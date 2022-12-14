ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

Troopers: Woman refuses to ID wrong-way driver in crash that killed TikTok star Ali Spice

By Patricio G. Balona, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago

A Deltona woman riding in the Toyota Tacoma that slammed into a car on State Road 44 on Sunday killing TikTok celebrity Ali Spice and two friends is refusing to identify the driver who escaped from the scene, Florida Highway Patrol investigators said.

GoFundMe accounts have also been set up for two of the crash victims.

Troopers interviewed the 36-year-old woman “however she is reluctant to provide the identity of the driver,” said FHP Lt. Channing Taylor.

The driver, who is still at large, was driving the Toyota Tacoma west in the eastbound lane of State Road 44 near DeLand when it collided head-on with a car driven by Devin Perkins, 22, of New Smyrna Beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nV0vw_0jiG9xWP00

Perkins was seriously injured and three of his passengers, Ali Dulin, also known as Ali Spice, 21, Kyle Moser, 25, and Ava Fellerman, 20, died in the crash, according to friends and family.

What we know: Ali Spice, a TikTok star, was killed in a wrong-way, hit-and-run crash

Ali Spice, 2 friends killed in crash Ali Spice, TikTok star, killed in crash near DeLand

Wrong-way driver kills 3 3 killed, 3 seriously injured in wrong-way crash on S.R. 44 near DeLand

The driver on the run was described by witnesses as a heavy-set white man, Taylor said. Troopers are obtaining and executing search warrants to collect physical evidence, Taylor said.

Donations can be made for Perkins at GoFundMe account https://www.gofundme.com/f/medical-costs-for-devin-perkins , and for Moser the GoFundMe account link is https://gf.me/v/c/gfm/memorial-fundraiser-for-kyle-mosey

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Troopers: Woman refuses to ID wrong-way driver in crash that killed TikTok star Ali Spice

Comments / 29

Ray Mosley
3d ago

why are you guys even wasting ur time with her ? Holding back evidence. She should be charged for the crime also. She was riding and didn't make him get on the right side of the road. Refusing to identify him is obstruction of justice. WTF ?

Reply
10
Adele Ludemann
3d ago

Maybe she knows who it is and doesn't want to say because she knows the person. That's not right. I'm sure that sooner or later they will get the person. Charge her for with holding evidence. Put her in lockup until she does.

Reply
7
Just Me
3d ago

**that killed TikTok star Ali Spice AND two others with one in critical condition. Their lives were just as important SMH.

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Wrong-way driver dies, injures others in crash on State Road 417

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says a driver has died after crashing head-on into another car while traveling the wrong way on State Road 417 early Saturday morning. FHP was called to the area of SR-417 northbound, just south of University Boulevard, around 3:42 a.m. for the...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

1 killed, 1 injured in head-on Flagler County crash, troopers say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died and a man was injured in a head-on crash in Flagler County Friday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A crash report shows the wreck occurred around 8:38 p.m. at 5600 N. US-1 as a Palm Coast man in a pickup truck was traveling north in the southbound lane at the same time a Palm Coast woman in a sedan traveled southbound.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast woman, 46, dies in head-on crash on U.S. 1

A 46-year-old Palm Coast woman died in a head-on crash on U.S. 1 the night of Dec. 16 when her sedan was struck by a pickup truck that was driving in the wrong direction. The pickup truck driver, a 64-year-old Palm Coast man, had serious injuries. The woman was driving...
PALM COAST, FL
WESH

Deputies: Teen girl shot while riding in car in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. — Brevard County deputies are investigating after they said a 15-year-old girl was shot while riding in a car Friday afternoon. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred near the intersection of State Road 520 and Clearlake Road in unincorporated Cocoa around 2:30 p.m. The...
COCOA, FL
click orlando

Volusia woman killed in crash after hydroplaning on I-4

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old Deltona woman was killed Thursday afternoon after hydroplaning on Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the woman was headed east along Interstate 4 near Mile Marker 127 at about 1:45 p.m. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off...
DELTONA, FL
WESH

Police: Mother arrested, charged with manslaughter in daughter's death

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police have arrested and charged a mother with aggravated manslaughter in connection to her 7-year-old daughter's death. The Orlando Police Department said they arrested Viviana Caballero on Friday after establishing probable cause for aggravated manslaughter of a child. According to investigators, Caballero brought her daughter...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Missing 15-year-old found dead in Central Florida

A missing 15-year-old has been found dead, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Officials said Jontae Haywood, 15, was found dead after being reported missing on Dec. 16. Deputies say Haywood may have suffered a gunshot wound and the death is being investigated as a homicide. Officials believe this...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Sanford, police say

SANFORD, Fla. — A busy road in Sanford is closed Thursday night after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle, police said. Sanford police said the crash happened in the area of State Road 46 and Mangostine Avenue. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where they...
SANFORD, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond man arrested after he threatened to run over officers guarding barricades for Christmas parade

6:18 p.m. — Intersection of Division Avenue and South Washington Street, Ormond Beach. Aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. An 81-year-old Ormond Beach man drove up to a police barricade, which was in place due to the city's Home for the Holidays parade, and told the community service officer who was on duty that he was going to get through "no matter what" and threatened to run him over. His pickup truck brushed the officer's leg as he spoke, according to a police report.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

VSO Investigating DeLand Home Invasion

DELAND, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office is investiagting a home invasion that saw an 87 year-old man held at gunpoint, the agency says. The incident started when the suspect masqueraded as a solicitor. The victim was approached when he was sitting in his garage at abour 1:00 pm on...
DELAND, FL
leesburg-news.com

Stop sign violator bursts into tears during traffic stop in Leesburg

A man pulled over for a stop sign violation burst in to tears and told the Lake County deputy that he “did not want to go back to jail” as he was removed from his van. The van’s driver, 43-year-old Peter Ahn of Zellwood, was seen running a stop sign at 9:32 p.m. Tuesday by the deputy at County Road 44 and Emeralda Road in Leesburg. Ahn told the deputy he did not have a license and that is when he burst into tears.
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

Man dies in Lake County crash, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Tuesday night, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in Lake County. Around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, a sedan crashed in the area of Lake Louisa Road and Via Roma Circle. Florida Highway Patrol said the sedan was approaching a right-hand curve ear Via Roma...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

'I want your money:' Robbery suspect posed as power worker before Florida home invasion

DELAND, Fla. - Deputies in Volusia County are searching for a robbery suspect who posed as a power worker before robbing an 87-year-old man in his garage. The robbery happened around 1 p.m. at a home on Twin Oaks Drive in DeLand. An 87-year-old man told deputies the suspect walked into his garage and lured him out of the home by saying he had to do tree work on the property. The suspect showed the man a "work order" according to deputies.
DELAND, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy