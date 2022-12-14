Read full article on original website
'Tuba Christmas' takes over Woodland Hills Mall
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Christmas shoppers found Woodland Hills Mall filled with the sounds of the season Saturday. "Tuba Christmas" is something that's been going on for almost half a century now. It started as a way to celebrate the tube and the beautiful music it's capable of creating.
Tulsa police locate stolen dog, arrest accused dognapper
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man was arrested after stealing a dog from its owner while the owner was walking the dog, Tulsa police say. Last Saturday, TPD responded to a robbery near 121st and Yale. The victim told officers he was walking his dogs in the neighborhood...
Homeless man found dead likely due to cold, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A homeless man was found dead near an underpass Saturday morning, according to Tulsa police. Officers said they believe the cold weather contributed to his death. Temperatures got down to around 27 degrees Saturday morning with 10 mph winds. Officers said the man was in...
TPD: 2 people struck by vehicle downtown, suspect drove away
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after two people were struck by a car in downtown Tulsa late Friday evening. Two people were hit by the vehicle around 10:00 p.m. Friday, police said. One victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but the other victim did not need to be taken to the hospital.
North Tulsa Development Initiative holds holiday party
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The North Tulsa Development Initiative hosted a holiday party to celebrate all of those who made their Angel Tree a success this year. NewsChannel 8 spoke with the group's president who says it's a chance to showcase just what a community can do when people work together.
Buy Broken Arrow drawing held Saturday
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Chamber hosted its annual Buy Broken Arrow campaign drawing Saturday to give away $10,000, $3,000, $2,000, and $1,000. As of noon on Saturday, December 17th, all prizes have been claimed, the chamber announced. $10,000 –Bought from Lowe’s. $3,000 –Bought from...
Large police presence at south Tulsa home after calls of a shooting
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is responding to a call for a shooting near 61st and Memorial. Police on scene said there was a dispute between two acquaintances that led to a shooting. One person involved is in the hospital with injuries. FOX23 currently has a crew...
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a man was found dead near an underpass in north Tulsa Saturday morning. Police responded to the 5700 block of East Admiral Place around 8 a.m. and found the man. The man was homeless and in his 50′s, police said.
Skiatook Paws and Claws gains attention after rescuing obese chihuahua
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Skiatook Paws and Claws Animal Rescue is making the best of a sad situation after it rescued a severely overweight chihuahua from a hoarding house. Mega Marshmallow, or @marshmallowbeeating on Instagram, was 16.4 pounds at her first weigh in and had never been outside. Skiatook...
Broken Arrow adds traffic control outside Rhema Lights
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — “I gotta make sure all the cars are stopped, and then I’ll wave you over, okay?”. Sergeant James Koch of the Broken Arrow Police Department gave this warning hundreds of times Saturday night to pedestrians. All of them were crossing the street to see the Christmas lights at Rhema Bible Church.
32-year-old Sapulpa man dies in Cherokee County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports a 32-year-old man was killed in a Cherokee County crash Saturday evening. On Dec. 17 around 5 p.m., 32-year-old Aaron Roberts of Sapulpa was driving a 2009 Nissan Titan on Blue Top Road, south of Tahlequah. OHP says Rogers was ejected...
Man runs off after driving into Tulsa Walgreens
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a person who rammed his car though the front doors of a Walgreens. Officers responded to the crash near 51st and Sheridan just after midnight Friday. Tulsa police say the suspect took two cases of water before crashing into the store.
Man arrested after shooting, assaulting man with 1x4 piece of wood
TULSA, Okla. — A 72-year-old man was arrested Friday night after police say he shot a man, then beat him with a 1x4 piece of wood. Tulsa police responded to a shooting at a home near 61st and Memorial on Friday night. When police arrived, they found the victim...
Sapulpa firefighters respond to high school bathroom fire, two structure fires
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Friday, Sapulpa firefighters responded to three fires, three injury vehicle accidents, and 18 medical emergencies, according to the IAFF Local 194 Facebook page. They first received a call around 2 p.m. concerning a fire in the Sapulpa High School bathrooms. When firefighters arrived, the...
Services to remember Daniel Aston in Tulsa today
Aston died in a mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. He grew up in Green Country but moved to Colorado before his death.
Police: Student Detained Following Fire In Sapulpa High School Bathroom
A student was detained Friday after a fire broke out in a Sapulpa High School bathroom, according to authorities. Sapulpa Police said the fire was contained to just the bathroom, and school staff as well as Sapulpa firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. A student, who is believed to be the...
New District 5 city councilor prepares 100 Christmas meals for those in need
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One of Tulsa's new city councilors is making sure people in his district have a traditional Christmas dinner. Grant Miller says they'll have 100 meals ready to hand out on Wednesday, complete with turkey and all the fixings. Dinners can be picked up between 10...
70-year-old Texas man killed in Ottawa County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms one person is dead following a crash in Ottawa County. Douglas Korn, 70, of Denton, Texas was pronounced dead Friday evening, according to OHP. On Dec. 16, around 3:30 p.m. a three-vehicle collision occurred on the Will Rogers Turnpike east of...
Tulsa officers bring toys to Sand Springs elementary school
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Santa joined officers to spread Christmas cheer with Sand Springs students on Thursday. The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and Fraternal Order of Police visited children at Northwoods Fine Arts Academy this morning to give each student a toy. For nearly 15 years, the FOP has...
Tulsa Man Working To Build Tiny Home Neighborhood For People Who Have Been Homeless
A Tulsa man is the driving force behind what will be a new neighborhood of tiny homes. It's going to be called Eden Village and it's housing for people who have been homeless. The neighborhood is planned for land near 61st West Avenue, off Charles Page Boulevard, near the Sandy Park Apartments.
