Sam Wise Presents New E.P. 'None the Wiser,' Drops New Visuals for "Thankful"
House Of Pharaohs rapper, Sam Wise has returned with new music and he is more mature than ever before. Earlier this year, Hypebeast caught up with the London-based musician following his recent Billionaire Boys Club campaign, of which he was involved in the continuing press run from his critically-acclaimed project, Free Game. Now, the rhymer is back with another new E.P. in the form of None The Wiser — and he’s just dropped off some new visuals to go with it.
Hear Juice Wrld’s Posthumous New Track “Face 2 Face”
Juice Wrld’s estate has released another song from the late rapper. Out via Grade A and Interscope Records, the track hears Juice reflect on his struggles with anxiety and depression, a recurring topic throughout his discography. “I won’t, I don’t wanna, I don’t wanna, I don’t wanna implode,” he...
The Alchemist Adds New Tracks With Meyhem Lauren, Boldy James and ScHoolboy Q to 'The Alchemist Sandwich'
The Alchemist has dropped off his latest project The Alchemist Sandwich, a compilation of two of his EPs Lunch Meat and Bread, both of which were released in 2018. Clocking in at half an hour, the 10-track effort features contributions from Roc Marciano, Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Action Bronson, Styles P, Benny The Butcher, Black Thought and Earl Sweatshirt, as well as Meyhem Lauren with Boldy James and ScHoolboy Q on the brand new tracks “Big Skye” and “Clip In A Tray.” An accompanying music video for the former was also released, with New High Filmz helming the visual.
Central Cee Is All About Love in His New Song "Let Go"
Back on a victory lap of his worldwide hit “Doja” — which became the first U.K. rap record to appear on Cole Bennett’s Lyrical Lemonade — West London rapper Central Cee is back with a new song aptly dubbed “Let Go.”. It’s no lie...
Best New Tracks: Rosalía x Cardi B, Ab-Soul and More
As the week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week’s lineup is led by Rosalía x Cardi B and Ab-Soul, who released the “DESPECHÁ (Remix)” and the long-awaited Herbert album, respectively. Also joining this selection are offerings from the late Juice WRLD, Lil Durk and his Only the Family collective, Azekel, Leon Thomas and Jacquees, and collabs from Diddy with PARTYNEXTDOOR, 24kGoldn with Bandmanrill and Meechy Darko with Flatbush Zombies and Col3trane.
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Share First Photos of Their Baby Boy
While A$AP Rocky gears up for his upcoming Don’t Be Dumb album and Rihanna prepares for her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, the duo has now shared the first photos of their baby boy. Sending waves through the celebrity world when their pregnancy was first announced, the two artists have kept their child hidden from the world despite the efforts of the paparazzi.
First Look at the Air Jordan 1 "Washed Black"
If something’s dubbed “washed,” the connotation associated with it is often negative. According to Urban Dictionary, “washed” is “a term used to describe a general feeling of exhaust, tiredness and lack of motivation.” Thankfully, Jordan Brand isn’t adhering to that malaise-inducing definition on their newest Air Jordan 1 colorway, the “Washed Black.” A largely understated color scheme with some compelling material adjustments, the “Washed Black” is the good kind of washed: fresh, clean and crisp.
The Best Music Projects of 2022
2022 saw the music world emerge from the cloistered confines of pandemic-era isolation. Some artists jumped on the return to in-person events, finally able to embark on long-awaited tours for albums that had been released years prior. For others, including many of the artists on this list, the pandemic provided a respite from the constant buzz of the industry. In solitude, they had seemingly endless time to wrap up ongoing projects, or start entirely new albums from scratch, giving way to a new delineation of the “pandemic-era” record.
Jordan Brand Is Closing Out 2022 With the Return of the Air Jordan 2 "Chicago"
Before 2022 officially comes to a close, Jordan Brand is carving out space for one last bring-back: the Air Jordan 2 “Chicago.” We’ve seen this pair’s official images pop up along with a myriad of early leaks, so let’s dive a little into its backstory.
