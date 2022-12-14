ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

This group landed $470K for trails, recreation planning to link Weed, Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, McCloud

By Damon Arthur, Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LeksW_0jiGAAHm00

A group that wants to improve recreation and trail opportunities in Siskiyou County has received a $470,000 grant from the Sierra Nevada Conservancy.

The money will be used to do planning for “recreational access” in southern Siskiyou County, said Justi Hansen, executive director of the Siskiyou Outdoor Recreation Alliance.

Part of the group’s aim is to plan for a multi-use trail system that would link Weed, Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir and McCloud, she said.

“The idea is that residents or visitors could come to this area and access all four communities without getting into their car,” Hansen said. Getting people out on trails hiking, walking and riding promotes healthy communities, she said, “so that people are active and outside getting fresh air, getting sunshine, and moving around.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V9XnB_0jiGAAHm00

Hansen said the money also will be for recreational planning in general to determine what other recreational projects southern Siskiyou County residents would like.

Over the next few years, Hansen and her organization will also determine whether the trail system is viable. It will be a challenge to obtain access to build trails across public land, private timberland and other private property, she said.

The grant to the recreation alliance is just one of several grants awarded by the Sierra Nevada Conservancy during a board meeting on Dec. 9. The state agency awarded nearly $10 million in grants for recreation, tourism and land conservation programs.

Prior to the conservancy grant, most of the funding to the recreation alliance has been through fundraising events, proceeds from the Mt. Shasta Nordic Center and donations, Hansen said. The conservancy grant was important in helping to kick off planning for the trails project and other recreation programs, Hansen said.

“It's a significant chunk of change for a significant project, for definitely a meaningful project. We're excited about it,” she said.

Laurel Harkness, a past president of the recreation alliance, said Siskiyou County would not have been eligible for the grant from the conservancy last year.

But state Sen. Brian Dahle introduced a bill that was approved by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom that added Siskiyou, Shasta and Trinity counties to the conservancy service area and made them eligible for grants from the agency.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: This group landed $470K for trails, recreation planning to link Weed, Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, McCloud

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in California

By almost any metric, California is big. That is to say; it’s huge, it has a gigantic population, and parts of it are incredibly densely populated. California is the third largest state in the country, behind only Alaska and Texas. And, with nearly 40 million residents, it has the highest population of any U.S. state. Originally inhabited for thousands of years by Native American peoples, California was first admitted to the United States in 1850. Stretching for hundreds of miles from north to south along the Pacific Ocean, California is home to a diverse climate and ecology. But, what about the coldest place in California?
CALIFORNIA STATE
Klamath Alerts

Governor Kate Brown Appoints Judges to the Jackson and Klamath County Circuit Courts

(Salem, OR) – Governor Kate Brown announced today that she will appoint judges to the Jackson and Klamath County Circuit Courts. Governor Brown will appoint Jeremy Markiewicz to the Jackson County Circuit Court to fill the vacancy created by Judge Lorenzo Mejia’s planned retirement, and will appoint Stephen Hedlund to the Klamath County Circuit Court to fill the vacancy created by the planned retirement of Judge Daniel Bunch. Both appointments are effective on December 31, 2022.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
ABC10

Megaflood | California’s disaster in waiting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When you think of California's climate, drought probably comes to mind first, but California has a long history of floods. Some floods were so punishing and relentless they crippled the state. New research indicates these "megafloods" are twice as likely in the future with a changing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mymotherlode.com

CAL Fire Releases Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map

Sonora, CA – CAL Fire wants the public’s feedback on its new Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map (FHSZ) that was just released and will also host 57 public hearings statewide. The last update to the map was in 2007. The new map reflects changes in fire hazards in unincorporated, rural areas. Overall, it shows increased fire hazards, reflecting California’s increase in wildfire occurrence and severity because of many factors, including a changing climate, according to CAL Fire.
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc10.com

