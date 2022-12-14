Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SFGate
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either. (1) Select a location...
SFGate
Disaster scenarios raise the stakes for Colorado River negotiations
LAS VEGAS - The water managers responsible for divvying up the Colorado River's dwindling supply are painting a bleak portrait of a river in crisis, warning that unprecedented shortages could be coming to farms and cities in the West and that old rules governing how water is shared will have to change.
SFGate
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp. .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A. chance of freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of snow in. the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Southwest wind 5 to. 10 mph. Gusts up to 20...
SFGate
TX Marine Warning and Forecast
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...East winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas. * WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from. 20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to...
SFGate
Fishing boat runs aground on California's Santa Cruz Island
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Six people were rescued from a fishing boat that ran aground on one of the Channel Islands off Southern California and spilled diesel fuel early Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard said. A vessel assistance service reported that the Speranza Marie ran aground at Chinese Harbor...
SFGate
CT Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Windsor Locks;Sunshine and windy;39;24;NW;19;53%;8%;2. _____
SFGate
California to end mandatory pay for workers with COVID
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will stop making companies pay employees who can't work because they caught the coronavirus while on the job. For the past two years, California workplace regulators have tried to slow the spread of the coronavirus by requiring infected workers to stay home while also guaranteeing them they would still be paid.
SFGate
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:43.23. (1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 43.23) Estimated jackpot: $419,000. ¶ To win the grand...
Comments / 0