Ab-Soul Provides a Space to Heal With New Album 'Herbert'
Ab-Soul is here and is honest in Herbert, his fifth studio album and first solo full-length release in six years. Clocking in at a little over one hour, the 18-track project is named after the Los Angeles by way of Carson, CA artist’s legal name — Herbert Anthony Stevens IV — as an ode to the vulnerability he displays in the record. With the help of Big Sean, Russ, Joey Bada$$, Jhené Aiko, SiR, Punch, Zacari, Fre$h, Ambré, ALEMEDA and Lance Skiiiwalker and production from the likes of Sounwave, DJ Premier, James Blake, Hit Boy, Boi 1da, DJ Dahi, Soulo takes off his gloves to present a brutal truth brought upon by “a series of unspeakable tragedies” and offers a sonic space of healing for others who have suffered through the same ordeals.
The Weeknd Drops New 'Avatar' Track "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)"
Ahead of the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water this Friday, December 16, The Weeknd has released his contribution to the film’s official soundtrack, “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength).”. The song, which was written by The Weeknd, features production by Swedish House Mafia and composer...
Kendrick Lamar Shares “Count Me Out” Music Video Starring Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren plays Kendrick Lamar’s therapist in the new visual for “Count Me Out.” Lamar directed and executive produced the video alongside his pgLang collaborator Dave Free. “Kendrick, Kendrick,” Mirren says to Lamar. “Did you hear what I just said?”. The rapper, meanwhile, sits at...
Interscope Records and fragment design Reunite for a 2Pac Collection
After connecting a range of merchandise, Interscope Records and Hiroshi Fujiwara‘s fragment design have reunited for a special collection. Celebrating the legacy of Tupac Shakur, the 2Pac collection honors the rapper’s legacy with a striking range of street leaning apparel. The Interscope Records x fragment design 2Pac collection...
Rosalía Enlists Cardi B for Remix of "DESPECHÁ"
Rosalía has joined forces with Cardi B to deliver a remix of her latest solo single, “DESPECHÁ.”. Clocking in at just under three minutes, the upbeat cut hears Cardi drop a lengthy first over the jumping keys and joyful drums. Meanwhile, Rosalía continues to sing about forgetting her old partner by dancing all her troubles away in a club.
New 'Pokémon' Series Announced, Ash and Pikachu Will Say Their Goodbye
After becoming World Champion last season, Ash Ketchum and his faithful companion Pikachu will be saying goodbye. After 25 years, the iconic duo will be retiring after 11 more episodes of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series. The final episodes of the series, which debuted in 1997, will also feature...
Latto Unveils "Another Nasty Song"
Following March’s release of her sophomore studio album 777, Latto returned earlier this month with a club-ready Glorilla collaboration, “FTCU.”. Just a few weeks later, the Atlanta rapper is continuing to keep things upbeat with a new single called “Another Nasty Song,” out via RCA Records.
Shoe Palace and PUMA Team Up with 'Scarface' For Special Ralph Sampson Lows
“You gotta make the money first,” Tony Montana memorably says in Scarface. “Then when you get the money, you get the power. Then when you get the power … you get the PUMAs.” That’s actually not exactly what Montana said — the final word of his quote was “women” instead of PUMA — but it works for Shoe Palace and PUMA’s new collaboration with Scarface, a clean take on the Ralph Sampson Low that’s chock-full of special details.
Rounding Up Air Jordan 1 Low Grails in Light of the "Black Phantom" Drop
With the release of the Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Phantom” right around the corner, it’s time to revisit eye-catching AJ1s currently dominating the sneaker sphere, including signature colorways such as “Bred” and “Chicago.” By now, these color stories are culturally synonymous with the career and legacy of Michael Jordan and the coterie of collectors who’ve popularized these famed models.
PinkPantheress Channels Overwhelming Angst With New ‘Take me home’ EP
Music’s resident rising popstar PinkPantheress has released a new EP Take me home. The new 3-track project comes just in time for the Christmas holiday – a gift sure to excite her growing international fan base. The EP begins with “Boy’s a liar” and the Kaytranada-produced cut “Do you miss me?,” which were both released last month. From feelings of contemplation to romance and longing, what stands out about the UK-born songstress’ musical style is her way of fusing deep and sometimes sorrowful messages with upbeat music.
Made By Monsters and Ron English Connect for the UN1TED Edition 'Mogul Grin' Figure
This past October, Hong Kong saw UN1TED FEST 2022, a gathering of culture featuring 50 international and local brands, along with 30 music acts and showings of sports. Additionally, artist Ron English collaborated with Made By Monsters for a limited-edition Mogul Grin release. For the holiday season, UN1Ted and Ron...
