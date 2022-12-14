ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Woman, 80, carjacked near park in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 80-year-old woman was carjacked near a park in North City early Friday morning. The carjacking happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of Clemens near Ivory Perry Park (Visitation Park). The victim had just parked her 2009 Chevy Spark when she was approached by two men, ages 19 and 20. They each pulled out a gun and demanded her car. They then got in a drove off.
NORTH CITY, IL
Police: No known connection between slain North County pizza delivery driver and accused killer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A North County pizza delivery driver was shot and killed Tuesday night while out on a delivery. Hershell Perkins, 60, was killed while delivering a pizza to an apartment complex on Whisper Lake Drive in Black Jack around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. On Thursday, police arrested Wayea Hallowanger, 20, charging him with first degree murder and armed criminal action.
BLACK JACK, MO
New North County embroidery store opens Saturday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new embroidery store opened in North St. Louis County Saturday. No Cap Embroidery held its grand opening at the New Halls Ferry Plaza in Florissant. The owners used to run a clothing store there, but decided to shut down and then come back with a new shop.
FLORISSANT, MO
St. Louis County celebrates women officers

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – A milestone in women’s history was celebrated in St. Louis County. On Nov. 15, the county held a ceremony to honor the service of female police officers then and now. The St. Louis County Police Department was the first in the nation to have women patrolling starting in 1972.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Crash snarls traffic on I-70 before I-270

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Drivers should expect delays as crews work a crash scene on Interstate 70 in west St. Louis County Thursday afternoon. The Missouri Department of Transportation said the crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-70 just before Interstate 270 around 4 p.m. Crews closed the westbound lanes to clear the scene. One lane reopened to traffic before 5 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
‘Santa Paws’ spreading cheer in St. Charles

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Santa Claus was spreading a little holiday cheer at the St. Charles Pet Adoption Center. The center hosted its “Santa Paws” event on Saturday. Visitors could get their pets’ pictures taken with Santa. They could also learn about the animals available for...
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
Missouri brothers catch largest raccoon in state history

WORTH COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two Missouri brothers recorded a record raccoon catch in Worth County. Couper Simmons and his brother Hunter Simmons harvested a 35-pound raccoon while hunting in Worth County. After contacting conservation agent Brandon Lyddon, who weighed the raccoon at a certified scale, it was determined that their catch was and MDC state record.
WORTH COUNTY, MO
Circle K giving motorists gas discount Friday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Circle K had a great deal for motorists Friday. As part of Circle K Fuel Day, the company gave motorists 40 cents off per gallon of gas. The deal was good at Circle K locations in Illinois, Iowa and Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris was...
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO

