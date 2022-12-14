ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Travis County officials confirm local case of West Nile virus

By Nicole Villalpando, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PiJod_0jiGAVZn00

Austin Public Health officials have confirmed the first case of West Nile virus in a human in Travis County this year.

West Nile is spread to humans through mosquitos. The public health department's disease surveillance unit has found six mosquito pools with West Nile since July. The pools were found in ZIP codes 78759, 78754, 78723, 78721, 78704 and 78744.

West Nile virus is often thought of as a summer disease, but mosquitoes are present throughout the year, though they are most active in May through November.

“Warm, wet weather is prolonging the mosquito season, and we should take steps to prevent getting mosquito bites when around standing water,” said Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes.

Williamson County has detected four mosquito pools with West Nile this year. It has had no human cases. The other surrounding counties have not reported any West Nile cases.

This year has not been as bad as last year. In 2021, the Austin Public Health unit found eight mosquito pools in Travis County that tested positive for the virus, and there were three cases in humans in Travis County.

Learn more: Austin Public Health finds West Nile virus in Travis County mosquitoes

How is West Nile virus spread?

Unlike monkeypox, which is spread by close contact, and COVID-19, which is spread by respiratory droplets, West Nile virus is spread by an infected mosquito delivering it to a human through a bite. There are rare cases of it being spread through a blood transfusion or organ transplant, or in a laboratory setting, or to a fetus or baby from the mother during a pregnancy or by breastfeeding.

It is not spread by human-to-human contact or by touching live or dead animals. Generally, an infected mosquito must bite you to cause a case of West Nile virus.

Safety: How to avoid mosquito, ant bites, bee stings and how to treat them when they happen

How can you prevent West Nile?

Take mosquito precautions. The mosquito that spreads West Nile is most active between dusk and dawn. During that time, make sure any open windows have screens on them if you are inside. If you do go outside, wear light-colored, loose-fitting pants and long sleeves that cover the body. There is mosquito-resistant clothing available.

Use insect repellent containing DEET. Spray both your exposed skin and your clothing.

Mosquitoes like to breed in water. Get rid of any standing water around your house. That includes in flower pots, clogged gutters, birdbaths, old tires, etc. Improve the soil drainage around your home if you have areas of your yard that collect water.

Prevention: Feeling itchy? Five things to do to make things better during mosquito season

What are the symptoms of West Nile virus?

About 80% of people who contract West Nile virus have no symptoms. Their cases typically aren't recorded because they don't know they have it.

Most people who do develop symptoms have fever, headache, joint pain, body aches, swollen lymph glands, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. A blood test or a spinal fluid sample can confirm the cause.

About 1 in 150 people with West Nile virus get a severe illness, which affects their central nervous system and could develop inflammation of the brain or membranes surrounding the brain or spinal cord. Those people have symptoms such as a severe headache, stiff neck, tremors, convulsions, coma, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness or paralysis.

People who are 60 or older at most risk for severe illness as well as people who have underlying medical conditions such as cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease or have had an organ transplant.

People with a severe case of the illness can take weeks or months to recover, and there can be permanent damage to the central nervous system.

About 10% of the people who have West Nile virus that affects the central nervous system die.

How is it treated?

There is no vaccine for West Nile virus. Most people can use over-the-counter medications. In severe cases, hospitalization to help with fluids and managing pain is needed.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Travis County officials confirm local case of West Nile virus

Comments / 1

Related
fox7austin.com

Audit shows city of Austin's weather plans not meeting residents' needs

AUSTIN, Texas - An audit of the City of Austin's cold weather and heat management plans shows the city is not meeting residents' needs. The audit found the city has previously failed to open cold weather shelters when it should have. Specifically, the city didn't open warming shelters on four...
AUSTIN, TX
texasstandard.org

How one Texas school district is responding to a string of student fentanyl deaths

For many Texas parents, the warnings about the synthetic opioid fentanyl have been terrifying. But for parents in Central Texas’ Hays CISD, the risks feel especially real. Four students in the district died of fentanyl poisoning over the summer and in the first week of school. And just in the past few weeks, a middle school student had to be treated on campus to prevent another death.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Two people injured in crash on South Congress Saturday morning

AUSTIN, Texas — First responders rescued two people out of a car on East Ben White Boulevard and South Congress around 1 a.m. Saturday. Both adults were taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center – one with critical, life-threatening injuries, and the other with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Hard freeze in the forecast for Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Phew, if you think it is chilly today, wait until next week!. Temperatures this morning are right around 40. The sunshine returns, and we warm up to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. With clear skies overnight, we will wake up to near-freezing temperatures in Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

November Housing Report Shows Major Cooldown for Central Texas

For the first time since February 2019, median home prices in the Austin-Round Rock MSA experienced a 0% year over year increase, according to the Austin Board of Realtors November 2022 Central Texas Housing Market Report. As housing inventory and days on the market continue to steadily increase across the MSA, the report indicates normal market activity could be here to stay, as Austin’s housing market maintains its trajectory toward balance and sustainability. For the first time since the spring of 2020, there were no records broken for home sales or median price in either the MSA or City of Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Fentanyl ODs Spur Health Crisis

Earlier in the year, the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office reported that fentanyl-related overdoses had increased by 237% since 2020, making overdose the leading cause of accidental death in the county. In May, the Texas Harm Reduction Alliance organized a rousing town hall that brought first responders, drug users, homeless outreach organizations, and public officials together and highlighted the urgency of expanding the city's and county's response to the opioid crisis. The declaration of a public health emergency unlocked $350,000 in new funding and staffing for local harm reduction organizations and the county, and a plan to increase availability of methadone treatment for opioid addiction through Integral Care.
CBS Austin

Fatal crash on Highway 29 and Wood Ranch Road causes traffic

GEORGETOWN, Texas — First responders are working on a fatal crash on Highway 29, west of Wood Ranch road and west of Wolf Ranch. This crash is causing traffic delays, as Highway 29 is completely shut down. Drivers will not be able to travel in both directions, due to the crash. Officials are requesting for everyone to avoid the area.
GEORGETOWN, TX
CBS Austin

Woman dead after being hit by a car in SE Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A driver hit and killed a pedestrian in southeast Austin and then fled the scene early Friday morning. The Austin Police Department said the call came in at 2:39 a.m. Officers found a woman in her 40s who had been hit along Montopolis Drive between Old Bastrop Highway and Del Monte Road.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

APD: Pedestrian dies after being hit by multiple cars on I-35

AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by multiple cars on I-35 in Austin Saturday afternoon. According to the Austin Police Department, the auto-pedestrian crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. on I-35 southbound near 51st Street. Police said the pedestrian was hit by several cars although...
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Task Force Nabs Man Wanted in South Austin Murder

An arrest has been made in connection to a murder in far South Austin early last week. The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Peter Lucio on December 14, 2022. He is charged with the murder of Michael Seibert. According to the Austin Police Department, Siebert was found shot in...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Montopolis Drive

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near the airport. APD said that, around 2:30 a.m. Friday, an unknown car hit and killed a woman who was walking on Montopolis Drive. The crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
907K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy