tWitch dead at 40: Stephen Boss was Ellen DeGeneres’ DJ

By Brooke Steinberg
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oTzDi_0jiGABAV00

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, known as the DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” has died, The Post has confirmed. He was 40.

The “So You Think You Can Dance” contestant and “Magic Mix XXL” actor died by suicide with a self-inflicted gunshot, TMZ reported.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Boss’ wife Allison Holker, 34, confirmed in a statement to People. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Holker, a professional dancer, reportedly ran into an LAPD station frantic saying he had left home without his car, which she claimed was unlike him, according to law enforcement sources.

Police later got a call about a shooting at an LA hotel, where they found Boss with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she continued in her statement. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you,” Holker added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ui6Dm_0jiGABAV00
DJ tWitch has died at 40.
Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BlOw0_0jiGABAV00
Stephen “tWitch” Boss was known as the DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sAATX_0jiGABAV00
DJ tWitch got his start on “So You Think You Can Dance.”
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Porsche

The Post has reached out to DeGeneres’ team for comment.

Boss started as a DJ on DeGeneres’ talk show in 2014, eventually being elevated to an executive producer in 2020. He stayed with her until the ending of the show in 2022.

The dancer, choreographer and TV personality got his start on “So You Think You Can Dance,” where he was a Season 4 runner-up in 2008. He appeared as an all-star on Season 10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcgSU_0jiGABAV00
Allison Holker and Stephen “tWitch” Boss recently celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary.
Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb

tWitch and his wife, who is also a professional dancer, have been the host of “Disney’s Fairytale Weddings” on Disney+ since 2018.

Holker also competed on “So You Think You Can Dance” — first as a contestant on Season 2 and later as an all-star on Seasons 7, 8 and 14. She was a professional dancer on the competition show from Seasons 19-21 and 23.

The couple married on Dec. 10, 2013, and had just celebrated their 9th anniversary.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Allison Holker (@allisonholker)

“It’s our 9th anniversary!! I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!!” Holker posted to Instagram on Saturday.

“Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU.”

People have started to take to social media to mourn tWitch’s passing.

“Rest, my friend,” executive producer of “Ellen” Andy Lassner wrote.

Rest, my friend. pic.twitter.com/BfRhkObAkO

— andy lassner (@andylassner) December 14, 2022

“Damn this is sad news. sending prayers to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s family and friends,” DJ Pauly D tweeted .

“What is going on?! This news has broken my heart. I’ve loved him since #SYTYCD. He was always so joyful & full of life. Always,” Yvette Nicole Brown said .

RIP Twitch💔 America’s DJ pic.twitter.com/T1JADAufgO

— Drew (@DrewOnAir1k) December 14, 2022

Some have taken to his last Instagram post with his wife to send condolences.

“Sisssssssster my heart is broken. I’m sooooo sorry,” Tamar Braxton commented.

“Praying for your family,” Larsa Pippen wrote.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Allison Holker (@allisonholker)

Boss is survived by his wife Allison and their three children, Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line at 741741.

Comments / 7

