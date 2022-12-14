ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

KCCI.com

Police: Second vehicle in deadly Fleur Drive crash identified

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the second vehicle reported to be involved in a street race prior to adeadly crash on Fleur Drive. Police are asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle. Investigators are attempting to locate a 2021 BMW X7, Illinois license...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police make arrest in deadly Fleur Drive crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have made an arrest in connection with adeadly crash on Fleur Drive on Tuesday. Thirty-five-year-old Robert Miller III has been arrested on multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, drag racing and excessive speed. In a release, Police say that a...
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

1 dead after Altoona collision Monday, police say

ALTOONA, Iowa — One driver is dead after a sedan and truck collided at the intersection of 8th Street SW and Prairie Meadows Drive SW Monday night. A truck traveling eastbound on 8th Street SW and a westbound sedan collided as the truck driver attempted to complete a left turn onto Prairie Meadows Drive SW around 8:48 p.m., police claim.
ALTOONA, IA
KCCI.com

Central Iowan dies in head-on collision

ALTOONA, Iowa — A Prairie City man died after a head-on crash Monday, according to Altoona police. The crash was reported at 8:48 p.m. near the intersection of Eighth Street Southwest and Prairie Meadows Drive Southwest. According to police, the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on...
ALTOONA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston woman injured in a two-vehicle accident

(Creston) A Creston woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident this (Thursday) morning. The Creston Police Department says a 15-year-old male from Creston was driving a 2001 Ford Escort north on Cottonwood, approaching a stop sign at the intersection with Townline. The teen stated he tried to stop but started sliding due to the snow-covered road. The Ford Escort slid into a westbound 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 51-year-old Jodi Johnson of Creston.
CRESTON, IA
KCCI.com

Missing Montezuma man found

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Poweshiek County Sheriff's deputies say Charlie Shores has now been found safe. Shores was missing from Montezuma and was last seen on Friday when he left to take his dog on a walk at Diamond Lake.
MONTEZUMA, IA
WHO 13

Johnston daycare provider headed to prison in 2019 case

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A Johnston daycare provider originally charged with child endangerment in the 2019 death of a toddler in her care has been sentenced to prison. Trina Mazza appeared in a Polk County courtroom Wednesday morning to face sentencing after pleading guilty to a lesser charge in the case in October. Judge Scott […]
JOHNSTON, IA
KCCI.com

Day care provider charged in child's death sentenced

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Trina Mazza, the day care provider charged in achild's 2019 death, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday. Mazza, 51, pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent person in October. Her defense wanted a deferred judgment. According to court documents, Mazza admitted to leaving...
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Accomplice in Iowa man's murder released from prison

GRINNELL, Iowa — An accomplice connected to the gruesome murder of a Grinnell man has been released from prison on parole. Cody Johnson was only about four months into his two-year sentence for his role in the killing of Michael Williams. It happened back in 2020. Steven Vogel is...
GRINNELL, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

‘I am giving you one hour’: Urbandale dentist fined for ‘threatening’ voicemail

A central Iowa dentist with a history of sanctions has been fined $5,000 for threatening a patient with court action over an unfavorable online review of his practice. The Iowa Dental Board alleges that at some unspecified time in the past, someone using the screen name of Jolly Swim published an online review of the […] The post ‘I am giving you one hour’: Urbandale dentist fined for ‘threatening’ voicemail appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
URBANDALE, IA
WHO 13

What to expect from phase one of East Mixmaster reconstruction

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Crews are working on phase one of the East Mixmaster reconstruction. They’re redoing ramps connecting I-80, I-35, and I-235 in Polk County between Des Moines and Ankeny. In this phase, the ramps connecting I-80/35 with I-235 north and I-80 west with I-235 north are being redone. Construction on phase one is […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

Adair police chief faces charges in plan to buy machine guns

A federal grand jury is making multiple charges against the Adair police chief in a scheme with a friend to illegally purchase machine guns. Court documents say 46-year-old Bradley Wendt exploited his position to acquire 13 machine guns for his Denison-based gun store BW Outfitters using false statements to the ATF that the machine guns were being demonstrated for future potential purchase by the Adair Police Department.
ADAIR, IA
KCCI.com

UnityPoint brings back mandatory masks for most staff

DES MOINES, Iowa — The fast-growing number of sick people in the metro is forcing UnityPoint Health to bring back mandatory masking for most employees. That includes the Iowa Methodist Medical Centers — and all UnityPoint clinics. “It’s disappointing but not surprising at all,” said Nancy Wilde, UnityPoint...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Boone County 911 administrator placed on leave

BOONE, Iowa — The Boone County 911 administrator is on administrative leave. Steven Ray was just hired this year. The sheriff's office won't say why he's on leave, but did confirm that he has been on leave since Dec. 9. Ray is also a city council member and Boone's...
BOONE COUNTY, IA

