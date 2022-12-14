ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, IN

Indiana drivers, look out: Sherman Minton Bridge's eastbound lanes are closed for 9 days

By Caleb Stultz, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago
Southern Indiana commuters, take note: the Sherman Minton Bridge's eastbound lanes are closed until Dec. 23.

The closure, which was announced weeks ago, includes the Interstate 64 eastbound entrance ramp from W. Spring Street along with the I-64 eastbound and I-264 eastbound ramps, according to Sherman Minton Renewal, the group behind the ongoing renovation project. The nine-day shutdown went into effect early Wednesday morning along the bridge, which connects Louisville to New Albany, Indiana.

Alternate routes are open to help drivers cross the river, including I-65 and I-265. Signage is in place to direct commuters to those interstates.

Sherman Minton Renewal has said the work is a "major rehabilitation and painting project" that is expected to add up to 30 years of life to the 59-year-old bridge. Other nearby Ohio River crossings include the untolled George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge, along with the John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge and the Abraham Lincoln Bridge, which are portions of I-65.

