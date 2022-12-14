ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

'Tuba Christmas' takes over Woodland Hills Mall

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Christmas shoppers found Woodland Hills Mall filled with the sounds of the season Saturday. "Tuba Christmas" is something that's been going on for almost half a century now. It started as a way to celebrate the tube and the beautiful music it's capable of creating.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police locate stolen dog, arrest accused dognapper

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man was arrested after stealing a dog from its owner while the owner was walking the dog, Tulsa police say. Last Saturday, TPD responded to a robbery near 121st and Yale. The victim told officers he was walking his dogs in the neighborhood...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Homeless man found dead likely due to cold, Tulsa police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A homeless man was found dead near an underpass Saturday morning, according to Tulsa police. Officers said they believe the cold weather contributed to his death. Temperatures got down to around 27 degrees Saturday morning with 10 mph winds. Officers said the man was in...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TPD: 2 people struck by vehicle downtown, suspect drove away

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after two people were struck by a car in downtown Tulsa late Friday evening. Two people were hit by the vehicle around 10:00 p.m. Friday, police said. One victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but the other victim did not need to be taken to the hospital.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

North Tulsa Development Initiative holds holiday party

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The North Tulsa Development Initiative hosted a holiday party to celebrate all of those who made their Angel Tree a success this year. NewsChannel 8 spoke with the group's president who says it's a chance to showcase just what a community can do when people work together.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Buy Broken Arrow drawing held Saturday

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Chamber hosted its annual Buy Broken Arrow campaign drawing Saturday to give away $10,000, $3,000, $2,000, and $1,000. As of noon on Saturday, December 17th, all prizes have been claimed, the chamber announced. $10,000 –Bought from Lowe’s. $3,000 –Bought from...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Skiatook Paws and Claws gains attention after rescuing obese chihuahua

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Skiatook Paws and Claws Animal Rescue is making the best of a sad situation after it rescued a severely overweight chihuahua from a hoarding house. Mega Marshmallow, or @marshmallowbeeating on Instagram, was 16.4 pounds at her first weigh in and had never been outside. Skiatook...
SKIATOOK, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow adds traffic control outside Rhema Lights

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — “I gotta make sure all the cars are stopped, and then I’ll wave you over, okay?”. Sergeant James Koch of the Broken Arrow Police Department gave this warning hundreds of times Saturday night to pedestrians. All of them were crossing the street to see the Christmas lights at Rhema Bible Church.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

32-year-old Sapulpa man dies in Cherokee County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports a 32-year-old man was killed in a Cherokee County crash Saturday evening. On Dec. 17 around 5 p.m., 32-year-old Aaron Roberts of Sapulpa was driving a 2009 Nissan Titan on Blue Top Road, south of Tahlequah. OHP says Rogers was ejected...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man runs off after driving into Tulsa Walgreens

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a person who rammed his car though the front doors of a Walgreens. Officers responded to the crash near 51st and Sheridan just after midnight Friday. Tulsa police say the suspect took two cases of water before crashing into the store.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Police: Student Detained Following Fire In Sapulpa High School Bathroom

A student was detained Friday after a fire broke out in a Sapulpa High School bathroom, according to authorities. Sapulpa Police said the fire was contained to just the bathroom, and school staff as well as Sapulpa firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. A student, who is believed to be the...
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

70-year-old Texas man killed in Ottawa County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms one person is dead following a crash in Ottawa County. Douglas Korn, 70, of Denton, Texas was pronounced dead Friday evening, according to OHP. On Dec. 16, around 3:30 p.m. a three-vehicle collision occurred on the Will Rogers Turnpike east of...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa officers bring toys to Sand Springs elementary school

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Santa joined officers to spread Christmas cheer with Sand Springs students on Thursday. The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and Fraternal Order of Police visited children at Northwoods Fine Arts Academy this morning to give each student a toy. For nearly 15 years, the FOP has...
SAND SPRINGS, OK

