Read full article on original website
Related
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
New York Mets Aggressively Trying To Trade Former All-Star
The New York Mets have been big spenders ever since billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen took over as the owner of the team, but it seems as though they are currently trying to trade away one contract.
Yardbarker
Yankees being hampered by two bloated contracts
The New York Yankees have seen their payroll grow this offseason thanks to the contracts given to Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. The Yankees could have done even more damage, but they are being hampered by two contracts. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported in an article posted on...
Mets’ Billy Eppler continues spending spree, signs former All-Star and ex-Yankees infielder
Billy Eppler strikes again. The New York Mets general manager signed another former All-Star on Thursday as he continues to spend owner Steve Cohen’s money. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and STUBHUB. MLB.com reports the Mets signed catcher Omar Narváez to a one-year, $8 million contract with...
Mets’ Citi Field construction underway to move right-field fence in
The right-field wall at Citi Field is moving on in. Construction is underway on the Mets’ new right field, with a segment of the wall moving in more than 8 feet to make room for a new fan experience, as The Post’s Mike Puma first reported. The fence will be brought in about 8 feet, 6 inches in the nook space just to the right of the 370-foot sign in right center, a segment that extends about 50 feet. The bigger space behind that right-field wall is set to be turned into living-room style seating with personal TVs and menu items patterned after New York’s famous speakeasies. Offseason work on Citi Field, where the Mets hosted a press conference on Thursday to announce the re-signing of Brandon Nimmo, also includes installing two new large video boards in the outfield.
Yardbarker
Scott Boras has new Nickname for New York Mets Owner Steve Cohen
On top of the baseball world. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has increased his team's luxury tax payroll to the highest mark in baseball history at $350 million this offseason. Super agent Scott Boras has enjoyed watching Cohen's spending spree, and has also been a part of it as...
Report: Red Sox have serious interest in star free agent
The Boston Red Sox lost Xander Bogaerts when they were outbid by the San Diego Padres, but they may be willing to spend big to replace the star shortstop. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Thursday that the Red Sox are “seriously considering” signing free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson. The Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are also in the mix.
Red Sox make shocking Jeter Downs decision
The Boston Red Sox made a big roster move on Thursday that involved a player in the ill-fated Mookie Betts trade. Boston designated shortstop Jeter Downs for assignment. Downs had struggled mightily at the Major League level in 2022 and couldn’t quite piece it together. Chris Cotillo reported on the roster move by the Red Read more... The post Red Sox make shocking Jeter Downs decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Andrew Benintendi cashes in with big free agency contract
Andrew Benintendi has a new team, and his free agency contract proves just how wild this offseason is getting. Benintendi agreed with the Chicago White Sox on a 5-year, $75 million deal, we learned on Friday. That’s a really strong contract for the 28-year-old. Benintendi had a strong batting average with the Kansas City Royals... The post Andrew Benintendi cashes in with big free agency contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Twins could trade veteran slugger after Joey Gallo signing
As Joey Gallo arrives in Minnesota, another veteran outfielder for the Twins could be leaving. Word broke on Friday that the Twins have agreed to a deal with two-time All-Star slugger Joey Gallo, who was previously with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gallo will be receiving a modest contract from Minnesota.
Eric Hosmer DFAd by Red Sox but still could be traded
Eric Hosmer was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on Friday, but the team could still end up trading him. Boston acquired pitcher Wyatt Mills from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor league pitcher Jacob Wallace. In order to make room for Mills on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated Hosmer for assignment.
Carlos Rodon’s wife, Ashley, posts birthday tribute as Yankees buzz continues
Carlos Rodon’s wife, Ashley Rodon, is looking forward to his best decade yet. The free-agent pitcher turned 30 on Saturday, and his wife took a trip down memory lane on Instagram by sharing photos from their wedding day, among other relationship milestones. “Your 20s were great, but this will be the best decade yet,” Ashley wrote. “Happy 30th Birthday my love! Thank you for being my best friend every day. I truly couldn’t live without you 🤍 love you Daddy Los!” Rodon and Ashley share two children: daughter Willow, 3, and son Bo, who turns 2 years old in January....
Dodgers Offseason: How are LA Fans Feeling Amid Big Moves from Padres and Giants?
An online poll shows that the majority of fans still expect the Dodgers to win the NL West despite big improvements by the Padres and Giants.
Yankees great Derek Jeter details biggest disappointments
Two moments still eat at Derek Jeter. The Yankees legend and Hall of Famer was asked about the biggest disappointments of his playing career while on The Eli Manning Show recently. Want to bet on MLB?. Here’s what Jeter said:. “When you lose. We lost the 2001 World Series...
Yardbarker
Steve Cohen believes the team needs another bat
After this thrilling start to the offseason, one of the final few needs for the New York Mets is their offense. The Mets lineup played a significant part in the collapse down the stretch of 2022. Aside from re-signing Brandon Nimmo, a move they had to make, and picking up Daniel Vogelbach’s option, no transactions have been made to this offense.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets, Omar Narváez agree to 1 year contract
The Mets are reportedly in agreement with catcher Omar Narváez on a one-year, $8 million deal, with a player option for $7 million in 2024. Narváez is entering his age 31 season, and is a veteran of the Brewers, Mariners, and White Sox organizations. Narváez split his playing...
Comments / 0