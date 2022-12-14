Read full article on original website
Related
South Korean Musician SHAUN Was Invited to Tour Leeum Museum's 'Kaleidoscope Eyes' Exhibition
HypeArt spoke with the singer-songwriter about where he finds inspiration and how AR and VR may seep into his future plans. Augmented Reality and virtual reality were once held as visions of a distant future. Just stating the words conjure up retro-futuristic films and TV shows, such as Star Trek or Back to the Future. As social media has shown over the years, however, this idealized future is well within the present and artists of all backgrounds have utilized AR and VR technologies to further expand on their creative expression.
ADER error Celebrates Its 8th Anniversary With "141218" Collection
Following the launch of its second collaboration with Zara that reflected on life’s cyclical nature, South Korean label ADER error is gearing up to celebrate its 8th anniversary with an all-new capsule collection. Dubbed “141218,” the range showcases a variety of brand staples designed with a slouchy fit for...
Pony Re-Releases the Classic M-100 Sneaker for Its 50th Anniversary
Iconic athleticwear brand PONY is reaching into its archives to revive the classic M-100 sneaker for a limited edition re-release for the label’s 50-year anniversary. As the brand name entails (Product of New York), the company was born in Manhattan during the early ‘70s, the era when PONY set its foundation on originality and authenticity inspired by New York culture. From players on the basketball court to break dancers on cardboard, PONY created sneakers for authentic individuals. The M-100 model is reflective of this ethos and 50-year heritage, and is now being reintroduced to a whole new generation of authentic trailblazers.
See How Dior Maison Crafts Its Intricate Christmas Ornaments and Astro Vase
On the ninth day of Christmas, Dior Maison gives to us its new homeware creations — namely the Astro vase and an assortment of festive decorations. Working with the historic French masters of enamelware, Manufacture des Emaux de Longwy (founded in 1798), and the Italian artist Pietro Ruffo, Dior Maison’s Astro vase comprises a cream fired earthenware design that’s embellished with beautifully delicate depictions of constellations, colored in blue.
Albino & Preto and STASH Reconnect for Modernica Stackable Side Shell Chair Release
Reconnecting once again, Albino & Preto and STASH have come together for another release with Modernica. The trio has reunited for a limited-edition Stackable Side Shell Chair to celebrate the Brooklyn-based graffiti legend’s latest book, SUBLUEMINAL. The new book release chronicles the artist’s life and body of work through the decades as an indelible influence on the world of graffiti.
Givenchy Celebrates 100 Years of Disney With New Capsule Collaboration
Following their inaugural collaboration in May, Givenchy and Disney have reunited to craft an all-new capsule collection starring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, in honor of Lunar New Year and The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary. For the collaboration, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, a first in the history of character...
MCM Reunites With BE@RBRICK for Monogram-Clad Collection
Since its 2001 creation, Medicom Toy’s BE@RBRICK has featured a wide array of collaborations from Astro Boy to TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. Now the toy maker is expanding its fashion catalog by reuniting with MCM. The entities’ new collaboration sees the toys clad in MCM’s signature monogram print. Appearing in the offering...
Natsuko Shoji of été and VERDY Deliver a Arita Porcelain Heart-Shaped Box
Building on their collaborative relationship, Natsuko Shoji of world-renowned Tokyo restaurant été and VERDY have come together for a new collaboration. Dubbed “A Bridge to The Next Generation,” the release focussed on Arita-yaki porcelain. The traditional craft has over 400 years of history and is a specialty of Saga Prefecture in Kyūshū.
Clints' Last FW22 Collection Is Packed With Y2K and Varsity Sports Influence
Manchester’s front-running streetwear label Clints has had a busy year. Aside from opening its first-ever flagship store in the heart of Manchester City Centre, the brand has consistently kept its fans engaged with regular off-the-cuff releases of new — and evolving — garment lines, while its footwear collection has also continued to come on leaps and bounds with fresh iterations of its Stepper and TRL 2.0 shoes.
fragment design and Converse Reunite for a Pastel-Focused Chuck 70 Capsule
Hiroshi Fujiwara‘s fragment design label never runs too far from the collaborative domain. We’ve recently seen the imprint reimagine Moncler’s classic Maya Jacket as well as craft its own VanMoof S3 e-Bike team-up, and now its delving back into the footwear space to produce a four-part footwear collection with Converse.
Hypebeast and Roger Dubuis Debut Hyper-Expressive Excalibur Hypebeast Monobalancier
Swiss watchmaker Roger Dubuis is gearing up to unveil the all-new Excalibur Hypebeast Monobalancier. The hyper-expressive timepiece, made in collaboration with Hypebeast, features an automatic caliber and striking 42mm scratch-resistant case and bezel meticulously crafted from ceramic. The rare-edition release is limited to 28 pieces and will retail for $88,000 USD.
HUMAN MADE®️ Prepares for Christmas With 2022 "HOLIDAY" Collection
NIGO’s HUMAN MADE®️ is gearing up for the festive season with a celebratory capsule collection. Dubbed “HOLIDAY,” the range forms part of the brand’s 24th season and sees its exclusive “white tiger” character dressed up for Christmas. The festive animal is seen...
Pièces Uniques Latest Campaign Places Its FW22 Collection Into a Futuristic Plane
Creating an imaginary universe for Pièces Uniques‘ Fall/Winter 2022, designer Edmond Luu created a universe of three families based around the red, green, and blue primary digital colors for the “NATION” collection. To mark the release of the range, Pièces Uniques tapped Daniel Sannwald, the German photographer known for his artist portraits and outstanding fashion campaigns.
EDEN Power Corp and MYCOAUDIO Come Together for Mycelium Mushroom Speakers
Continuing its unique outlook on sustainability, EDEN Power Corp recently teamed up with MYCOAUDIO sculptural sound system for a sound-based art exhibition. Taking over Forza gallery in Montreal, the sound installation featured a series of eight R1 bookshelf speakers constructed of mushrooms. The EDEN Power Corp x MYCOAUDIO R1 speakers...
Charles Jeffrey Loverboy Brings Abstract Wares to Your Home
You can now have Charles Jeffrey Loverboy’s eccentric style in your home and closet with the brand’s new Homeware Creatures collection. The new offering brings the London-based designer’s eye-catching cadence to essential home decor pieces. But to bring the project to fruition, Loverboy teamed up with Nick Cowan and the Polish design studio, UAU Project. The Nick Cowan x Charles Jeffrey Loverboy pieces include two limited-edition bookend sculptures. Appearing in indigo and red, the Lovergyle pieces offer a fun take on quirky, yet functional decor and is made from blue jesmonite.
