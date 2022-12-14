Read full article on original website
You won’t believe how cheap this 65-inch QLED 4K TV is today
If you’re looking to upgrade your home theater setup, there are few things better than a big 65-inch TV to bring the proverbial big screen to your home. While they do tend to cost quite a bit, there are some great 65-inch TV deals going around, like this one from Walmart on the onn. TV. You can grab it for just $398 rather than the $568 it usually goes for, which is a nice $170 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a 65-inch TV.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is $400 off at Best Buy
Slim, light, and feature-packed, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 usually commands a high price. If you’ve been eyeing one for some time but couldn’t justify spending all your hard-earned cash, we’ve got one of the best laptop deals around for you. Today you can pick up the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 at Best Buy for just $1,300. It’s usually priced at $1,700, so you’re saving an eye-watering $400! With this huge of a discount, stock’s expected to sell fast, so to make sure you don’t miss out, add this deal to your basket and check out before it sells out.
Bose’s headphone-sunglass combo is 50% off right now
Here’s a fabulous gift idea for the holidays — the Bose Frames Tempo, which combine headphones and sunglasses into a convenient package. They’re on sale from Best Buy at 50% off, which makes them more affordable at $125 compared to their original price of $249. Bose is no stranger to lists of the best headphones, so its products always sell out quickly whenever they appear in headphone deals. Before that happens, you should finalize your purchase for this unique audio accessory.
Save $200 on this 85-inch Samsung TV (other sizes and financing available)
Imagine watching Christmas rom-coms and festive favorites on a brand-new 4K smart TV this holiday season. That dream can become a reality as we’ve found one of the best TV deals around, with up to $200 off a Samsung TU7000 4K Smart TV right now. The 85-inch TU7000 4K TV is just $1,300, down from $1,500, saving a massive $200. There are others sizes available, too, so whatever screen size you’re after, you’ll enjoy great savings.
Save up to 66% on laptops, gaming PCs in HP’s holiday sale
HP Laptop 17z — $330, was $500. It’s not always easy to find great laptop deals on a 17-inch screen, but this HP laptop has great specs and a lot of room to customize before you buy it. At 17.3 inches, the screen doesn’t run at FHD but at 1600 x 900 instead, although you can upgrade it to a touch-enabled one for just $40. Under the hood, you get an AMD Athlon Gold 7220U, an older entry-level CPU which isn’t too bad, although we’d certainly encourage you to upgrade to the AMD Ryzen 3 7320U for $80. Not only do you get a desktop-grade budget CPU, but you’ll even get away with a little bit of casual gaming if you’d like to. There’s no way to upgrade the RAM, but luckily you get 8GBs regardless of the configuration, which is surprisingly good for a budget laptop. Storage is a 128GB SSD, and you can upgrade up to 1TB, although we’d seriously consider one of these external hard drive deals as well. Finally, regardless of what else you do, you should grab the Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 upgrade for $20; it will be worth it in the long run.
How much is the iPhone 14? Here’s exactly what it costs
Apple’s newest iteration of the iPhone has been available for purchase for a while, but some people are just now looking into picking it up. The iPhone 14 is the most advanced smartphone Apple has ever made and, thanks to the Dynamic Island of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, it stands out as unique when compared to the rest of Apple’s smartphone lineup.
This HP Omen gaming PC with an RTX 3070 is $520 off for the holidays
One of the best gaming PC deals today is on the HP Omen 25L when you buy direct from HP. Normally priced at $1,750, it’s currently available for $1,230 meaning you save a huge $520 off the usual price. The ideal time to treat yourself to a new gaming desktop, this deal is strictly for the holidays so don’t count on it sticking around for long. Here’s a look at why you need it in your life, or you can simply hit the buy button below.
You’ll be surprised how affordable this 75-inch QLED TV is
Want to view festive movies and play the latest games on a big screen this holiday season? Check out one of the best TV deals around, right here. You can get this 75-inch Vizio M7 Series 4K QLED TV for $698 right now. You’re saving a whopping $300 off the usual $998 price, which is impressive indeed. We have no doubt this deal’s going to fly off the shelves, so you’ll need to move fast if you want to grab it!
5 reasons the Oppo Find N2 Flip is early 2023’s most exciting new phone
Folding smartphones are still really new, and as the technology behind them continues to evolve, phone makers are only just beginning to explore what’s possible with different designs. The small folding phone we’re most excited about at the moment is the Oppo Find N2 Flip, a newly announced challenger to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Motorola Razr 2022.
Goodbye Samsung Galaxy Note 20, you were a terrible phone
There are many reasons to love Samsung. It has a broad range of good (often great) devices, solid software, and the ability to interconnect smart devices better than most Android manufacturers — but the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is not one of the reasons. In fact, it’s a terrible smartphone, and after swapping to the Google Pixel 7 Pro, I can finally purge myself of this experience and move on.
3 cool things to try out with Apple’s Freeform app for Mac
Apple’s new Freeform app provides a simple way to organize your thoughts, visualize a project, and communicate your ideas. It’s a blank canvas that’s easy to fill with pictures, shapes, notes, links, and more. Contents. Here are three cool things I tried to get started with Freeform:...
Lagging in games? This Windows 11 update might fix the problem
Microsoft has apparently resolved the gaming issues in the Windows 11 22H2 update, making it safe for anyone that hasn’t updated yet to do so now. The gaming problems were confirmed by Microsoft two weeks into November, following ongoing complaints from Windows gamers that had noticed popular games lagging. A safeguard hold was placed, stopping automatic update alerts but not preventing manual updates.
Save $650 on the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro gaming laptop with an RTX 3060
You need to buy from gaming laptop deals if you want a machine that will be able to keep up with the increasing requirements of modern video games. You don’t have to empty your savings account when purchasing one though, because there are offers like Lenovo’s 30% discount for the seventh-generation Lenovo Legion 5i Pro, which slashes its original price of $2,150 by $650, bringing it down to $1,500. If you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, and if you want to get the gaming laptop before the holidays, you need to push through with the transaction right now.
Best tech gifts under $25 for your friends, family and colleagues
’Tis the season for gift giving, and if you haven’t finished your holiday shopping yet, there’s still a lot of deals on great tech available, many of which keep the price tag under $25. Retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon are all in the mix, offering great discounts on tech that ranges from useful household items to gaming headphones. There are also a lot of great smart home devices seeing discounts, including smart clocks and smart speakers. Whatever you may be looking for this holiday season, we’ve rounded up the best tech gifts under $25.
Samsung’s 50-inch Frame TV is $400 off today
If you didn’t take advantage of any Samsung TV deals during this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday festivities, worry not because Samsung has got and end-of-the-year deal on The Frame Smart TV to make up for it. Originally priced at $1,300, today is your chance to bring home a stunning 50-inch Frame TV for only $900, saving you an impressive $400. Arguably one of the sleekest and chicest televisions on the market, The Frame is the one smart TV that has the potential to completely transform your home decor as much as your home theater.
There’s a huge Dell laptop and gaming PC sale happening today
If you’ve wanted to pick up a gaming laptop or gaming PC but missed your chance during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, then you’re in luck. Dell has some great deals for both at various budgets and levels, so you can pick something that fits your need the best. To help save you some time, and heartache, we’ve collected some of the best Dell laptop deals and computer deals so you can get the most important sales information first. It’s also worth checking out these gaming PC deals while you’re here to have something to play when you buy your new gaming rig.
Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti might repeat the same mistake as the RTX 4090
New leaks regarding the rumored RTX 4060 Ti have left many PC gaming enthusiasts scratching their heads. Not only does the GPU sound pretty unimpressive so far, but it also shows Nvidia’s commitment to one strange choice — the 12-pin power connector. Yes, the exact same one that’s been getting so much bad press recently.
Get this 75-inch QLED 4K TV for under $700 at Walmart today
If you’re expecting some fancy new home theater equipment gifts this holiday season, you’re going to watch a new TV to match it. Consider upgrading to QLED if you haven’t already. QLED TV prices aren’t going to break the bank anymore, especially when you take advantage of QLED TV deals like this one at Walmart. You can currently grab the Vizio 75-inch M7 Series QLED TV for $698, saving you $300 off the usual price. Here’s why it’s worth it.
Consider buying the Xbox Series S over the Series X while it’s $50 off
Many of us remember when you could get a brand-new console release for $300, but those days are sadly gone. The latest flagship consoles from Microsoft and Sony both sport retail price tags of $500-$600, which is enough to cause sticker shock to many shoppers. These brands obviously foresaw this, however, and released “digital edition” variants of their next-gen consoles which lacked disc drives but were a bit cheaper, and now, the Xbox Series S can be yours for as low as $230 after a $50 discount on both new and refurbished units from GameStop (the brand-new one clocks in at $250, which is still a great deal). This is the same low price we saw during Black Friday, so if you’re after a next-gen console that’s actually affordable, read on to see why we love this Xbox Series S deal so much.
Bad news: AMD may have launched RDNA 3 before it was quite ready
The new AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT are already here, but a new claim suggests that perhaps they shouldn’t be, at least not just yet. According to the claim, AMD has decided to ship the GPUs in an unfinished state, and not everything can be fixed by simply updating drivers. Did AMD rush to release the new graphics cards before they were ready?
