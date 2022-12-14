Read full article on original website
Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low “Iced Lilac” Unveiled
The Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low continues to get some interesting new offerings. One of the best new silhouettes from the past year has been the Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low. This takes an iconic silhouette and transforms it into a platform sneaker that is absolutely going to turn heads. Overall, it has enough flair to get people intrigued, and Jumpman has taken notice.
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Atlanta” Revealed: Photos
This Nike Air Force 1 Low pays homage to Atlanta. Every single sneakerhead understands just how important the Nike Air Force 1 Low is. This is a shoe that first made its mark on culture back in 1982. Forty years later, the Air Force 1 continues to be a fan-favorite that will simply never be toppled.
Air Jordan 37 “Year Of The Rabbit” Revealed
Another “Year of the Rabbit” sneaker is on the way. Jumpman’s latest Michael Jordan signature shoe is the Air Jordan 37. This is a model that is crafted after the Air Jordan 7, which celebrated its 30th anniversary this year. Consequently, we have gotten a whole host of amazing colorways. It’s a dope basketball shoe that has a lot left to give.
Nike LeBron 7 “Florida A&M” Coming Soon: First Look
The Rattlers will be represented on this new Nike LeBron 7. LeBron James has some amazing shoes, and the Nike LeBron 7 is certainly included in that. This is a shoe that LeBron wore during his first bit with the Miami Heat, and to this day, fans continue to talk about this silhouette. Overall, it is just a dope offering that fans cannot get enough of.
Air Jordan 5 “Craft” Coming Soon: Best Look Yet
This Air Jordan 5 features a familiar aesthetic. Fans of the Air Jordan 5 have effectively been spoiled over the last few years. Back in 2020, this shoe ended up celebrating its 30th anniversary. Consequently, this led to all sorts of retros and new offerings. Overall, fans were happy to have the shoe experiencing such a high level of success.
Nike Dunk Mid “Panda” Revealed: Photos
The Nike Dunk Mid will get the iconic look as well. One of the more overlooked Dunk models is the Nike Dunk Mid. The Nike Dunk Low and High are easily the more popular models. However, that doesn’t mean the Dunk Mid doesn’t have its merits. It is a cool silhouette that certainly deserves some new and unique colorways.
Kyrie Irving Gaining Interest From These Sneaker Companies
Kyrie Irving is in search of a new sneaker deal. Kyrie Irving has been dealing with quite a bit as of late. Of course, he lost his deal with Nike following his unfortunate post on social media. Although Kyrie has apologized for his actions, Nike has decided to drop him from the brand. Now, Kyrie will have to look elsewhere for a sneaker deal.
Smoke DZA & Curren$y Deliver “Park Bench Blues”
Despite releasing a solid 8-track project back in October titled 10,000 HRS, this New York rapper had plenty more hours to put in this year. Smoke DZA has returned with a new single “Park Bench Blues” featuring New Orleans’ Curren$y. The two are frequent collaborators; the last track they gave us was “Wish Upon A Star” off of 10,000 HRS. On this new song, both rappers ride over an aloof flute sample topped with hard drums to match.
Air Jordan 1 Low “Concord” Delivers Stunning Jordan 11 Tribute
The Air Jordan 1 Low is getting the “Concord” treatment. With the Air Jordan 1 Low garnering so much attention, Jumpman is looking to drop a whole plethora of new colorways. Almost every day, we are reporting on a new Jordan 1 Low. Overall, this is not a bad thing, as it means that sneakerheads will have tons of choices on the market.
Kyrie Irving Delivers Huge Donation To Howard University Student
Kyrie came through for a university student in need. Kyrie Irving has not been having a great couple of months. Back in November, the Brooklyn Nets star shared a documentary on Twitter. This documentary was available for purchase on Amazon, and it contained some Anti-Semitic tropes. Subsequently, Kyrie was suspended from the Nets for a couple of weeks.
