, and support for mobile payment, the Apple Watch Ultra has capabilities you'd be hard-pressed to find in other mainstream-looking watches.
Grab the first of 15 free games for Christmas right now
On the first day of Christmas Epic Games gave to me, Bloons TD 6 free on PC. Look, it beats a partridge in a pear tree. It’s almost Christmas, and as expected, the Epic Games Store is once again being very generous by giving away 15 free PC games (one per day) until the end of the month. The promotion kicked off yesterday with Bloons TD 6, which is free to download and keep right now.
Comments / 0