California Drought: Exceptionally dry conditions drop by nearly half

SACRAMENTO, Calif — There is finally some good news to report in terms of the drought - exceptional drought conditions have dropped by almost half from nearly 13% to 7%. That 7% still resides on the San Joaquin Valley which has been largely deprived of meaningful, soaking rainfall the last three years apart from a few atmospheric river events.
CALIFORNIA STATE
woodworkingnetwork.com

Roseburg reaches agreement in principle to settle majority of Mill Fire claims

WEED, Calif. -- Roseburg Forest Products has agreed in principle with four law firms representing the majority of claims to settle the families’ property losses, personal injuries, and wrongful death claims arising from the Sept. 2 Mill Fire. Pete Hillan, company spokesperson, told WoodworkingNetwork that "The settlement we announced...
WEED, CA
The Oregonian

These Oregon towns go all out for the holidays

After two years of muted celebrations, Oregon was all in for the 2022 holiday season. Portland staged more concerts, Christmas shows and light displays than we can count. But Oregon towns from Ashland to Hood River to Joseph also enthusiastically decked the halls to ring in the holidays this year.
OREGON STATE
californiaglobe.com

Lawsuit Filed to Halt Removal of Northern CA Klamath River Hydroelectric Dams

Last week California Governor Gavin Newsom announced final approval of a plan to remove four dams on the Klamath River in Northern California, along with Oregon Governor Kate Brown, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, Congressman Jared Huffman and leaders of the Yurok and Karuk tribes. Newsom refers to the dam removal project as “transformative” and says “it will revitalize nearly 400 miles of the Klamath River and tributaries.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 12/16 – New I-5 Siskiyou Summit Electronic Message Signs, Police Investigating Missing Bend Woman Found “Alive and Safe” In Shady Cove

..FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, stagnant air is expected, which may lead to deteriorating air quality. For the Freezing Fog Advisory, visibility at a quarter of a mile or less in freezing fog with potential black ice building on roadways. * WHERE...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, all valleys in southern Oregon. For the Freezing Fog Advisory, portions of the Rogue Valley north of Talent, including the City of Medford. * WHEN...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 10 PM PST Sunday. For the Freezing Fog Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost or black ice on bridges and roadways. Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing air quality with time, especially in and near areas with significant sources of air pollution. Diminished air quality is likely to cause health issues for people with respiratory problems if precautions are not taken. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr.
MEDFORD, OR
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Is your home at higher risk for wildfires? California updates map for first time in 15 years

After 15 years, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has updated its wildfire risk map, showing an increase in fire hazard in the state. The new Wildfire Hazard Severity Zone map updates fire hazards for unincorporated, rural areas of California — areas more susceptible to fires — and does not show wildfire risks for addresses in the city.
CALIFORNIA STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ New details about 2 poached black bears found in Oregon trees

Oregon wildlife investigators have released more details about the deaths of two poached black bears whose bodies were found in trees earlier this year. It’s hoped that the new information will help lead to the arrest of whoever was responsible. Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers responded to...
TALENT, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon gray wolf killed illegally; $5,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for killing a male gray wolf in southwest Oregon. The GPS-collared wolf, known as OR 103, was found dead Oct. 6 near Upper Klamath Lake, about 70 miles east of Ashland. Gray wolves are federally protected and listed as endangered in the western two-thirds of Oregon, the federal agency said in a statement Thursday.
OREGON STATE
goldrushcam.com

CAL FIRE Releases Updated Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map for Public Comment, Will Host 57 Public Hearings Throughout California

After years of planning and collaboration with fire scientists, firefighters, stakeholders, and local community partners, the new map reflects changes in fire hazard in unincorporated, rural areas, as experienced in California over past years. December 15, 2022 - Sacramento – CAL FIRE - Office of the State Fire Marshal this...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Redding Record Searchlight

Redding Record Searchlight

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
446K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, lifestyle and more for Redding, Shasta County and the North State from the Redding Record Searchlight.

 http://redding.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy