Read full article on original website
Related
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."
Kerry Aileen O'Brien Krueger with her daughter, MeganPhoto byFox. Kerry O’Brien Krueger lived in Burlington, Wisconsin with her husband, Tracey, and their 3-year-old daughter, Megan. The 31-year-old was a former journalist who worked in Public Relations at Gander Mountain, a now-defunct chain of outdoor recreation stores, 13 miles away in Wilmot, Wisconsin.
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Man Offers Girlfriend to Live With Him Rent Free but Rescinds His Offer When His Friends Call Her a "Gold Digger"
50% of couples consider moving in together after one year. But the couple in this story waited three years to move in together. Unfortunately, their living situation didn't go well for long.
Wife on husband: "We're staying with his mom, and he keeps the bedroom door open at night"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Living together after getting married isn't always about moving into a new home. When couples get married young, or they don't earn enough, other options might have to be considered.
Comments / 0